Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Seoulju Korean Kitchen & Bar
There are very few restaurants in Austin that are more fun than Seoulju. From the music blasting from the speakers, to the giant griddles filled with fried chicken and melty cheese, to the seemingly-endless pile of soju bottles finding their way onto the tables—Seoulju is a party, through and through. Ask your server for some pointers on Korean drinking games, if you’re not familiar, then take turns going around the table flicking bottle caps while you soak it all up with some excellent fried chicken, kimchi pancakes, and other Korean pub staples. Just make sure to get there early, because they certainly draw a crowd.
Péché
Head to Péché in the warehouse district when you need an escape from the busyness of downtown Austin. Grab a cocktail or some absinthe—they have one of the biggest selections in town—then saunter over to a dark corner of the always-full dining room and order some classic French comfort foods. They’re also one of our favorite spots in town for Happy Hour, with plenty of cocktails and menu items discounted heavily for a few hours every night, and all day Sunday and Monday.
Asia Cafe
Asia Cafe in North Austin makes some of our favorite Sichuan food in town. We find ourselves going back here often—the portions are plentiful and the dining room is spacious and great for groups. And whenever they finally shout your number from the giant loudspeaker, it always feels like you’ve just won a big prize. There are a few private rooms to the side if you want a little more privacy, but the dining room is full of giant, circular tables topped with Lazy Susans that you can, in turn, top with giant platters of spicy fish, mango chicken, and mapo tofu. Afterwards, you can pop into their store next door, Asia Market, to stock up on groceries and snacks for the ride home.
Draught House Pub & Brewery
Where to eat and drink outside. Radio is a hybrid coffee shop and beer garden in South Austin, with a Veracruz All Natural truck conveniently parked out back. Cosmic Coffee is a coffee shop and bar with a huge patio where you can bring your dog and eat great barbecue from Leroy and Lewis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ceviche Love
A small part of us is glad that Ceviche Love isn’t closer to central Austin, because if it were we’d probably eat their lime-dressed Sinaloan style ceviche for about 50% of our meals—it’s bright, tart, and packed full of fresh seafood. Another 25% of our meals would probably be spent with their oyster preparados—raw gulf oysters topped with ceviche—and we’d reserve the last quarter eating nuts and fruits to help bring our mouths back to a suitable PH. Instead, we’ll have to save those delicious moments for when we find ourselves out near COTA, because we haven’t successfully made a trip out there without a Ceviche Love pit stop.
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
Unexpected crossovers can be a lot of fun. They’re how we ended up with things like Viet-Cajun crawfish, bulgogi tacos, and birria ramen. Sometimes, they’re just a short-lived fad (looking at you, cronuts), but other times they end up changing the entire landscape of food entirely. From the people behind Ramen Tatsu-Ya and DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya, Kemuri Tatsu-Ya in East Austin is a Japanese izakaya with a Central Texas barbecue twist. And they’re doing it in an entirely unique way that we think might just make it a crossover that’s here to stay.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0