Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested Tiffany Rourke, 37, of Amsterdam on August 16. Deputies say that she lied on her application for SNAP benefits. When she applied for benefits she allegedly did not disclose everyone living in her home or all income earned.
NYSP: Albany woman, Scotia man found dead in creek
New York State Police are investigating a double drowning in Hamilton County. On August 19, police said Kaydee Lyons, 24, of Albany, and Matthew Bank, 28, of Scotia, were found dead in the water of Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road.
Saratoga Sheriff nabs alleged meth dealer
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of Malta's Shawn Finn, an alleged meth dealer.
Amsterdam woman facing fraud charges over SNAP benefits
Two NYRA employees found with 200 grams of cocaine, police say
A police raid of an NYRA dorm residence on Thursday allegedly presented possession of 200 ounces of cocaine.
Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
Young Granville man arrested for burglary
After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
Woman charged for DWI, assaulting officer
On Wednesday, a Corinth woman was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after an altercation with an officer while being processed by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. The woman was brought in after having been found to have been driving an automobile while intoxicated.
Amsterdam woman charged after fatally striking bicyclist
An Amsterdam woman is facing four traffic ticket charges after a car accident that killed a bicyclist.
Vermonter allegedly tries to sell stolen motorcycle
A Rutland City man with several in-state warrants was accused of trying to sell a stolen motorcycle, police said Thursday.
Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training
Zachary Paul, 21, joined the Ludlow Police Department in July after graduating from the Vermont Police Academy. On Monday night he was taking part in field training when he shot 35-year-old Michael Mills following a police chase, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training.
