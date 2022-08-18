ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chance for storms before things heat up mid-week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Some rain has finally arrived after a rather dry stretch so it is beneficial for us given our recent dry conditions. A few scattered storms will continue tonight. Tomorrow will also being some rain chances, but not as widespread as we will see an...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
More sun today, with increased threat for storms

HARRISBURG, Pa. — We'll see some more sunshine today, but the threat for afternoon t'storms will be higher. Highs will be in the mid 80s. The threat for storms increases further tonight into Monday. Much of the region will see some beneficial rainfall as we head into the early part of the work week. The weather turns a bit drier during the second half of the week with temperatures running a little above average in the upper80s for highs.
HARRISBURG, PA
It's Raining Mets! | Heat Gone, Taste of Fall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — In this week's episode of It's Raining Mets, Tom and Ed talk about our recent heat wave and what's to come the rest of the month... including a few fall-like nights in the near term. The tropics have been very quiet... will we see an...
HARRISBURG, PA
Flash flood warnings in Franklin and Fulton County

FRANKLIN COUNTY/FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Severe flash flooding in southwestern Franklin County with warnings of floodings in the southeastern part of Fulton County. Both areas are currently under a flash flood warning through 4:30PM. Have your own storm photos? Submit them here on our Chime In page.
FULTON COUNTY, PA
Northumberland County home destroyed in early morning fire

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A fire destroyed a home in Milton early Monday morning, sending its residents to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Fire officials say the flames broke out at a home in the 100 block of Mrytle Street around 4 AM. The three victims,...
MILTON, PA
Tractor trailer overturns in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police were called to Mt. Pisgah Road southbound between Ducktown Road and Prospect Road for a tractor trailer that had overturned. Authorities say that the accident occurred this morning at about 10:30am. At this time, police and fire crew are on the scene but...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Commercial fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A confirmed fire has been ongoing at Patterson's Diesel Inc. at 6557 Buchanan Trail East in Franklin County. The fire was reported as a third alarm fire by Washington Township Police Department at around 1:00PM. According to Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department, all of Buchanan...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Body found in car near Scott Elementary School

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg city officials are reporting that a dead body was discovered near Scott and Rowland Schools. Police say the body was found in a parked car located near 19th and Derry Streets. Foul play is not suspected and the incident is not being investigated as suspicious.
HARRISBURG, PA
One injured in York shooting, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in York Saturday evening, officials say. According to emergency dispatchers, it happened around 5:00 PM in the area of Richland Avenue and West Market Street. The severity of the victim's injuries have not been...
PennDOT hosts CDL recruitment to combat trucker shortages

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The American Trucking Associations reported it’s headed for a shortage of 160,000 drivers in the next five years. They claim that they need to hire a million drivers over the next decade to satisfy the demand. They’re trying to avoid a head on...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Coach involved in odometer scandal expected to return, Superintendent says

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Calvin Everett, the Harrisburg High School's Football coach, was recently involved in a scandal with two others where 150 vehicles were bought and sold in Harrisburg with 50 having their odometers tampered with prior to the sale. An official statement from The School District...
HARRISBURG, PA
York County History Center takes shape

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A rich history will soon be on full display in York as the new York County History Center takes shape. “We are excited,” said Joan Mummert, President and CEO of the York County History Center. Since January, crews have been working to rehab...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Road rage incident in Dauphin County involving handgun

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — On August 19, Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg were informed of a road rage incident in Dauphin County where an individual allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver. Authorities say that 27-year-old Dalton Bechtel had threatened another driver on I-283 N by brandishing a...
Police step up traffic enforcement during '100 deadliest days of summer'

CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Motorists may notice stronger enforcement along the Route 15 corridor. Police across multiple jurisdictions are implementing the Leap Frog traffic enforcement strategy, where one officer commits a traffic stop for motorist violations such as speeding, tailgating or improper use of turn signals. A second officer will then come to enforce motorists to move over.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
One person hurt after shooting inside Dauphin Co Walmart

Swatara Township, Dauphin County — Update: The Swatara Township Police identified, located, and apprehended the suspect with the assistance of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Police believe Walmart is currently safe and will remain closed to the public until 6:00 a.m. on August 22nd. More information will be released...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PSP investigate burglary at Schuylkill County church

HEGINS TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Schuylkill Haven are investigating a burglary they say happened at a church in Hegins Township over the weekend. Troopers say the burglary happened at the United Church of Christ on East Chestnut Street sometime between Friday at 3 PM and Saturday at 8 AM.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Apartment complex shooting suspect in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police Department were called to a shooting that occurred at Villages of Lancaster Green on 1631 Judie Lane. On August 14 at around 4:17PM, police say that the suspect fired a gun outside of the complex. Police say that children were near...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster City Police announce initiative to increase women recruits

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Lancaster City Police say they are looking to hire more women. In a Facebook post, the Lancaster Bureau of Police announced it is joining the 30x30 initiative, by sighing the #30x30Pledge. Officials say they are looking to increase the number of women recruits to...
LANCASTER, PA

