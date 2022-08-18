Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found.

Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area of the Intercoastal Waterway. North Topsail Beach police and fire were involved in the search along with members of Turkey Creek Fire & Rescue and the Surf City Fire Department.

Officials told Curry the two kayakers were found sometime around 5 p.m. Officials were not sure who made the call that they were missing. No names were released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.