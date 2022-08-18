ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Weather Predictions

While we’re still enjoying summer in the Northern Hemisphere, the winter could potentially see more snow and precipitation than usual, according to new climate projections from the National Weather Service.
Autumnal Equinox 2022: When Is the First Day of Fall?

Fall inches closer as summer fades out, with September marking the season's official return to the Chicago area. The autumnal equinox, also referred to as the September or fall equinox, signals the shift between the two seasons. The first official day of fall will arrive at 8:04 p.m. Sept. 22 for the Northern Hemisphere, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Chicago Weekend Violence: 3 Killed, at Least 34 Injured in Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say three people have been killed and at least 34 others have been injured in shootings this weekend across city. In the first fatal shooting of the weekend, police said a group of five men were standing outside of a residence at around 6 p.m. Friday near the 3300 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone in a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots.
Chicago Police Issue Community Alert About Armed Robberies Near Belmont Cragin Walgreens

Chicago police have issued a community alert about armed robberies occurring outside of a Walgreens in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood, at Belmont and Cicero Avenues. According to the community alert, Chicago police say a suspect who reportedly drives a silver Honda SUV follows victims home from the pharmacy. The suspect, who may be armed with a crow bar or possibly a handgun, exits the vehicle and demands the victim's property, according to police.
Loyola's Sister Jean Turns 103, Has Train Stop Named for Her

Loyola's Sister Jean turns 103, has train stop named for her originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Loyola University’s Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt got some Chicago hardware with her name on it for her 103rd birthday. School, city and state leaders celebrated Sunday with the Catholic nun who became...
Toddler Located After Being Reported Missing From Marquette Park

A toddler who was last seen Sunday in her Marquette Park residence has been safely located, according to Chicago police. Authorities say that London Ligon, who is 15-months old, was last seen Sunday morning. Ligon is described as a Black female, 2-feet-6 inches long and weighing 25 pounds. She has...
Teen, 17, Dies in Northwest Indiana Homicide: Lake County Coroner

A 17-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a homicide Saturday evening in Lake Station, Indiana, according to authorities. Details aren't immediately known, but the Lake County Coroner's Office said a teen, identified as Demetrius T. Harbor, died in a homicide at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gibson Street. The manner of death was ruled homicide, the coroner said, adding Harbor sustained a "penetrating wound."
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks Has Shoulder Tear, Won't Return This Season

Kyle Hendricks has shoulder tear, 2022 season over originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The good news regarding Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury is he finally has a diagnosis. The bad news for Hendricks is his 2022 season is over due to the injury. Hendricks said Monday the most recent...
Kopech Leaves With Injury in White Sox 4th Loss in 5 Games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Drew Waters drew a bases-loaded walk to break an eighth-inning tie in his major league debut, boosting the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday in a game rescheduled because of the lockout in April. Joe Kelly (1-3),...
Englewood Shooting Leaves 3 Injured, Including 7-Year-Old Boy

Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting in Englewood on Monday afternoon, Chicago police say. According to authorities, the three victims were driving westbound near the intersection of South Loomis and 74th Street at approximately 5:45 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up alongside them. Police say...
