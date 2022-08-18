ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette, WI

Site plan approved for Holiday Inn Express and Suites

By By DAN KITKOWSKI
Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 4 days ago

EagleHerald Editor

MARINETTE—A future Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Marinette cleared a hurdle Wednesday when the Plan Commission approved a site plan for the project.

The hotel will be located in the parking area of the former Shopko retail store on Roosevelt Road. A U-Haul/Xpress Self Storage business occupies the former Shopko building (2741 Roosevelt Road) and that will remain intact. The new hotel will be located at 2700 Roosevelt Road.

The Plan Commission voted unanimously to OK the site plan following a short presentation from Rick Fisher, an architect with Fisher and Associates Architects of Crivitz. The plan was submitted by Moyle Construction of Houghton, Michigan.

“Our project is to build a new construction, four-story hotel Holiday Inn and Suites on the former Shopko site,” Fisher said. “The Shopko store stays in place and the new building would be facing Roosevelt Road up near the front.”

He said ample parking space exists, while landscaping, lighting and other details have been completed.

“We still have to go through a full review by Holiday Inn, but we don’t anticipate any changes (as) we are using their design standards and using their prototypes,” he said, adding that the project has been submitted to the state for approval and construction will start when all the permits are in place.

Commissioner Jon Hearly asked if there is a timeline on when the project will start.

“We have some utility work to do and we have some sub-surface work to do,” Fisher said. “We’re going to try and start this within the next month. The foundation should be done this fall.”

Mayor Steve Genisot said there were some questions regarding a water main and fire hydrants, but those have been or will be addressed by the contractors.

Alderman Doug Oitzinger, not a member of the commission, said now would be a good time for the developer to consider providing charging stations for electric vehicles. He said funding is available in the TIF (tax incremental financing) District for such a project.

“I would note, that by 2035, Ford Motor Company is going to be making nothing but electric vehicles,” Oitzinger said, adding that if this is done now, the parking lot won’t have to be torn up later. “I don’t think this will be a cost on the developer. It is a TIF-eligible expense.

“At any rate I think this is an opportunity. You can be the only hotel in town that has electric charging made available to the customers. The time is right. We’re only 13 years away from electric vehicles everywhere.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waterfallrecord.com

Wequiock Falls, Wisconsin

I thought I had posted about Wequiock Falls earlier in the year, but here we are. In June, we went to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and ended up in the “thumb” of the UP. I was trying to decide how to get home and figured I would take the ferry from Manitowoc, WI to Ludington, MI. We drove down to Green Bay for the night. I knew there were a few waterfalls in the area.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 15 cleared in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 15 is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT released limited details about the Monday noon crash but did say all lanes are back open. Original: Crash closes lanes on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. MONDAY 8/22/2022 12:07...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Marinette, WI
Government
City
Crivitz, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Marinette, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay couple scammed out of $750 for online puppy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Finding your next dog online is as simple as a click away on your phone or home computer. But one Green Bay couple found out the hard way, traveling all the way to Georgia, only to find out they were scammed. Renee Callahan was...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Inn Express#Business Industry#Linus Business#Suites#Eagleherald#The Plan Commission#Shopko
whby.com

Green Bay woman convicted of setting her house on fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman who set fire to her own house reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Kari Seyler is convicted in Brown County Court on one count of Arson. Seyler started the fire in her home along S. Taylor Street back in March, claiming someone had broken in and robbed the place. After additional questioning, she admitted to starting the blaze.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man shot outside of vehicle at a Green Bay apartment complex

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are still looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that left one person injured outside an apartment complex on Green Bay’s east side on Saturday. Around 11:30 A.M. the Green Bay Police Department responded to Deckner Manor Apartments after a...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
wtaq.com

Jim Schmitt Considering Run to be Green Bay Mayor Again

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says he is considering running for his old position next spring. Schmitt, 64, is Green Bay’s longest serving mayor, having served from 2003 until 2019. During the middle of his final term, Schmitt announced he would not seek a fifth four-year term.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay man arrested in Oconto with $21,000 worth of drugs, look-alike guns

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 23-year-old Green Bay man could face a number of drug-related charges after his arrest in Oconto earlier this month. The Oconto Police Department says an officer made a traffic stop on a street and saw behavior consistent with drug activity, so the officer brought K9 Falco to give the air around the car a sniff. The trained K9 officer indicated there was something there.
OCONTO, WI
Fox11online.com

Man driving home from Packers game arrested for 4th OWI

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man who told troopers he was headed home from the Green Bay Packers game was arrested on suspicion of his fourth drunken driving offense Friday night. The Wisconsin State Patrol says around 10:30 p.m., officials received a complaint about a vehicle headed south on Interstate 41 in Winnebago County. A state trooper saw the minivan drift from its lane near the Lake Butte des Morts bridge in Oshkosh. The trooper tried to pull the minivan over, but it continued, getting off at Highway 21 and turning in to a parking lot on N. Westhaven Drive.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Shooting Updated

Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

$21K worth of meth seized following a routine traffic stop in Oconto

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man from Green Bay was arrested in the City of Oconto after a K-9 officer found methamphetamine. According to a release, on August 9, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., the Oconto Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop on Superior Avenue near Madison Street.
OCONTO, WI
Fox11online.com

4 Northeast Wisconsin counties have 'high' COVID-19 transmission

(WLUK) -- Despite a recent trend of declining COVID-19 cases, four Northeast Wisconsin counties are in the "high" category for virus spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map updated Friday shows Brown, Door, Oconto and Florence counties in the "high" category. At that level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Carnival worker at Brown County Fair arrested on child enticement charges

(WFRV) – A man from Missouri is facing two charges after he allegedly tried to meet up with a minor while he was working at the Brown County Fair. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 40-year-old Brian Bradley was arrested on August 18 while working at the Brown County Fair. A human trafficking operation that involved an undercover escort advertisement was used to target people who were interested in soliciting minors for commercial sex.
Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

Menomonie, WI
221
Followers
405
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

 https://www.ehextra.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy