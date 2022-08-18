For the Record - 08/18/22

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aug. 14

1:52 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Blizzard Lane in Albany for a report of an alarm. Units checked the business and found it to be secured, with no signs of forced entry.

4:22 a.m. - Deputies responded to a residence in Alexander Township for an active dispute. Contact was made with the caller and his adult son, who were involved in a verbal dispute. Information regarding the process of eviction/protection order was provided to the caller.

8:27 a.m. - Deputies responded to Carol Lane in The Plains for a suspicious person complaint. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the subjects.

9:04 a.m. - Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Road in New Marshfield for a theft report. The complainant stated that her neighbor stolen her cellphone and would not return it. Deputies talked to the other involved party, who advised he did not steal the cellphone. He stated the complainant left her cellphone at his residence when they were hanging out. Deputies collected the cellphone and returned it to the complainant. No further action was taken.

10:27 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Locust Street in Glouster in reference to a theft complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending at this time.

3:04 p.m. - Deputies responded to Lake Snowden for an open-line 911 call. The area was patrolled with negative contact.

3:48 p.m. - Deputies patrolled Frost Road in Coolville in an attempt to locate a missing man from West Virginia. The caller advised that his uncle had been gone for several days and may have been at his campsite in that area. Deputies located the campsite but were unable to locate the man.

4:11 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains for a well-being check on a juvenile. Deputies spoke with the child's grandparent and did not find any reason to believe that the child was living in any unsafe conditions.

5:11 p.m. - Deputies responded to Glouster for a well-being check on an elderly man. Deputies made contact with the man and determined everything was okay. No further action needed.

5:12 p.m. - A male contacted the sheriff's office advising that someone had his vehicle and would not return it. Contact was made with the individual and arrangements were made for the vehicle to be returned. The caller later advised the vehicle had been returned.

6:19 p.m. - Deputies responded to Strouds Run Road for a well-being check on a male who had not been answering his phone. After deputies found that the male had suffered from a fall, ACEMS responded and transported him to O'Bleness.

Aug. 15

1:35 a.m. - Deputies responded to Trimble Township for a prowler complaint. It was determined that the alleged prowler was an ex-boyfriend of the caller. The area was patrolled, and surveillance measures were suggested, as there was no evidence linking anyone to this complain

7:46 a.m. - An individual called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office reporting that the catalytic converter was cut from his vehicle while it was parked overnight on Kenny Memorial Lane in Albany. A report was taken.

8:16 a.m. - A deputy responded to an abandoned residence on Oregon Ridge in Glouster for a report of an open door. The deputy arrived and checked the residence but did locate anyone inside. The residence was secured with no forced entry located.

10:29 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Armitage Road in Athens for a report of loose cattle in the roadway. Upon arriving and locating the cattle, the owner had been aware and had assistance returning them to pasture. Deputies returned to patrol.

10:44 a.m. - A well-being check was requested on a male and female arguing in the area of Peach Ridge, Athens. Contact was made with the couple, who advised everything was ok.

10:57 a.m. - Deputies responded to State Route 550 in Athens for a Breaking and Entering report. This case is under investigation.

11:17 a.m. - Deputies responded to State Route 685 in Glouster for a third-party complaint of a dispute. Deputies made contact with a female at the residence, who advised everything was ok.

1:34 p.m. - A deputy responded to a 911 hang-up call on Lemaster Road in The Plains. While enroute, dispatch stated that contact was made, and it was an accidental call.

5:20 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Vore Ridge Road in Athens on a report of an inactive dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the involved parties and determined the dispute was verbal only. The involved parties agreed to separate, and deputies returned to patrol.

6:54 p.m. - Deputies were requested to assist ACEMS in the Albany area. Prior to their arrival, deputies were advised that their response was no longer needed.

9:12 p.m. - Deputies responded to Radford Road in Athens for a report of possible suspicious activity around a home late at night. Deputies did not find anyone when they checked the property, and they found the home to be secure.

