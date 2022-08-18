HARRISBURG, Pa. — We'll see some more sunshine today, but the threat for afternoon t'storms will be higher. Highs will be in the mid 80s. The threat for storms increases further tonight into Monday. Much of the region will see some beneficial rainfall as we head into the early part of the work week. The weather turns a bit drier during the second half of the week with temperatures running a little above average in the upper80s for highs.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO