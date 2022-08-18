ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale Desert Dogs announce Arizona Fall League schedule

 4 days ago

The Arizona Fall League announced its 2022 schedule to begin its 30th anniversary season, and the Glendale Desert Dogs will open their campaign at home in the West Valley.

Each fall, teams across Major League Baseball send seven of their best prospects to fill Fall League rosters. The AFL’s six teams are each aligned with five MLB clubs, and per this year’s assignments the Desert Dogs will feature prospects from the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago White Sox.

The Dogs will open the fall season with a 12:35 p.m. first pitch on Monday, Oct. 3 when the Peoria Javelinas visit Camelback Ranch-Glendale, 10710 W. Camelback Road. The Javelinas consist of prospects from the Cleveland Guardians, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals.

The season will conclude with the AFL Championship Game Saturday, Nov. 12 at Scottsdale Stadium.

The Arizona Fall League is split into West (Glendale, Peoria, Surprise) and East (Mesa, Salt River, Scottsdale) divisions, with each team playing a 30-game schedule at spring training facilities like Glendale’s Camelback Ranch, which serves as the spring home of the Dodgers and White Sox.

Founded in 1992, the AFL has molded hundreds of big league All-Stars, more than 20 MVPs, dozens of Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Award winners and more.

Tickets cost $10 for an adult, $8 for seniors 55+, and kids 12 and under are free.

Email ArizonaFallLeague@MLB.com for ticket information.

2022 Desert Dogs Schedule:

  • 12:35 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 vs. Peoria
  • 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Salt River
  • 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Surprise
  • 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at Peoria
  • 12:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 vs. Scottsdale
  • 6:35 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Scottsdale
  • 12:35 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at Salt River
  • 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Salt River
  • 6:35 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at Mesa
  • 12:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 vs. Scottsdale
  • 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 vs. Mesa (at Chase Field, Phoenix)
  • 6:35 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 at Mesa
  • 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 vs. Mesa
  • 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 vs. Salt River
  • 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at Peoria
  • 6:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 vs. Surprise
  • 3:05 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Scottsdale (location TBA)
  • 6:35 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 vs. Scottsdale
  • 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Surprise
  • 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 vs. Peoria
  • 6:35 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 vs. Salt River
  • 12:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 vs. Surprise
  • 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 vs. Mesa
  • 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 vs. Peoria
  • 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Surprise
  • 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 vs. Surprise
  • 6:35 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at Scottsdale
  • 6:35 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, AFL Home Run Derby (at Sloan Park, Mesa)
  • 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Fall Stars Game (at Sloan Park, Mesa)
  • 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Peoria
  • 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Mesa
  • 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 vs. Salt River
  • 6:35 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, play-in semifinal (at Peoria Sports Complex)
  • 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, championship (at Scottsdale Stadium)

Click here for the entire Arizona Fall League schedule.

PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
