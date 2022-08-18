Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distribution schedule this week
MONDAY, AUGUST 22, 2022 – THE MOBILE DISPENSATION. Strong Tower Church (church name) TUESDAY, AUGUST 23, 2022 – THE MOBILE DISPENSATION. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24, 2022 – THE MOBILE DISPENSATION. The fourth Wednesday of every month. The Meadow Event Park Mobile Dispensary. 12048 Meadow Farm RD. Doswell, VA...
NBC 29 News
Rockingham County woman makes cards for community members
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A woman in Rockingham County has made it her mission to spread joy by creating cards. Ella Burkholder always checks the newspaper to see who is celebrating a birthday or anniversary. She then gets to work by hand-making a card to send to neighbors near and far to celebrate the special moments in their lives.
NBC 29 News
Thousands of people participate in charity walk statewide to support local non-profits
The Commonwealth reached a total 2 million reported COVID cases on Tuesday, August 16. Volunteers are working to help remove invasive plants from the Washington Park trail system, improving the conditions for native vegetation to grow. Ting Student Bash. Updated: 15 hours ago. On Saturday, August 20, hundreds of kids...
NBC 29 News
Shannon Foundation announces grant recipients
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ten Albemarle County teachers have been awarded grants from the Edgar and Eleanor Shannon Foundation for Excellence in Public Education that amount to $15,000. Teachers submitted innovative school projects, and could be awarded up to $5,000. One of the winners, Brownsville Elementary Librarian Gay Baker, will...
NBC 29 News
Back to School Bash fills the Ting Pavilion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, August 20, hundreds of kids and parents from the Charlottesville community filled the Ting Pavilion for the 9th annual Back to School Bash to get school supplies and book bags to be ready for the new school year. “I don’t want any child to...
cbs19news
ROSE is giving away school supplies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- As the school year begins, school supplies are must-haves. The UVA Reusable Office Supply Exchange or ROSE is here to help. The ROSE program collects all different kinds of office supplies and tries to get them back into the hands of those who could use them.
NBC 29 News
BGCCV holds 2nd annual Back To School Bash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia is helping families get ready for school. The organization held its second annual Back To School Bash Sunday, August 21. More than 150 families showed up, despite the rain. “There’s always a need. Everyone needs help. You may...
Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. Years ago, church officials say they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing. After thinking it over, they agreed to help with […]
NBC 29 News
AEA pushing for COVID-19 sick leave days for ACPS teachers
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Education Association is pushing Albemarle County Public Schools for COVID-19 sick leave. Currently, county teachers are going into the new school year without those extra days. AEA says its teachers and staff will have to use their own sick days if they test...
NBC 29 News
‘I Love Nelson’ event set for Sept. 10
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Nelson Community Wellness Alliance will be hosting the “I Love Nelson” Kids Day event Saturday, September 10. Blue Ridge Medical Center and the Health Department will also be in attendance. Vaccines, smoking cessation needs, cribs, car seats, and much more will be...
NBC 29 News
Rivanna River Body Identified
As UVA students start to pour back into town and on grounds, businesses on The Corner are bracing for a much needed return to normal. The Lawn and Range rooms on UVA Grounds get AC for the first time ever. Updated: 13 hours ago. For the first time ever, students...
NBC 29 News
JMRL name change task force provides update
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library board heard an update Monday, August 22, from a task force focused on the library system’s name. The task force says its goal is to summarize public input about a potential change. The decision to change the name is...
NBC 29 News
ACPS trying out ALICE safety training for the school year
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is starting the rollout process of a new safety training in case of an active shooter. Baker Butler Elementary School is the pilot school testing out ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) training. The school held an interactive program Monday, August...
WSLS
Dog wash or car wash? Employees save pooch in pick-up from going through Lynchburg car wash
BEDFORD, Va. – With a pooch in their pick-up, did a truck driver and passenger want a car wash or a dog wash? 10 News obtained surveillance video you’ll have to see to believe. The video shows a truck entering the Lightning McClean Carwash on Old Forest Road...
NBC 29 News
Pickleball popularity exploding in Central Virginia and nationwide
KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - Pickleball is America’s fastest growing sport, with around 5 million players, and it is catching on in central Virginia, too. “I started during the pandemic. It was a way to just get active and see people, but not get too close to them,” Jas Heim said. “It was really fun and I got hooked after the first time.”
NBC 29 News
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped $0.10 in the past week. According to AAA, it is now $3.90. It says this is mainly due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual filling up. The average price in Virginia as of...
NBC 29 News
Washington Park invasive plant cleanup
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteers are working to help remove invasive plants from the Washington Park trail system, improving the conditions for native vegetation to grow. Valerie Brown is a PVCC student looking to create positive environmental change. Brown says she was inspired by her biology professor who was part...
Everything you need to know about the Sunflower Festival in Buchanan
BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine 20 acres of sunflowers, live music, shopping, and food all in one place. In just a few weeks, that vision will become a reality when the seventh annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival returns to Botetourt County! According to organizers, the festival takes place from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18 […]
chathamstartribune.com
Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of new location
Biscuitville Fresh Southern held their grand opening on their new location on Piney Forest Road in Danville, on Thursday, July 28. The move to 1040 Piney Forest Road is expected to improve vehicle access and provide an overall enhanced experience for Danville guests. “We know our Piney Forest Road guests...
