Auburn football: Bryan Harsin leaves door open for Holden Geriner to start
Since the very beginning of his time with Auburn football, head coach Bryan Harsin has been a big fan of freshman quarterback Holden Geriner. The true freshman finished high school ball and stepped into an intense competition on the Plains for the QB1 role. Because of his youth and inexperience,...
I-85 shooting suspect was driving around with 10 firearms and more than 2,000 rounds of ammo, police say
A man arrested in connection with three interstate shootings in Alabama and Georgia had more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming number of firearms in his car, police said Thursday. The Auburn Police Department also said they so far have not found a motive for the “seemingly random...
Dothan man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. More News from WRBL While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away […]
Columbus Police investigating after dead individual found at Macon Road hotel
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL ) – A death investigation is underway after a person was found deceased at a hotel on Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. Aaron Evrard tells WRBL the individual was discovered on Aug. 16, 2022, after police were called to do a welfare check at the Edgewood Hotel, located at 4265 Macon Road. The individual’s […]
Woman charged in deadly domestic violence shooting in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting Saturday night leads to the arrest of a 29-year-old woman charged with the death of a 23-year-old man. Vonquetta Levett is charged with manslaughter family gun violence according to Lee County detention records. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on August 20, 2022, at 11:24 PM CST, the Lee County Sheriff’s […]
Man spends 18 extra days in Muscogee County jail despite being ordered for release
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Curtis Lee Fletcher, 50, was arrested in January 2018 and charged with burglary. Fletcher got out on probation in 2019 after pleading guilty to one count of criminal damage. He ended up back in jail last year on a probation violation. Last month, a judge terminated the balance of his probation […]
