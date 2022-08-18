Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Chance for storms before things heat up mid-week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Some rain has finally arrived after a rather dry stretch so it is beneficial for us given our recent dry conditions. A few scattered storms will continue tonight. Tomorrow will also being some rain chances, but not as widespread as we will see an...
local21news.com
More sun today, with increased threat for storms
HARRISBURG, Pa. — We'll see some more sunshine today, but the threat for afternoon t'storms will be higher. Highs will be in the mid 80s. The threat for storms increases further tonight into Monday. Much of the region will see some beneficial rainfall as we head into the early part of the work week. The weather turns a bit drier during the second half of the week with temperatures running a little above average in the upper80s for highs.
local21news.com
It's Raining Mets! | Heat Gone, Taste of Fall
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — In this week's episode of It's Raining Mets, Tom and Ed talk about our recent heat wave and what's to come the rest of the month... including a few fall-like nights in the near term. The tropics have been very quiet... will we see an...
local21news.com
Flash flood warnings in Franklin and Fulton County
FRANKLIN COUNTY/FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Severe flash flooding in southwestern Franklin County with warnings of floodings in the southeastern part of Fulton County. Both areas are currently under a flash flood warning through 4:30PM. Have your own storm photos? Submit them here on our Chime In page.
local21news.com
Northumberland County home destroyed in early morning fire
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A fire destroyed a home in Milton early Monday morning, sending its residents to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Fire officials say the flames broke out at a home in the 100 block of Mrytle Street around 4 AM. The three victims,...
local21news.com
Tractor trailer overturns in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police were called to Mt. Pisgah Road southbound between Ducktown Road and Prospect Road for a tractor trailer that had overturned. Authorities say that the accident occurred this morning at about 10:30am. At this time, police and fire crew are on the scene but...
local21news.com
Commercial fire in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A confirmed fire has been ongoing at Patterson's Diesel Inc. at 6557 Buchanan Trail East in Franklin County. The fire was reported as a third alarm fire by Washington Township Police Department at around 1:00PM. According to Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department, all of Buchanan...
local21news.com
Body found in car near Scott Elementary School
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg city officials are reporting that a dead body was discovered near Scott and Rowland Schools. Police say the body was found in a parked car located near 19th and Derry Streets. Foul play is not suspected and the incident is not being investigated as suspicious.
local21news.com
'Mass Casualty Incident' in York Co. leaves two dead, numerous injured: officials
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in York County are investigating what the York County Emergency Services PIO has called a "mass casualty incident" in Hopewell Township. York County Coroner Pam Gay said two people have been killed, an unknown number of people have been injured. York County EMA,...
local21news.com
One injured in York shooting, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in York Saturday evening, officials say. According to emergency dispatchers, it happened around 5:00 PM in the area of Richland Avenue and West Market Street. The severity of the victim's injuries have not been...
local21news.com
PennDOT hosts CDL recruitment to combat trucker shortages
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The American Trucking Associations reported it’s headed for a shortage of 160,000 drivers in the next five years. They claim that they need to hire a million drivers over the next decade to satisfy the demand. They’re trying to avoid a head on...
local21news.com
Coach involved in odometer scandal expected to return, Superintendent says
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Calvin Everett, the Harrisburg High School's Football coach, was recently involved in a scandal with two others where 150 vehicles were bought and sold in Harrisburg with 50 having their odometers tampered with prior to the sale. An official statement from The School District...
local21news.com
Nursing home workers across the state and here in Central PA send strike notices
Cumberland County, PA — On Monday nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in the state voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices for the companies’ failures to provide information about agency staffing and costs, and for not bargaining in good faith. The group says...
local21news.com
York County History Center takes shape
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A rich history will soon be on full display in York as the new York County History Center takes shape. “We are excited,” said Joan Mummert, President and CEO of the York County History Center. Since January, crews have been working to rehab...
local21news.com
Road rage incident in Dauphin County involving handgun
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — On August 19, Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg were informed of a road rage incident in Dauphin County where an individual allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver. Authorities say that 27-year-old Dalton Bechtel had threatened another driver on I-283 N by brandishing a...
local21news.com
Police step up traffic enforcement during '100 deadliest days of summer'
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Motorists may notice stronger enforcement along the Route 15 corridor. Police across multiple jurisdictions are implementing the Leap Frog traffic enforcement strategy, where one officer commits a traffic stop for motorist violations such as speeding, tailgating or improper use of turn signals. A second officer will then come to enforce motorists to move over.
local21news.com
One person hurt after shooting inside Dauphin Co Walmart
Swatara Township, Dauphin County — Update: The Swatara Township Police identified, located, and apprehended the suspect with the assistance of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Police believe Walmart is currently safe and will remain closed to the public until 6:00 a.m. on August 22nd. More information will be released...
local21news.com
PSP investigate burglary at Schuylkill County church
HEGINS TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Schuylkill Haven are investigating a burglary they say happened at a church in Hegins Township over the weekend. Troopers say the burglary happened at the United Church of Christ on East Chestnut Street sometime between Friday at 3 PM and Saturday at 8 AM.
local21news.com
Apartment complex shooting suspect in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police Department were called to a shooting that occurred at Villages of Lancaster Green on 1631 Judie Lane. On August 14 at around 4:17PM, police say that the suspect fired a gun outside of the complex. Police say that children were near...
local21news.com
Lancaster City Police announce initiative to increase women recruits
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Lancaster City Police say they are looking to hire more women. In a Facebook post, the Lancaster Bureau of Police announced it is joining the 30x30 initiative, by sighing the #30x30Pledge. Officials say they are looking to increase the number of women recruits to...
