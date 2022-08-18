ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: The Passing of a First Amendment Zealot

You can't swing a dead cat in the State of Wyoming without hitting a Second Amendment zealot or three. They are everywhere, and they're not shy about proclaiming their 2A allegiance by wearing "Molon Labe" t-shirts and "Shall Not Be Infringed" tattoos.
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: Ahab Institute Coming To Jackson?

Some observations before the afterglow from our exciting time in the national spotlight fades, and we go back to being Flyover Country hayseeds:. – Political reporters were drawn to Jackson Hole in their coverage of the Cheney-Hageman race, because the anticipated...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Monday, August 22, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $4.01, is even with our last report of $4.01 on Saturday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 7 cents from a week ago, and is up, 72 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, August 22, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken near Pinedale, Wyoming from Dave Bell. Dave writes: "Simple Sunrise. Looking southwest over the mesa from my house above Pinedale. Simplicity is sometimes best. The golden grasses of the mesa and some morning clouds being lit pink by the rising sun."
cowboystatedaily.com

Bison Attacks Florida Car At Yellowstone; Amazingly, Tourists Stayed In Car

Although wildlife officials can put out all the warnings they'd like, oftentimes it's better to see why the warnings are being released. A tourist and family were traveling through Yellowstone National Park on Sunday when they saw why it's...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Life

Wyoming muscle-car enthusiasts are not excited about the imminent end of the gas-powered Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger. But to an electric-vehicle fan, it's a step into the future. Dodge announced last Monday that it will discontinue gas-powered Chargers and...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Obituaries: Week of August 12 – 20, 2022

Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of August 12 – 20, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. Aug. 12:. Gary Dean Reed, 66, Rushville,...
