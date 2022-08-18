Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
Pickleball popularity exploding in Central Virginia and nationwide
KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - Pickleball is America’s fastest growing sport, with around 5 million players, and it is catching on in central Virginia, too. “I started during the pandemic. It was a way to just get active and see people, but not get too close to them,” Jas Heim said. “It was really fun and I got hooked after the first time.”
UV Cavalier Daily
Grit to open first on-Grounds location this fall
Grit Coffee, a popular coffee shop with locations on the Corner, Charlottesville, Crozet and Richmond, announced it will open its first on-Grounds shop in an Instagram post on Saturday. Since the coffee shop opened in 2008 on the University Corner, the coffee and pastry company has remained highly popular with...
cbs19news
UVA students moving on campus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Have you noticed more traffic this week? UVA students are beginning to move in. UVA students are here moving in. CBS19 spoke to a few of them to hear about what their day has been like. "I’ve been waiting,” said First Year Abhi Karri. “Summer...
NBC 29 News
BGCCV holds 2nd annual Back To School Bash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia is helping families get ready for school. The organization held its second annual Back To School Bash Sunday, August 21. More than 150 families showed up, despite the rain. “There’s always a need. Everyone needs help. You may...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
UVA School of Education provides parents with school transition tips
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Transitioning to a different grade level can be tricky for some students. Researchers at the University of Virginia examined children from pre-kindergarten to the fourth grade. Each child was either from low-income communities, communities of color, or were dual-language learning. Researchers believe what makes school transitions...
NBC 29 News
Washington Park Help
The Commonwealth reached a total 2 million reported COVID cases on Tuesday, August 16. On Saturday, August 20, hundreds of kids and parents from the Charlottesville community filled the Ting Pavilion for the 9th annual Back to School Bash to get school supplies and book bags to be ready for the new school year.
clearpublicist.com
Completely ready or not, pandemic superior faculty grads take on Virginia Tech, other schools |
Ready or not, to start with-yr college or university students are moved into their dorms and before long start out drop courses, though universities this summer season revamped and reconsidered their undergraduate affairs and accomplishment applications amid elevated and altering college student demands. Now roaming the campus greens and neo-Gothic...
NBC 29 News
Ting Student Bash
The Commonwealth reached a total 2 million reported COVID cases on Tuesday, August 16. Volunteers are working to help remove invasive plants from the Washington Park trail system, improving the conditions for native vegetation to grow. UVA Health provides update on COVID-19 related hospitalizations. Updated: 9 hours ago. This week,...
NBC 29 News
Crescent Halls timeline update
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new target date for people to move back into Crescent Halls. The 105-unit affordable housing high rise is being renovated. The building’s age caused problems and delayed the plans. The goal now is to have people start moving in by December and...
NBC 29 News
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped $0.10 in the past week. According to AAA, it is now $3.90. It says this is mainly due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual filling up. The average price in Virginia as of...
NBC 29 News
ACPS trying out ALICE safety training for the school year
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is starting the rollout process of a new safety training in case of an active shooter. Baker Butler Elementary School is the pilot school testing out ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) training. The school held an interactive program Monday, August...
NBC 29 News
JMRL name change task force provides update
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library board heard an update Monday, August 22, from a task force focused on the library system’s name. The task force says its goal is to summarize public input about a potential change. The decision to change the name is...
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the Country
(Omnibus/WikiCommons Images) Choosing a college can be a stressful time and also a momentous occasion. Making sure you choose the right school is of the utmost importance for many prospective students.
NBC 29 News
AEA pushing for COVID-19 sick leave days for ACPS teachers
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Education Association is pushing Albemarle County Public Schools for COVID-19 sick leave. Currently, county teachers are going into the new school year without those extra days. AEA says its teachers and staff will have to use their own sick days if they test...
WSET
Upcoming road projects to impact drivers in Central Virginia
(WSET) — There are 3 upcoming road projects that will impact drivers in Central Virginia. In Lynchburg, a portion of Reusens Road will be restricted to one lane, and there will be flag personnel to help the public. This project began on Friday and is expected to continue through...
NBC 29 News
Rivanna River Body Identified
As UVA students start to pour back into town and on grounds, businesses on The Corner are bracing for a much needed return to normal. The Lawn and Range rooms on UVA Grounds get AC for the first time ever. Updated: 13 hours ago. For the first time ever, students...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health provides update on COVID-19 related hospitalizations
The Commonwealth reached a total 2 million reported COVID cases on Tuesday, August 16. Volunteers are working to help remove invasive plants from the Washington Park trail system, improving the conditions for native vegetation to grow. Ting Student Bash. Updated: 11 hours ago. On Saturday, August 20, hundreds of kids...
NBC 29 News
Rockingham County woman makes cards for community members
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A woman in Rockingham County has made it her mission to spread joy by creating cards. Ella Burkholder always checks the newspaper to see who is celebrating a birthday or anniversary. She then gets to work by hand-making a card to send to neighbors near and far to celebrate the special moments in their lives.
NBC 29 News
Shannon Foundation announces grant recipients
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ten Albemarle County teachers have been awarded grants from the Edgar and Eleanor Shannon Foundation for Excellence in Public Education that amount to $15,000. Teachers submitted innovative school projects, and could be awarded up to $5,000. One of the winners, Brownsville Elementary Librarian Gay Baker, will...
NBC 29 News
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Staunton to lay to rest Josiah Williams. Williams was a star athlete at Staunton High School. According to his mother, Mishal Merchant, he played basketball, tennis, and ran track, but she said football was his passion.
Comments / 1