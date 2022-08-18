Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Texas law enforcement agencies can apply for ALERRT training, bullet-resistant shields funding
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Two grant funding programs were announced this week to help Texas law enforcement agencies send officers to active shooter training and to give agencies bullet-resistant shields. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that applications opened for the programs. These include $3 million for travel expenses to...
everythinglubbock.com
Border Patrol boats named for fallen agents from Rio Grande Valley Sector
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (Border Report) — Claudia Gomez was 21 years old when her brother, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Eloy Hernandez, died in 2002 during a rollover crash while on duty in South Texas. On Monday, she came to a vessel-naming ceremony to honor her brother and 19...
everythinglubbock.com
Dallas Fed: Texas added 80,300 jobs in July 2022
DALLAS (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas added 80,300 jobs in July, according to seasonally adjusted and benchmarked payroll employment numbers released today [Friday] by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Texas added a revised 87,700 jobs in June. The state has added 460,000 jobs year to date. The Texas Employment...
everythinglubbock.com
TWC: July 2022 marked lowest unemployment rate since pre-pandemic
AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In July 2022, the Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate again reached its lowest reading since February 2020 at 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from June 2022. Texas added 72,800 total nonfarm jobs in July 2022. For the ninth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,513,100. Texas has added a total of 736,700 positions since July 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
Welcomed rains fell across the South Plains region over the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcomed rainfall returned to a drought-stricken South Plains and Rolling Plains over the weekend. Data from the Texas Tech University National Wind Institute’s West Texas Mesonet showed rainfall amounts from Friday through midday Monday ranged from roughly one-quarter inch to nearly seven inches. The heaviest...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas rice farmers losing thousands due to drought, limited water from LCRA
LISSIE, Texas (Nexstar) — Months of triple-digit temperatures and little rain across Texas are affecting the livelihoods of rice farmers. For Tim Gertson, it’s costing him thousands. “The consequence to me personally is around the tune $150,000 to $200,000 in lost profit,” Gertson said. “As droughts worsen and...
everythinglubbock.com
AAA Texas: Price fluctuations possible due to increased gasoline demand, tighten supply
LUBBOCK, Texas — The statewide gas price average fell for the ninth consecutive week, although some Texas cities reported a slight increase in prices, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.445...
Comments / 0