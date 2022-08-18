Read full article on original website
Bemus Point woman charged with 2nd-degree menacing
A Bemus Point woman has been charged with menacing in the 2nd degree after a report of a disorderly person on Route 430 in the town of Ellery Sunday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call, and an investigation determined that 34-year-old Tabitha Dellahoy allegedly threatened physical harm to an individual with a baseball bat. She was issued an appearance ticket for Ellery Town Court at a later date.
Large fight leads to arrest in Jamestown
Jamestown Police have made one arrest after a large fight broke out in the area of Winsor and Bush Streets in Jamestown on Saturday night. Police responded to the call shortly before 9 pm and found the victim laying in the street with a laceration to his head. Officers found that Dominick Harrison allegedly pushed the man, causing him to fall and hit his head on the street. Police tried to arrest Harrison, but he briefly resisted and struggled with officers before being taken into custody. Harrison was taken to the city jail pending arraignment on charges of 3rd degree assault, resisting arrest, and 2nd degree obstruction of governmental administration. There was no report of the victim's condition.
Allegany Man Charged in Menacing Incident
An Allegany man was charged after a menacing incident on Friday. New York State Police charged 21-year-old Bradley S. Beaver with menacing with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use. Beaver was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at...
Family of 16-year-old Emily Keiper demands justice
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sixteen-year-old Emily Keiper would have been starting her junior year in high school in just a few weeks. Tragically, Emily's life was cut short early Friday morning when Buffalo Police say she was shot and killed on Elmer Avenue in between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue.
WKTV
Buffalo woman who stole, crashed Kunkel ambulance sentenced to prison
The Buffalo woman who crashed a Kunkel ambulance she stole while in Utica in July of 2021 was sentenced to three to nine years in prison Monday. Vanessa Armstead stole the ambulance from the garage on Catherine Street and led authorities on a chase before crashing the vehicle in the Irondequoit Bay outside of Rochester.
City to Hold Public Forum Following Fatal Shooting on Prendergast Avenue
One person was killed and one injured in a targeted drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue Friday afternoon. Jamestown Police say the incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Prendergast. 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez was pronounced dead at the scene with the other victim being transported to UPMC Chautauqua before being flown to Hamot Medical Center for treatment.
Fatal Drive-by Shooting Brings Public Safety Concerns Forward
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A fatal drive-by shooting that unfolded in broad daylight in the City of Jamestown last Friday is once again bringing scared and frustrated residents to city hall, calling on local officials to hike up public safety measures. On Friday, 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez...
North County Law Enforcement Bust ATV Rider Following Police Pursuit
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old is accused of fleeing police on an ATV in northern Chautauqua County. Dunkirk Police reports the arrest of Abimael Muniz-Gonzalez, who was allegedly observed by officers driving his ATV on Maple Avenue near West Courtney Street last week on Tuesday, August 16.
Chautauqua Institution Returning To Normal Amid Heightened Security
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua Institution is returning to a near-normal environment after famed author Salman Rushdie was attacked there just over one week ago. At the Chautauqua Amphitheater, where the attack occurred, performances returned only a day after the incident, following a rapid deployment of...
Two teens arrested for murder
Buffalo Police have made the arrest of two teenagers, ages 14 and 17, in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls woman. Read more here:
Police make two arrests in connection with Jamestown homicide
Two Jamestown men have been taken into custody in connection with last Friday's shooting death on Prendergast Avenue in the city of Jamestown. Jamestown Police identified the men as 32-year old Joseph Fontanez Walker and 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas on Monday evening. The department is also working with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office to further the investigation and determine the criminal charges. In making the announcement, the department also indicated that the black Toyota four-door sedan that was previously posted has been located. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the incident is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the Jamestown Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-8477. All tips are confidential.
Weston Mills Man Charged with Felony
A Weston Mills man was charged with a felony in Allegany on Thursday. New York State Police charged 39-year-old William E. Bailey with felony criminal possession of stolen property from a case reported on June 10. Bailey was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court...
Shea’s leader accused of “toxic” work environment
The leader of Shea's Performing Arts Center is under the spotlight. As the Buffalo News first reported at least ten full-time staffers have left their jobs.
Buffalo man sentenced on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Thursday to 3 1/2 years in prison followed by 1 1/2 years of post-release supervision for attempted possession of an illegal gun. On November 21, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a fight at an auto mechanic shop on Hinman Avenue and saw […]
Cheektowaga man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man from the Buffalo area is facing charges after he secretly recorded someone in Canandaigua without their permission. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga is accused of video recording the intimate parts of a victim—two times—without that person’s knowledge or consent. Deputies...
Police arrest wanted man in New York
A man wanted in New York was found and arrested on August 19, according to a police report. At about 6:40 a.m., Deputies responded to an unwanted person complaint on East Main St in Panama. The report states that when Deputies arrived a male, later identified as Steven Schrecengost, fled into a wooded area. Schrecengost […]
