Perry, IA

Lila G. Friemel

Lila G. Friemel, 90, of Perry, IA passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Perry Lutheran Home Kings Garden Campus. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Perry Lutheran Home. Burial of the cremains will follow at Violet Hill Cemetery. Lila Glee Friemel was born...
St. Patrick School gets set to kick off new school year

St. Patrick School will be focusing on safety during the new school year. “Being much more aware of how people are routed into our building, how are our exits, doing some of those vulnerability assessments,” Principal Kandice Pattillo said. The school recently installed new cameras and key fob door...
