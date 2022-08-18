Read full article on original website
Chicago Weather Predictions
While we’re still enjoying summer in the Northern Hemisphere, the winter could potentially see more snow and precipitation than usual, according to new climate projections from the National Weather Service.
As Days Get Shorter, Here's When Chicago Will See Its Final Sunset After 7 P.M. of 2022
One of the unfortunate realities of summer is that the days get progressively shorter, and within the next month, not only will Chicago see its first pre-7 p.m. sunset of the season, but it will also move into a time of year when there is more darkness than sunshine on the horizon.
Let it Snow? Chicago Area Could See More Precipitation Than Normal This Winter, NWS Models Show
Autumnal Equinox 2022: When Is the First Day of Fall?
Fall inches closer as summer fades out, with September marking the season's official return to the Chicago area. The autumnal equinox, also referred to as the September or fall equinox, signals the shift between the two seasons. The first official day of fall will arrive at 8:04 p.m. Sept. 22 for the Northern Hemisphere, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
‘World's Largest' Corn Maze Prepares for Seasonal Debut in Illinois Suburb
A corn maze billed as the largest in the world recently unveiled that a popular film franchise will be the inspiration behind its design for the fall season in suburban Spring Grove. Richardson Corn Maze, located approximately 65 miles from downtown Chicago, will devote its 28-acre field to commemorating 60...
Newly Obtained Contract Details Deal to Keep Lollapalooza in Chicago for 10 Years
The deal to keep Lollapalooza in Chicago for the next 10 years guarantees a larger minimum payment to the city than that of the new NASCAR race beginning next year, while the NASCAR race has longer windows for both setting up and tearing down, according to the contracts for both Grant Park events obtained by NBC 5 Investigates.
Meet the 22-Year-Old Behind the Messages on Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield Building
For more than two decades, Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield building has been using the lights in its building to spell out messages on what it calls the city's "biggest billboard." It all started with electrician Chris Gillott on the day Walter Payton died. Then, in November 1999, the building...
Authorities Identify Man Whose Body Was Found in Lake Michigan ‘Playpen' Saturday
A man’s body was pulled from Lake Michigan on Saturday in an area known locally as the “Playpen,” officials said. The man’s body was recovered around 5 p.m. from the lake near the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police. He was identified as 29-year-old Spencer Williams by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Chicago Weekend Violence: 3 Killed, at Least 34 Injured in Weekend Shootings
Chicago police say three people have been killed and at least 34 others have been injured in shootings this weekend across city. In the first fatal shooting of the weekend, police said a group of five men were standing outside of a residence at around 6 p.m. Friday near the 3300 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone in a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots.
Communities in Shock After Suburban Student Killed, Another Badly Hurt in Indiana Crash
A pair of suburban communities are in shock and mourning after a crash killed three students in Indiana over the weekend. Christian Eubanks, a Waukegan native who was set to play football at Indiana State University, was one of three students killed in the single-car crash, which occurred Sunday morning.
Chicago Police Issue Community Alert About Armed Robberies Near Belmont Cragin Walgreens
Chicago police have issued a community alert about armed robberies occurring outside of a Walgreens in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood, at Belmont and Cicero Avenues. According to the community alert, Chicago police say a suspect who reportedly drives a silver Honda SUV follows victims home from the pharmacy. The suspect, who may be armed with a crow bar or possibly a handgun, exits the vehicle and demands the victim's property, according to police.
Police Issue Alert After Trio of South Loop Business Robberies in Recent Days
Chicago police are warning business owners in the South Loop of a series of robberies that have taken place in recent days. According to authorities, at least three robberies have occurred at businesses within that area since Friday. Two of the robberies occurred on Saturday. During each of the robberies,...
Shotgun-Wielding Suspect Shoots Two People During 15-Minute Robbery Spree in Rogers Park: Police
Chicago police are searching for a shotgun-wielding suspect who shot two people and robbed a total of three victims within a 15-minute span in Rogers Park over the weekend. According to authorities, the attacks took place between 4:45 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
Loyola's Sister Jean Turns 103, Has Train Stop Named for Her
Loyola's Sister Jean turns 103, has train stop named for her originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Loyola University’s Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt got some Chicago hardware with her name on it for her 103rd birthday. School, city and state leaders celebrated Sunday with the Catholic nun who became...
Man With Concealed Carry License Wounds Armed Carjacker During Exchange of Gunfire in North Austin Neighborhood
A man with a concealed carry license shot and wounded an armed carjacker during an exchange of gunfire early Monday in Chicago's North Austin neighborhood on the West Side, according to authorities. The man was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street when the carjacker fired...
Toddler Located After Being Reported Missing From Marquette Park
A toddler who was last seen Sunday in her Marquette Park residence has been safely located, according to Chicago police. Authorities say that London Ligon, who is 15-months old, was last seen Sunday morning. Ligon is described as a Black female, 2-feet-6 inches long and weighing 25 pounds. She has...
Teen, 17, Dies in Northwest Indiana Homicide: Lake County Coroner
A 17-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a homicide Saturday evening in Lake Station, Indiana, according to authorities. Details aren't immediately known, but the Lake County Coroner's Office said a teen, identified as Demetrius T. Harbor, died in a homicide at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gibson Street. The manner of death was ruled homicide, the coroner said, adding Harbor sustained a "penetrating wound."
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks Has Shoulder Tear, Won't Return This Season
Kyle Hendricks has shoulder tear, 2022 season over originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The good news regarding Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury is he finally has a diagnosis. The bad news for Hendricks is his 2022 season is over due to the injury. Hendricks said Monday the most recent...
Kopech Leaves With Injury in White Sox 4th Loss in 5 Games
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Drew Waters drew a bases-loaded walk to break an eighth-inning tie in his major league debut, boosting the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday in a game rescheduled because of the lockout in April. Joe Kelly (1-3),...
Englewood Shooting Leaves 3 Injured, Including 7-Year-Old Boy
Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting in Englewood on Monday afternoon, Chicago police say. According to authorities, the three victims were driving westbound near the intersection of South Loomis and 74th Street at approximately 5:45 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up alongside them. Police say...
