Texas State

everythinglubbock.com

Border Patrol boats named for fallen agents from Rio Grande Valley Sector

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (Border Report) — Claudia Gomez was 21 years old when her brother, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Eloy Hernandez, died in 2002 during a rollover crash while on duty in South Texas. On Monday, she came to a vessel-naming ceremony to honor her brother and 19...
Dallas Fed: Texas added 80,300 jobs in July 2022

DALLAS (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas added 80,300 jobs in July, according to seasonally adjusted and benchmarked payroll employment numbers released today [Friday] by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Texas added a revised 87,700 jobs in June. The state has added 460,000 jobs year to date. The Texas Employment...
TWC: July 2022 marked lowest unemployment rate since pre-pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In July 2022, the Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate again reached its lowest reading since February 2020 at 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from June 2022. Texas added 72,800 total nonfarm jobs in July 2022. For the ninth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,513,100. Texas has added a total of 736,700 positions since July 2021.
Welcomed rains fell across the South Plains region over the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcomed rainfall returned to a drought-stricken South Plains and Rolling Plains over the weekend. Data from the Texas Tech University National Wind Institute’s West Texas Mesonet showed rainfall amounts from Friday through midday Monday ranged from roughly one-quarter inch to nearly seven inches. The heaviest...
Texas rice farmers losing thousands due to drought, limited water from LCRA

LISSIE, Texas (Nexstar) — Months of triple-digit temperatures and little rain across Texas are affecting the livelihoods of rice farmers. For Tim Gertson, it’s costing him thousands. “The consequence to me personally is around the tune $150,000 to $200,000 in lost profit,” Gertson said. “As droughts worsen and...
