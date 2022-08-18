ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Amy Ryan Joins Colin Farrell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste in Apple Private Detective Series ‘Sugar’

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Amy Ryan is the latest cast member to be announced for the upcoming Apple series “Sugar,” Variety has learned.

Ryan joins previously announced series lead Colin Farrell and cast member Kirby Howell-Baptiste in the show, which was first ordered to series in June . Exact plot and character details for the show remain under wraps, aside from the fact that it is described as a genre-bending contemporary take on the private detective story set in Los Angeles.

Ryan received both an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress for her role in the film “Gone Baby Gone.” Her other feature credits include “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead,” and “Capote.” On the TV side, she is known for her celebrated turns in both “The Office” as Holly Flax as well as the HBO series “The Wire,” in which she played Beatrice “Beadie” Russell. Most recently, she appeared in the critically-acclaimed Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.”

She is repped by Gersh and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson

Mark Protosevich (“The Cell,” “I Am Legend,” “Thor”) serves as writer and executive producer on “Sugar.” Farrell will executive produce in addition to starring. Fernando Meirelles (“City of God,” “Two Popes”) will direct and executive produce. Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon of Genre Films also executive produce, as do Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich. Apple Studios will produce.

“Sugar” is the second series that Kinberg and Genre Films have at Apple. The company also produces the streamer’s show “Invasion.” That series, which is a sci-fi drama about an alien invasion of Earth, debuted on Apple in 2021 and was renewed for a second season in December . Kinberg co-created the series with David Weil.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Leon Vitali, ‘Barry Lyndon’ Actor and Personal Assistant to Stanley Kubrick, Dies at 74

Leon Vitali, an English actor who most notably played Lord Bullingdon in “Barry Lyndon” before becoming director Stanley Kubrick’s personal assistant, died Saturday. He was 74 years old. Vitali’s death was confirmed by the official social media presence for Kubrick. No further details regarding Vitali’s death are available at this time. “It is with the greatest of sadness that we have to tell you that the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films, Leon Vitali, passed away peacefully last night,” the account wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family.” It is with the greatest of sadness that we have...
Variety

Daniel Kaluuya Reacts to the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: ‘It’s Amazing’

Although Daniel Kaluuya won’t be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” he seems plenty excited to experience the franchise as a fan this time around. The actor offered his reaction to the first trailer for “Wakanda Forever” during the Los Angeles premiere of “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Kaluuya serves as a producer on the comedy, which stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown. “Of course, I’ve seen it!” Kaluuya told Variety’s Marc Malkin when asked about the trailer. “It’s amazing.” Kaluuya then touched on his perspective regarding the series going on without his involvement. In the...
Variety

Julianna Margulies Will Return to ‘The Morning Show’ in Season 3

Laura Peterson hive, rejoice! Julianna Margulies — who plays an anchor at UBA, a love interest for Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) and the former rival of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) — will return to “The Morning Show” for its third season. The Apple TV+ series is currently in production, and recently announced that Jon Hamm has joined the Season 3 cast (playing Paul Marks, a corporate raider). Margulies’ Laura made quite an impression in the show’s second season, when she began dating Bradley before they co-anchored “The Morning Show” together. She will return in a major recurring role, according to Apple, similar to...
Variety

‘The Sandman’ Is the No. 1 Show on Netflix, but That ‘May Not Be Enough’ to Get Season 2, Neil Gaiman Says

“The Sandman,” Netflix’s TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s sprawling comic book series, is approaching its third week at the top of Netflix’s Global Top 10 list. The series has racked up over 127.5 million hours viewed, but Gaiman thinks that “may not be enough” for Netflix to renew it for a second season. Answering some questions on Twitter over the weekend, Gaiman explained why fans shouldn’t assume the show’s massive popularity will lead to a Season 2. “Because ‘Sandman’ is a really expensive show,” Gaiman tweeted, responding to a commenter asking why “S2 is even a question.” Gaiman continued, “And for Netflix to...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Sugar#Apple#Tv Series#Golden Globe#Hbo#Genre Films
Variety

George R.R. Martin Urged HBO to Make ‘Game of Thrones’ Run for ’10 Seasons at Least’

With “House of the Dragon” debuting Sunday evening on HBO, “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin spoke with The Wall Street Journal about the network’s franchise, which is adapted from his hit book series. Although “Game of Thrones” was a superlative hit for HBO, becoming an Emmy darling and garnering a massive fanbase over the years, series co-creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss elected to end the series after eight seasons. Martin has shared that he advocated for many more seasons for the series, giving the storytelling a larger canvas. “I was saying it needs to be 10 seasons at...
Variety

