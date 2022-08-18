Read full article on original website
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Why Marvel Changed Jen's Comic-Accurate Origin Story
Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is now officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after Marvel fans were treated to the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law last week. The live-action series has taken some unique steps to bring Jen's origin story to life, including tweaking the inciting incident that gives her superpowers in the first place. Instead of adapting the story from Savage She-Hulk #1, which sees her being shot in a mob hit from Nicholas Trask and needing to get a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk, the show decides to have Jen accidentally get exposed to Bruce's blood during a car accident. In a recent interview with Inverse, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao addressed why that change was made, and revealed that the higher-ups at Marvel did not think it "vibed with" the tone of the rest of the show.
Fan-Favorite Movies Returning to Theaters for Disney+ Day
Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok and Disney's magical musical Encanto are among the fan-favorite movies returning to theaters to celebrate Disney+ Day. New content will be added to the Disney+ streaming service on September 8, including the Disney+ original movie Pinocchio and the streaming premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, which opened exclusively in theaters in July. From September 8-19, Disney will re-release Ragnarok, Disney and Pixar's Cars, 1992's Newsies, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto at select AMC Theatres. A Disney+ subscription is not required to purchase tickets, which will go on sale September 1 priced at $5 per screening.
Thor: Love and Thunder Disney+ Release Date Revealed
Thor: Love and Thunder finally has a release date for Disney+, and it just happens to fall on a celebratory day for the streaming service. Disney+ Day is set for September 8th, which is where Disney has plenty of announcements and debuts planned for fans. One of those debuts is Thor: Love and Thunder, along with ASSEMBLED: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder arriving on September 8th as well. If you happened to miss Thor's latest outing on the big screen, or just want to sit back and enjoy it in the comfort of your home once again, Disney+ Day is the place to be.
Sony Finally Releases Spider-Man No Way Home Poster We've All Been Waiting For
Ahead of the film's upcoming theatrical re-release, Sony has released a new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home -- and it's the one fans have been waiting for. In the new one-sheet, the emphasis on Doctor Strange is reduced somewhat, putting the focus on Spider-Man actors Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. It also features virtually every character in the movie, giving Aunt May, the multiversal Spider-man villains, Daredevil, and J. Jonah Jameson their time to shine on the poster, as well. Alfred Molina doesn't get any face time, but he's represented by a Doctor Octopus tentacle that wraps itself around the whole image.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
House of the Dragon Premiere Crashes HBO Max
UPDATED: HBO Max shared the following statement with ComicBook.com after the service temporarily went down: "House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening. We're aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users."
Prey Director Reveals Jackie Chan's Influence on Predator Movie
Having already revealed that the movies of filmmaker Terrence Malick were an inspiration for Hulu's hit new film Prey, director Dan Trachtenberg has pulled back the curtain even more on the Predator film, confirming that Jackie Chan's movies also served as an influence. Speaking an interview with The Filmcast, Trachtenberg spoke at length about casting actress Amber Midthunder for the film's lead role and how he made her watch a lot of movies featuring the Hong Kong martial artist and film superstar, specifically with how he carries himself physically and helps communicate key pieces of information about his characters without saying a word.
New Planet of the Apes Movie Casts It Star in Lead Role
20th Century's latest Planet of the Apes feature has found its lead man. It star Owen Teague has landed the lead character in the Disney franchise's latest trilogy. The report from Deadline says the studio has made the new Apes series a top priority with plans to begin filming by the end of the year. Maze Runner helmer Wes Ball has been writing the project and working on pre-viz for the film since 2019. He'll also direct once principal photography rolls around.
Fast and Furious: Fast X Filming in Los Angeles Has Residents Furious Over Dangerous Stunts
A year from its theatrical release, the latest Fast and Furious installment is already getting attention — but not necessarily in a good way. A new report from Variety reveals that residents of Los Angeles' historic Angelino Heights neighborhood are planning to protest production on Fast X later this week. Residents received a notice of filming that indicated that Fast X would shoot in front of the real-life Toretto house on Friday, with a sequence that would involve "simulated emergency services activity, aerial photography, wetting down of street and atmospheric smoke." According to the reporting, the protest is to raise awareness for road safety education, as some residents are unhappy after the area has already become home to car enthusiasts engaging in street racing and other potentially-dangerous behavior around the franchise's real-life locations.
