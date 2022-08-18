Amy Ryan Joins Colin Farrell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste in Apple Private Detective Series ‘Sugar’

Amy Ryan is the latest cast member to be announced for the upcoming Apple series “Sugar,” Variety has learned.

Ryan joins previously announced series lead Colin Farrell and cast member Kirby Howell-Baptiste in the show, which was first ordered to series in June . Exact plot and character details for the show remain under wraps, aside from the fact that it is described as a genre-bending contemporary take on the private detective story set in Los Angeles.

Ryan received both an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress for her role in the film “Gone Baby Gone.” Her other feature credits include “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead,” and “Capote.” On the TV side, she is known for her celebrated turns in both “The Office” as Holly Flax as well as the HBO series “The Wire,” in which she played Beatrice “Beadie” Russell. Most recently, she appeared in the critically-acclaimed Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.”

She is repped by Gersh and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson

Mark Protosevich (“The Cell,” “I Am Legend,” “Thor”) serves as writer and executive producer on “Sugar.” Farrell will executive produce in addition to starring. Fernando Meirelles (“City of God,” “Two Popes”) will direct and executive produce. Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon of Genre Films also executive produce, as do Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich. Apple Studios will produce.

“Sugar” is the second series that Kinberg and Genre Films have at Apple. The company also produces the streamer’s show “Invasion.” That series, which is a sci-fi drama about an alien invasion of Earth, debuted on Apple in 2021 and was renewed for a second season in December . Kinberg co-created the series with David Weil.