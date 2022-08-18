Read full article on original website
Logan County JROTC focusing on service learning and youth leadership
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The mission of Army JROTC is “To motivate young people to be better citizens” and Logan County has expanded that mission beyond the traditional high school. The Leadership Program is aimed at middle school students, 5th through 8th grades, interested in the JROTC experience....
Edmonson County Schools set to finish construction in time for delayed start
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Things were running regularly in the Edmonson County School District with some minor construction work being done before school started. “We’ve had a guaranteed energy savings program going on at all of our schools, so we can update our HVAC, we’ve updated our thermostat controls, we’ve updated LED lighting,” said Edmonson County Superintendent, Brian Alexander. “We’ve done some mechanical work at a few of our schools and it’s gone really well, we just ran into one hiccup.”
Edmonson Co. FRYSC teams up with local hairdressers for free back-to-school haircuts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With back to school around the corner in Edmonson County, it’s time for back to school haircuts. The Edmonson County Family Resource Youth Services Center teamed up with local hairdressers, to provide free back-to-school haircuts at the elementary schools in the district. Haircuts were...
First-gen college students acclimate to WKU for first day of classes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Transitioning from high school to college can be difficult, especially for first-generation college students. In the spirit of back to school, Western Kentucky University faculty and staff set up ‘Topper Directions’ tents across campus to answer questions and help navigate students to their destination.
TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital completes $4.1 million renovation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital recently completed construction of a $4.1 million renovation project that will add 1,732 square feet to the cardiac catheterization suite. The project includes a second cardiac catheterization lab equipped with augmented-reality imaging equipment that TriStar Greenview is the first hospital in...
Russellville teacher faces disciplinary action after making inappropriate comment to a student about his race
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After the first full week of classes wraps up for Russellville Independent Schools, one mother describes a concerning situation from her son’s middle school classroom. Regarding the incident, Patricia Hudson says, “I just can’t fathom it. It just does not make sense that if a...
Nashville Prep School Bows to Pressure and Halts Trans-Positive Policy
An all-girls prep school in Nashville was set to adopt a policy that would allow “any student who identifies as a girl” to apply for admission. But after more than 1,000 people signed a petition in opposition, Harpeth Hall had put the “gender diversity” philosophy on ice, The Tennessean reports. “Based on the response from our school community, the Harpeth Hall Board of Trustees is choosing to pause the adoption of the philosophy in order to engage a wider audience in continued discussion,” the school said in an email. Opponents of the policy change have also called for members of the administration and board of trustees who supported it to resign.Read it at The Tennessean
City of Glasgow passes first reading of new logo ordinance
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The city of Glasgow is looking to revamp its look. On Monday night, Glasgow City Council met to discuss many items on the agenda, including the newly proposed logo that will represent the city. During the meeting, the company hired to create a new branding and...
Watch Kentucky Kindergartner’s Reaction To His First Day of School-It’s A Whole Mood (VIDEO)
Everyone remembers their first day of Kindergarten right?! You think you're totally grown until you realize you have to go to school ALL. DAY. LONG!. This week was the first day back for Daviess County Public Schools and of course, there were the first day of pictures and one of the best videos we have ever seen.
Texas man drowns in western Kentucky lake
An investigation is underway after a man drowned in western Kentucky.
Maintenance project on Veterans Memorial set to start
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A preventive maintenance project on U.S. 68 Veterans Memorial in Bowling Green is set to begin this week. The project will be from the bridge over Jennings Creek to Old Barren River Road. Drivers should expect lane closures and a lower speed limit. The first...
TSU students forced to live in hotel instead of dorms, worried about safety
Many TSU students will be checking into a Best Western near campus this semester, which isn't the college experience they had in mind.
Blended together: Christ Fellowship replants Forest Park in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – The culmination of a year and a half of prayer, planning and preparation between Forest Park Baptist Church and Christ Fellowship is resulting in the replanted Forest Park Baptist Church that will be affirmed in a covenant service Sunday at 2 p.m. Both churches...
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
Kentucky State Police arrest Webster County deputy jailer
A Webster County deputy jailer was arrested on multiple charges Friday.
HydroFair makes return to Owensboro riverfront
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - HydroFair is back on the Owensboro riverfront. The city was buzzing with excitement as residents and tourists came to watch the speedboats race through the Ohio River. Attendees couldn’t have painted a more picture-perfect day weather-wise to come out to the riverfront and watch some boat...
“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
New distribution center in Franklin adding 100 jobs to Simpson County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – DAS Cos. Inc., a distributor of automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics, has announced a new distribution center in Simpson County, creating 100 full-time jobs with a $15 million investment. “Kentucky is a hub for the distribution and logistics industry, thanks to our ideal...
Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
Texas man drowns in lake Saturday
CADIZ, KY. (WSMV) - A Texas man was pronounced dead after drowning in Lake Barkley Saturday. The Trigg County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to reports of a drowning in Lake Barkley in Cadiz, KY, where officials identified 62-year-old Mark Alan Younger of Bandera, Texas as the victim. Younger was pronounced dead at the scene.
