ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested Tiffany Rourke, 37, of Amsterdam on August 16. Deputies say that she lied on her application for SNAP benefits. When she applied for benefits she allegedly did not disclose everyone living in her home or all income earned.
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP: Albany woman, Scotia man found dead in creek

New York State Police are investigating a double drowning in Hamilton County. On August 19, police said Kaydee Lyons, 24, of Albany, and Matthew Bank, 28, of Scotia, were found dead in the water of Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road.
WNYT

Amsterdam woman facing fraud charges over SNAP benefits

An Amsterdam woman is facing fraud charges. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Tiffany Rourke last week for allegedly filing a SNAP application with the Montgomery County Department of Social Services and failing to disclose all members residing in the household, plus the amount of income earned. Rourke...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga Springs, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
NEWS10 ABC

Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
NEWS10 ABC

Young Granville man arrested for burglary

After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
NEWS10 ABC

Woman charged for DWI, assaulting officer

On Wednesday, a Corinth woman was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after an altercation with an officer while being processed by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. The woman was brought in after having been found to have been driving an automobile while intoxicated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Preakness Stakes#Violent Crime#Chad C Brown Inc
VTDigger

Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training

Zachary Paul, 21, joined the Ludlow Police Department in July after graduating from the Vermont Police Academy. On Monday night he was taking part in field training when he shot 35-year-old Michael Mills following a police chase, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training.

Comments / 0

Community Policy