Dawn of the Dead Returning to Theaters in 3D for Halloween
Dawn of the Dead, the 1978 horror classic from director George A. Romero, is coming to theaters this Halloween with a 3D conversion overseen by New Amsterdam Entertainment, a company run by the film's producer Richard P. Rubinstein. Besides the 3D conversion, there will be no changes to Romero's original cut. According to Rue Morgue, Dawn of the Dead will screen six shows at each site over the four-day Halloween weekend beginning on October 28 and running through Monday, October 31. The locations will all be Regal-owned cinemas, as that's who has partnered with New Amsterdam.
Rick and Morty to Release Special Episode Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty is getting ready for a special new immersive episode ahead of Season 6 of the series! The highly anticipated original animated series is gearing up to return to Adult Swim early next month, and part of the major tease for the new episodes have been a series of mysterious trailers hyping up "Wormageddon." This was teased to be tied into the events of the Citadel's destruction at the end of the fifth season, and only recently was it confirmed to be a huge new event bringing in fans around the world to discover real world locations.
My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals All For One's Full Face
My Hero Academia has finally revealed All For One's full face with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The final war between the heroes and villains has reached a wild and unexpected new stage as the heroes are struggling more against the villains than ever before. While the heroes thought they were able to take some big victories against Dabi, and has pushed All For One against the wall, with the previous chapters of the series, it is now clear that the fight is far from over. In fact, these villains are gearing up for some big comebacks.
The Handmaid's Tale Star Reveals New Details About Season 5 Character
We're just a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere of The Handmaid's Tale and with the arrival of the new season comes a new threat in the form of Genevieve Angelson's new character, Mrs. Wheeler. It was announced back in July that Angelson had joined the cast of the Hulu series, playing "an affluent Canadian who idolizes Serena and who is a driving force behind the rise of Gilead on Toronto" and now, Angelson is teasing a bit more about the ominous character, explaining that as an actor, she had to try see the character as someone simply willing to do anything necessary to continue the human race.
The Invitation Director Confirms R-Rated Cut on the Way
Hitting theaters this Friday is the vampiric love story The Invitation, which delivers a number of eerie and unsettling sequences for audiences, though embraces more gothic storytelling sensibilities than overtly gruesome imagery. While it might be landing in theaters with a PG-13 rating, director Jessica M. Thompson recently confirmed that when the film eventually hits home video, it will be doing so with an embrace of all the R-rated material originally shot for the project. Even though a more intense version of the picture is on the way, the theatrical cut still delivers its fair share of tense and visceral exchanges. The Invitation hits theaters on August 26th.
Batman: Caped Crusader Star Diedrich Bader Reacts to HBO Max Canceling the Animated Series
On Monday, HBO Max went on another purge, this time canceling six more animated projects including Batman: Caped Crusader. The animated series, which had been given a series order by the streamer and Cartoon Network 15 months ago, was set to be a spiritual successor of sorts to Batman: The Animated Series and coming from J.J. Abrams and Bruce Timm and while the news of the series' cancelation before it ever made air was shocking for fans, it turns out it was a surprise for those involved as well. On Twitter, Diedrich Bader commented on ComicBook.com's coverage of the story that not only was he in the series, but this was how he was finding out.
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return Trailer Released
Disney+ has released an announcement trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, a new behind-the-scenes documentary about the production of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will stream on the platform beginning on September 8. Tracing the journey to bringing Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan back to fans for the first time since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the documentary is one of a number of Disney+ Day releases, including Marvel's latest blockbuster, Thor: Love and Thunder. The Obi-Wan documentary will give Star Wars fans more content following Disney+'s recent decision to delay Andor slightly.
Lost Mark Hamill Movie Finally Being Released After 10 Years
Roger Corman is an actor, director, and producer known for an array of films and has become legendary for helming beloved "B movies." The 96-year-old creative is still producing projects and was seen in a short film last year titled Lost Horizon, but he hasn't directed a movie since Frankenstein Unbound was released in 1990. In 2013, Corman produced Virtually Heroes, an action comedy that was an official selection at Sundance. However, despite Corman's longtime Hollywood history, the movie didn't get distribution and was never released. According to a new report from Variety, Screen Media has bought the film nearly ten years later.
Undead Unluck Hypes Huge Announcement Coming Soon
Fans have been keeping an eye on Undead Unluck as it seems to be the next major series poised for an anime adaptation of its own, but the series is picking up steam by teasing fans with a major announcement coming our way! Fans have seen many of the standout series from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine getting their own anime adaptations, and some of these are newer than the others. With this latest generation all getting picked up in some form or fashion, there are a few series still left that have yet to fully make the jump to anime.
