Phillies, Nationals to Participate in 2023 MLB Little League Classic
Major League Baseball announced that the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals in the MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa on Aug. 20, 2023. The Phillies and Nationals will attend a Little League World Series game earlier in the day, and then partake in a game of their own, which the Little League players and their families are invited to attend.
