Songs of Slavery and Emancipation
Ending slavery in the United States took much more than a civil war. Decades of conflict between enslaved Africans and white supremacist slaveowners culminated on the battlefield, yet a prolonged ideological struggle set the stage for emancipation even before the American Revolution. Resistance on and off the plantation often took the form of song, either to inspire rebellion or shift public opinion. A new compilation, Songs of Slavery and Emancipation, restores this revolutionary spirit through the music of slave organizers, freedom fighters, and abolitionists.
Essence
"When We Advance The Rights Of Black People In This Country, We Advance America As A Whole"
Janai Nelson, the new President and Director-Counsel of the Legal Defense Fund, talks to ESSENCE about tackling threats to democracy in America. I sat down with Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the Legal Defense Fund (LDF), over Zoom—on the day after the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman Supreme Court justice. Acknowledging the enormity of the moment, Nelson and I, two Black female attorneys, even did a little dance in our seats. Our joy was reminiscent of the scene from A Black Lady Sketch Show that celebrated the first all-Black lady courtroom.
A Growing Number of Religious Groups Are Developing Reparations Programs for Black Americans
Weary of waiting for the federal government to act on reparations for black Americans, churches and other faith groups have started their own programs.
A statue honors a once-enslaved woman who won her freedom in court
A state representative found that many of his colleagues were largely unaware of the significance of the woman's case, which set the legal precedent that essentially ended slavery in Massachusetts.
The Women Who Revolutionized Nursing During the American Civil War
Before the war, most nurses were men.
The Legacy Of Trailblazer Elizabeth Freeman To Be Memorialized With Massachusetts Statue
The case Brom and Bett v. Ashley was taken to the County Court of Common Pleas of Great Barrington that same year. Bet and Brom won the case in which they received their freedom, 30 shillings and had their legal fees covered. The post The Legacy Of Trailblazer Elizabeth Freeman To Be Memorialized With Massachusetts Statue appeared first on NewsOne.
Smithonian
How Elizabeth Catlett Lifted Up Black Women Through Art
As a young girl, Elizabeth “Betty” Catlett—born in Washington, D.C., likely in 1915—spent a great deal of time with her grandparents, who had been born into slavery and who took care to teach the child about her people’s ongoing struggle for basic rights. In the summers, Betty would visit her maternal grandparents in North Carolina, where she saw sharecroppers tilling hard ground and later recalled marveling at their perseverance in the face of “extreme poverty.” Portraying such people with dignity would become her artistic mission.
What W. E. B. Du Bois’s Forgotten Romance Novel Taught Me About Writing
After my father’s death, I didn’t write for two years. Even reading fiction no longer interested me. But when a friend mentioned W. E. B. Du Bois’s Dark Princess, a romance novel published in 1928, I was curious. The novel had been disparaged and overlooked by critics; maybe that’s why I was attracted to it. Did Du Bois, the renowned social scientist and activist—whose seminal book of essays, The Souls of Black Folk, remains one of the most influential works of African American literature—really write a romance? I had never been a reader of the genre, but death had recalibrated so much of my relationship to the world that it was hard for me to be definitive about anything, even my own tastes.
Q&A: Malcolm X Grassroots Movement On Black August And Freeing Political Prisoners Like Dr. Mutulu Shakur
We must demand the release of all political prisoners and prisoners of war. We must demand the return of political exiles and begin a Truth and Reconciliation process in this country to have unfinished conversations finally. The post Q&A: Malcolm X Grassroots Movement On Black August And Freeing Political Prisoners Like Dr. Mutulu Shakur appeared first on NewsOne.
