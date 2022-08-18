Read full article on original website
Trial for capital murder of elderly woman underway
The capital murder trial of a man charged with savagely beating a 91-year-old woman to death in 2019 is underway, with testimony likely to begin tomorrow.
Solicitation of minor lands Wichita Falls in jail, WFPD says
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police said he asked a minor if he could perform a sex act on her. Thomas Henry Banks was booked into Wichita County jail on August 21, 2022, for criminal solicitation of a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, on July 14, 2019, […]
Big Blue Burglary
Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspects in a burglary at Big Blue in downtown Wichita Falls in which city property was taken.
Wichita Falls Police Searching for Man Last Seen in April
The Wichita Falls Police Department is reaching out to the community for help finding a missing man. 32-year-old Kyler David Dickerson of Wichita Falls hasn’t been seen or heard from since April 12, 2022. Dickerson is 5’11” tall, weighing 197 lbs. with red hair and blue eyes.
UPDATE: Waurika Superintendent said no gun found on campus, investigation ongoing
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - Waurika High School was placed under a “soft lockdown,” on Monday, after an alleged threat of violence was posted on social media over the weekend. According to Superintendent Cody Simmons, a “brave student” notified staff of a threatening social media post a little before lunch on Monday.
Burglary suspect says he was trying to warn residents about “acid rain”
A suspect who kept Iowa Park police running from one burglary call to another told officers in one of the break-ins he was only trying to warn residents that acid rain was falling when he tried to kick in the front door.
Man wanted out of Olney on child assault charges
The Olney Police Department is asking for help locating a man last seen on Friday, August 19.
UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his family. Pierce had been missing since August 16, when he mysteriously disappeared, not answering families attempts to reach him and turning off his phone. We have limited details on where Pierce was...
New details released in fatal Wichita Valley plane crash
The Wichita County Sheriff's Office has released new details about the Saturday plane crash at Wichita Valley Airport.
Human remains discovered near McKinney Road in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded to the 2200 block of McKinney Road at 8:06 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. […]
I-44 wreck sends one to hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person went to the hospital after a crash on I-44 near mile marker 43 Sunday afternoon. Emergency officials told 7News a driver hydroplaned in the rain, hit another car and went into a ditch. She sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver was trapped in the...
Brown Street Murder suspects indicted by Grand Jury
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Four suspects in the May 2022 murder of Zachary Wood on Brown Street were indicted by a Wichita County Grand Jury in the 30th District Court on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Payton Mackenzie Collier, 28 (top left), Ronnie Preston Lang, Jr., 18 (top right), William Andrew Bell, 28 (bottom left), and […]
Felony charges dismissed for two Wichita Falls residents
Two Wichita Falls residents have pending felony charges against them dropped after a Wichita County Grand Jury declines to indict them.
Wanted fugitive from Waco captured by Texas DPS
AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at […]
Police seize over 6 pounds of marijuana in drug arrest
The WFPD Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant yesterday on an apartment. They said the seized over 6 pounds of marijuana, among other things.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 19, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Police investigating first murder in Saint Jo since 1986
The small Montague County town of Saint Jo is home to 863 people, all of whom are still shaken after the town's first murder in over 35 years took place last week.
One killed in Wichita Valley Airport plane crash
One person was killed in a plane crash at the Wichita Valley Airport Saturday afternoon.
