Two Jamestown men have been taken into custody in connection with last Friday's shooting death on Prendergast Avenue in the city of Jamestown. Jamestown Police identified the men as 32-year old Joseph Fontanez Walker and 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas on Monday evening. The department is also working with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office to further the investigation and determine the criminal charges. In making the announcement, the department also indicated that the black Toyota four-door sedan that was previously posted has been located. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the incident is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the Jamestown Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-8477. All tips are confidential.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO