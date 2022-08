GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNCN) — Ms. Wheelchair North Carolina, Ali Ingersoll, was crowned as Ms. Wheelchair America on Saturday. Ingersoll is a Raleigh native and in 2010, she broke her neck diving in the Bahamas. Ingersoll is paralyzed from her chest down. Today, Ingersoll is a day trader and...