Virginia Patton Moss, Last Surviving Adult Cast Member of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ Dies at 97

Virginia Patton Moss, a former actress who was the final surviving adult cast member of Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life,” died on Aug. 18 in Albany, Ga. She was 97 years old. Moss’ death was confirmed through Legacy. Karolyn Grimes, who worked with Moss on “It’s a Wonderful Life” as a child actor, posted a tribute to her costar on her personal Facebook page. “We have another angel! Virginia Patton Moss. She was 97 years old,” Grimes wrote. “She is now with her beloved Cruse. She will be missed!” Moss is credited as her birth name, Virginia Patton, on the 1946 feature....
Variety

Fire Erupts Outside the Weeknd’s Concert in Las Vegas

A large fire erupted outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Saturday night as fans were leaving the Weekend’s concert at the venue. Local firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 11 p.m. and quickly contained the fire, according to Fox News. Police and stadium officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but news reports say that a vehicle containing merchandise caught fire in the stadium’s parking area. Judging by photos posted on social media, the vehicle was completely destroyed. I guess The Weeknd set the place on fire! #AllegiantStadium #theweekndconcert pic.twitter.com/cRUfV8Sb5I — Jru (@Jruuski) August 21, 2022 Fans leaving the concert posted...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

HBO Max’s Customer-Help Account Asked HBO Max If It Needed Help Streaming ‘House of the Dragon’

Left hand, meet right hand. In what appears to have been an automated response, HBO Max’s customer-help account on Twitter proactively reached out Sunday night to ask the main @hbomax handle if it needed technical help to watch the premiere of “House of the Dragon.” The @hbomax account, about an hour after the 9 p.m. ET premiere of the “Game of Thrones” prequel series, had tweeted, “The only thing that could tear down the House of the Dragon was itself. #HOTD” Less than half an hour later, @HBOMaxHelp replied with a polite, obviously canned query: “Hi, we want to help. Could you please...
Variety

‘The Resort’ Premiere Episode to Air on NBC Ahead of Peacock Finale

The first episode of “The Resort” is set to air on NBC in a cross-platform push by NBCUniversal. The debut episode of the comedic thriller will air on NBC on Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following a new episode of “America’s Got Talent.” What NBC describes as a “substantial teaser” for the second episode of “The Resort” will run afterwards. The penultimate episode of “The Resort” will begin streaming on Peacock on Aug. 25, with the finale slated for Sept. 1 on the streamer. “Peacock audiences are hooked on the week-to-week mystery of ‘The Resort,’ and bringing the premiere episode to...
TV SERIES
Variety

HBO Max Cancels Animated Family Film ‘Driftwood’ From Cartoon Network Studios

HBO Max has canceled upcoming animated feature film “Driftwood,” Variety has learned. From Cartoon Network Studios, the film was greenlit just three months ago. The family adventure movie is one of many titles being lost at the streamer — just last week, nearly 40 series and films were removed from the platform, such as “Little Ellen,” which had 20 completed episodes that were yet to be released. The losses of these projects come as a result of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and CEO David Zaslav’s determination to cut $3 billion in costs. Announced by HBO Max on May 6, “Driftwood” was...
Variety

Inside the ‘House of the Dragon’ [SPOILER] Scene: ‘It Was a Bloodbath’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the series premiere of “House of the Dragon,” titled “The Heirs of the Dragon.” “Game of Thrones” is back, and it’s as violent and stomach-churning as ever — as evidenced in the bloody C-section performed on Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) in the series premiere of HBO’s “House of the Dragon.” Aemma, already the mother of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), dies in childbirth while hoping she’d give birth to a male heir for King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). She appears only in a few scenes, and the last we see of...
Variety

‘Yellowjackets’ Creators Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson Sign Overall Deal With Showtime

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the creators of the hit series “Yellowjackets,” have signed an overall deal with Showtime. In addition to creating “Yellowjackets,” Lyle and Nickerson serve as executive producers and co-showrunners on the Showtime series, with Jonathan Lisco also serving as executive producer and co-showrunner. “Ashley and Bart are not only great writers, but they are also wildly original thinkers and creators,” said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment for Showtime. “I’m not sure I would want to go camping with them, but I sure as hell love working with them, and I’m thrilled they will be working at Showtime for...
Variety

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Renew a Collaboration That Should Last for ‘Evermore’: Concert Review

In the annals of popular music, has there ever been a more successful confluence of two existing solo brands than Robert Plant and Alison Krauss? Pretty much as a rule, duos start out in that configuration, then crash in clashes of egos; they’re not things that begin 20, 30, 40 years into respective careers. The long-lost fad of CSNY-style supergroups is one thing, but superduos never really became a thing at all, at least in that same joining-of-the-titans sense. Apparently there’s an eternal shortage of superstars willing to put themselves in an ongoing creative situation that could result at any...
Variety

‘The Rings of Power’ to Screen First Two Episodes in Theaters Ahead of Series Premiere

Middle-earth may be going from film to television with Amazon’s new series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” but it turns out that that doesn’t mean the franchise is done with the big screen. The show will screen its first two episodes at fan events across the world on Aug. 31, two days before it makes its streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video. Cinemark created a page for the one-night-only event, with a note that tickets will become available on Monday at 9 am PT. The reservation also comes with a $10 snack voucher. The event is only...
Variety

‘Little Ellen’ Co-Creator on HBO Max Removing Show, Despite 20 Unreleased Episodes: ‘It Feels Like Being Kicked to the Curb’

“Little Ellen” co-creator Jennifer Skelly found out her show would be removed from HBO Max earlier this month by reading the news. These past few days, she’s witnessed dozens of other series meet the chopping block as Warner Bros. Discovery purges the HBO streaming platform in order to reduce costs. Not only are the first two seasons of the animated show, centered around a young Ellen DeGeneres, gone from HBO Max. In addition, 20 fully completed, unreleased episodes — comprising the next two seasons — will never be released. “It’s really devastating,” Skelly tells Variety. “I’ve worked on a million things that have...
Variety

‘Ink Master’ Reveals Lineup of Returning Contestants Ahead of Season 14 Premiere (TV News Roundup)

Reality competition series “Ink Master” will return for its 14th season on Wednesday, September 7 in the United States on Paramount+, and the streamer has released a first-look trailer for the new season which highlights the show’s returning contestants. Tattoo artists from previous seasons will return to the show to compete for a grand prize of $250,000 and the title of “Ink Master.” Competitors include Angel Rose (Season 11, 13), Bob Jones (Season 13), Chris Shockley (Season 11), Creepy Jason (Season 12), Deanna James (Season 10), Gian Karle (Season 8), Hiram Casas (Season 13), Holli Marie (Season 12), Katie McGowan (Season...
Variety

ITV Unveils Broad Comedy Slate for Upcoming Streamer ITVX

ITV has unveiled a slate of new comedy commissions, most of which will premiere on ITVX, its upcoming free streaming service. New comedy titles include “Plebs: Soldiers of Rome,” “Deep Fake Neighbour Wars,” “Ruby Speaking Count,” “Abdulla” and “Significant Other.” “The arrival of ITVX gives us more opportunities to commission a broad range of comedies and a dedicated place for the genre to call home,” said Nana Hughes, ITV’s Head of Comedy. The executive added that ITV aspired to showcase a “huge cross section of contemporary, diverse and inclusive comedy.” “We want to take risks but most importantly we want...
Variety

Warner Bros.’ ‘MultiVersus’ Mashup Game Tops 20 Million Users

Warner Bros. Games’ “MultiVersus” — the free-to-play platform fighter that brings together a bevy of characters from across the WB portfolio — has surpassed 20 million players less than a month after it launched in open beta, according to the company. The game lets players team up in two-on-two fights and pick from a range of Warner Bros. and HBO characters, ranging from Batman to Harley Quinn and from Bugs Bunny to Scooby-Doo. “MultiVersus” kicked off the open beta on July 26 and Season 1 launched Aug. 15 with a new Battle Pass for players to earn in-game rewards. And more characters...
Variety

‘The Idol’: New Teaser Unveils More Cast, Wild Footage From the Weeknd’s Upcoming HBO Drama

A new teaser for the Weeknd’s upcoming HBO series “The Idol” has been released, which gives a look at more of the cast in character. The trailer shows quick footage of the players, including Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria. The teaser debuted at the Weeknd’s concert Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. There’s still no premiere date set for the show, with the trailer teasing that it’s “coming soon.” Variety previously reported...
Variety

Variety

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy