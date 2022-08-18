ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nbcpalmsprings.com

Two-Vehicle Collision Injures Three In Indio

(CNS) – Three people were transported to the hospital Monday following a two-vehicle crash in Indio. Fire crews responded to the intersection of Fred Waring Drive and Burr Street about 7:10 a.m. to extricate at least one person from the collision, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Two...
mynewsla.com

Half Of 91 Freeway To Shut Down This Weekend For Improvement Project

The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work, and motorists are advised to plan for alternate routes or be prepared for long delays. The full eastbound closure is slated to start at 9 p.m. Friday between Main Street and the...
CORONA, CA
onscene.tv

Man Air Lifted After Being Ran Over By His Own Truck | Lake Arrowhead

08.20.2022 | 2:08 PM | LAKE ARROWHEAD – A man is in critical condition after he was reportedly ran over by his own pickup truck in Lake Arrowhead. Just after 2 PM first responders were dispatched to reports of a traffic collision with possible extrication. Upon arriving on scene, first responders found a single vehicle had crashed into a telephone pole with little to zero damage indicating that the vehicle was traveling a slow rate of speed. The man was found about 30 ft away behind the truck with multiple trauma injuries. Firefighters, upon trauma assessment immediately requested an airship. Fire fighters quickly packaged the victim and loaded him into the ambulance and transported him to the helipad at mountains community hospital. A air rescue helicopter landed at the hospital and first responders quickly loaded the victim into the helicopter where he was flown to the nearest trauma center. The current condition of the patient is unknown, and the incident is under investigation as they are also still trying to determine how the man was ran over by his own truck No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
KTLA

Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD

A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 18800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
z1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY MAN DIES AFTER VEHICLE ROLLOVER FRIDAY NIGHT

A 45-year-old Yucca Valley man died after being involved in a single vehicle accident late Friday night, August 20th according to the California Highway Patrol. It was nearly midnight when a 2004 Chevy Silverado was southbound on Avalon Avenue near Sunway Drive, and the CHP reports that for unknown reasons the vehicle swerved across both lanes and onto the shoulder where it traveled into the open desert and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.
z1077fm.com

I-10 OFF AND ON-RAMPS TO UNDERGO MAINTENANCE THROUGH 2022

If you’re commuting down the hill or heading out of the high-desert to escape the August heat, we have a notice about work being done on the 10 freeway exits to desert cities. The California Department of Transportation is beginning work on a $2.5 million dollar project to place new pavement markings and striping on off-ramps leading to Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs, and Cathedral City.
HeySoCal

Acid spill at Jurupa school injures custodian, prompts lockdown

An acid leak at a Jurupa Valley school Friday injured a custodian and prompted a lockdown at the campus, but no students were exposed. The pool acid leak was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Jurupa Valley High School, near the intersection of Bellegrave and Etiwanda avenues, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Chemical spill in Jurupa Valley leaves one injured

A chemical spill in Jurupa Valley left one person injured Friday morning. According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, they were made aware of a chemical spill at around 9:55 a.m. in the 10500 block of Bellegrave Avenue near Jurupa Valley High School.It was still unclear what spilled, causing the hazardous materials investigation. One person was taken to a nearby hospital with what firefighters called moderate injuries as a result of the spill. 
thesfnews.com

Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect Goes Free

SAN FRANCISCO—On August 16, at around 3:00 a.m. a person tried stealing a catalytic converter from a stolen vehicle. A resident by the name Morgan Heller of who lives near 24th and Anza, where the incident took place, awoke to loud sounds of drilling on that Tuesday morning. She called the police and reported what she believed to be a catalytic converter theft transpiring.
KESQ News Channel 3

When Every Second Counts: I-Team reveals new progress in keeping flood-prone and sand-drifted roads open

The Coachella Valley Association of Governments is moving ahead on plans to bridge the Whitewater Wash on Indian Canyon Drive between Interstate 10 and the city of Palm Springs. The proposed project would also include low water crossing projects on Varner Road and Date Palm– also identified as major troubles during storm flooding events. It’s The post When Every Second Counts: I-Team reveals new progress in keeping flood-prone and sand-drifted roads open appeared first on KESQ.

