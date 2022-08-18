Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire
After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
St. Louis Cardinals place catcher Yadier Molina on restricted list
The Cardinals placed Yadier Molina on the restricted list Saturday in order for the veteran catcher to return to his
MLB News: Padres Fan Hits the Nail on the Head in Repurposing Fernando Tatis Jersey
Since Fernando Tatis tested positive for using PED's last weekend, the internet has been set ablaze with jokes and memes including a "modified" Tatis jersey.
Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays
It’s no secret the New York Yankees are in absolute shambles right now. After a blistering first half, they’ve been awful since the All-Star Break and are now 2-8 in their last 10 games. The fans have had enough and so has manager Aaron Boone, who lost his cool on Saturday after his team dropped […] The post Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
White Sox announcers in utter disbelief over Tony La Russa’s baffling intentional walk call
Tony La Russa has been making some… bizarre calls, to say the least. The Chicago White Sox manager has long been known to have some unique approaches to managing in the modern era. One of his most infamous plays is his preference of intentionally walking a batter even when he’s ahead in the count.
Pujols homers as Montgomery, Cardinals blank Cubs 1-0
CHICAGO (AP) — Albert Pujols reached out and drove Drew Smyly’s high fastball through the night sky at Wrigley Field. Just like that, it was over. Put Smyly on Pujols’ list. Pujols hit career homer No. 693, Jordan Montgomery pitched a one-hitter and the St. Louis Cardinals...
Revived Jordan Montgomery leads Cardinals against Cubs
Judging by his stellar work, Jordan Montgomery is fitting right in with the St. Louis Cardinals. He also has been
Molina back with Cards after going home for basketball title
CHICAGO (AP) — Yadier Molina rejoined the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday after traveling to his native Puerto Rico for the end of his basketball team’s championship run. The 40-year-old Molina owns the Vaqueros de Bayamón, who play in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional league. Bayamón beat San Germán 75-61 on Saturday to clinch its 16th BSN title. Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday and missed the final two games of St. Louis’ weekend sweep in Arizona. The veteran catcher went 0 for 3 in the Cardinals’ 1-0 victory over the Cubs in the opener of a five-game series at Wrigley Field. “That’s a business trip,” Molina said. “I had to be there for the team and for the city. ... It was a great experience.”
Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number
There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team […] The post Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick – 8/20/2022
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Check out our MLB odds series for our Cardinals Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Dakota Hudson gets the call for the Cardinals, while Madison Bumgarner will go to the bump for the Diamondbacks. Dakota Hudson had a 2.76 ERA on June 7....
Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher
The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
Andrew Knizner sitting for St. Louis Monday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Andrew Knizner in their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Knizner will take the night off while Yadier Molina catches against the Cubs and bats eighth. Our models project Knizner to make 70 more plate appearances this season, with 1 home...
Dylan Carlson back in centerfield for St. Louis Monday
Dylan Carlson will start in centerfield in the St. Louis Cardinals' Monday night game against the Chicago Cubs. Carlson will bat second in the Cardinals' rotation Monday and will cover centerfield while Tyler O'Neill moves to left field and Corey Dickerson takes a seat. Our models project Carlson for 11.1...
Albert Pujols batting fifth for Cardinals Monday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Albert Pujols as their starting first baseman for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols will bat fifth and start at first base in Monday's game while Paul Goldschmidt takes a turn at designated hitter, Nolan Arenado moves to third base, and Brendan Donovan takes a seat.
Guardians-Sox Called Off Due To Unplayable Field Conditions Sunday afternoon.
The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox had Sunday's game postponed due to unplayable field conditions.
Tommy Pham in Boston Red Sox lineup vs. Orioles for Little League Classic on Sunday
Tommy Pham is back in the Boston Red Sox lineup Sunday vs. the Baltimore Orioles. Boston and Baltimore will play at 7:10 p.m. in the Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark in Williamsport, Penn. Pham was removed from Boston’s game Friday because of lower back tightness. He then did...
Tommy Edman hitting leadoff for Cardinals Monday
The St. Louis Cardinals will start Tommy Edman at second base for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Edman will bat first for the Cardinals Monday and will cover second base while Nolan Gorman takes a seat. Edman has a $3,100 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and is projected...
Cardinals Playoff Odds: St. Louis looks like World Series threats
An updated look at the St. Louis Cardinals playoff odds reveals that they are a serious threat to represent the National League in the World Series. I’m ready to say it: the St. Louis Cardinals have the feel. Before the trade deadline, the Cardinals were a very talented yet...
Albert Pujols not in St. Louis' Sunday lineup
The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Albert Pujols in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pujols will start Sunday's game on the sidelines while Nolan Arenado takes over at designated hitter and Brendan Donovan, who is batting second, rejoins the lineup at third base base. Pujols...
