Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Community profile: Carbondale resident Michael Wirth breaks the Elks Traverse record
Dehydration set in before Michael Wirth decided to temporarily abandon his running vest filled with water. The sun glared hot, furthering his urge to throw up. Yet Wirth needed to save time summiting Pyramid Peak, and his water supply simply weighed too much. Wirth endured and kept going. Dusk eventually...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Possible threat involving man on Rio Grande Trail prompts Carbondale Community School lockdown
Carbondale Community School went on lockdown for a period of time Monday morning following a report of a male walking down the nearby Rio Grande Trail by the bus park-and-ride station with a handgun. Carbondale Police responded at 11:06 a.m. and contacted a man fitting the description, and determined there...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
On the Fly column: Where should I fish today?
Of the 70 miles of Roaring Fork we luckily enjoy, the upper river really shines this time of year. While many anglers flock to the Fryingpan, Crystal and lower Roaring Fork rivers to hunt their quarry, the Aspen area (the upper Roaring Fork) offers equally good fishing opportunities. The green...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Post-pandemic student assessment scores lag for Roaring Fork District schools
A significant drop in test scores for Roaring Fork School District students following the pandemic looms as one of the first big challenges for the new superintendent and chief academic officer. As the 2022-23 school year began Aug. 17, the district received its results from the spring Colorado Measures of...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County housing market’s fever starting to break
The housing market spiked during the pandemic; now, data shows it’s finally starting to get to a manageable place. “It’s almost like everybody’s taken a big breath, which is actually very nice,” said Erin Bassett, real estate agent for Coldwell Banker and spokesperson for the Glenwood Springs Association of Realtors. “If you want to sell your house, it’s still a great market to do that. It’s still a seller’s market.”
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Business briefs: Several area new hires announced
Jordan DeCrow new assistant athletic club director at Hot Springs. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has hired Glenwood Springs native Jordan DeCrow as its assistant athletic club director. DeCrow most recently served as assistant athletic director of Glenwood Springs High School and continues to serve as assistant coach for the girls’...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Preps roundup: Rifle softball off to strong start
Playing a Battle Mountain team that is in its first year, Rifle’s varsity softball team took care of business on Friday, blanking the Huskies 16-0 in a three-inning contest shortened by the mercy rule. Junior Blayke Hostettler and senior Taelia Jones combined on a one-hitter, as pitchers and Hostettler...
