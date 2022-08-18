Site plan approved for Holiday Inn Express and Suites

EagleHerald Editor

MARINETTE—A future Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Marinette cleared a hurdle Wednesday when the Plan Commission approved a site plan for the project.

The hotel will be located in the parking area of the former Shopko retail store on Roosevelt Road. A U-Haul/Xpress Self Storage business occupies the former Shopko building (2741 Roosevelt Road) and that will remain intact. The new hotel will be located at 2700 Roosevelt Road.

The Plan Commission voted unanimously to OK the site plan following a short presentation from Rick Fisher, an architect with Fisher and Associates Architects of Crivitz. The plan was submitted by Moyle Construction of Houghton, Michigan.

“Our project is to build a new construction, four-story hotel Holiday Inn and Suites on the former Shopko site,” Fisher said. “The Shopko store stays in place and the new building would be facing Roosevelt Road up near the front.”

He said ample parking space exists, while landscaping, lighting and other details have been completed.

“We still have to go through a full review by Holiday Inn, but we don’t anticipate any changes (as) we are using their design standards and using their prototypes,” he said, adding that the project has been submitted to the state for approval and construction will start when all the permits are in place.

Commissioner Jon Hearly asked if there is a timeline on when the project will start.

“We have some utility work to do and we have some sub-surface work to do,” Fisher said. “We’re going to try and start this within the next month. The foundation should be done this fall.”

Mayor Steve Genisot said there were some questions regarding a water main and fire hydrants, but those have been or will be addressed by the contractors.

Alderman Doug Oitzinger, not a member of the commission, said now would be a good time for the developer to consider providing charging stations for electric vehicles. He said funding is available in the TIF (tax incremental financing) District for such a project.

“I would note, that by 2035, Ford Motor Company is going to be making nothing but electric vehicles,” Oitzinger said, adding that if this is done now, the parking lot won’t have to be torn up later. “I don’t think this will be a cost on the developer. It is a TIF-eligible expense.

“At any rate I think this is an opportunity. You can be the only hotel in town that has electric charging made available to the customers. The time is right. We’re only 13 years away from electric vehicles everywhere.”