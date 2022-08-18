Read full article on original website
mitchellnow.com
Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year announced for 2022
VeaBea Thomas from Harrold has been chosen as the Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year for South Dakota. The announcement was made on Thursday, which was the last day of the three-day show. While accepting the award, she said she’s learned from working with two other women in her family.
sdpb.org
County officials: Property taxes not enough to cover costs
Some South Dakota counties say the cost of providing essential services is outpacing property tax revenues. Kris Jacobson is Executive Director of the South Dakota Association of County Commissioners. Speaking before a legislative committee studying the state's property tax, Jacobson said Monday that several South Dakota counties are going broke.
drgnews.com
Juvenile male in custody after early Friday evening pursuit from Lyman County into Stanley County
No one was injured, but a juvenile is in custody after a high speed pursuit around 5:15pm CT yesterday (Aug. 19, 2022) that started in Lyman County and ended in Stanley County south of Fort Pierre. Lyman County Sheriff Steve Manger says a Lyman County Deputy received information about a...
