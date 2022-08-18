ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year announced for 2022

VeaBea Thomas from Harrold has been chosen as the Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year for South Dakota. The announcement was made on Thursday, which was the last day of the three-day show. While accepting the award, she said she’s learned from working with two other women in her family.
County officials: Property taxes not enough to cover costs

Some South Dakota counties say the cost of providing essential services is outpacing property tax revenues. Kris Jacobson is Executive Director of the South Dakota Association of County Commissioners. Speaking before a legislative committee studying the state's property tax, Jacobson said Monday that several South Dakota counties are going broke.

