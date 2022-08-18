CHICAGO (AP) — Yadier Molina rejoined the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday after traveling to his native Puerto Rico for the end of his basketball team’s championship run. The 40-year-old Molina owns the Vaqueros de Bayamón, who play in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional league. Bayamón beat San Germán 75-61 on Saturday to clinch its 16th BSN title. Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday and missed the final two games of St. Louis’ weekend sweep in Arizona. The veteran catcher went 0 for 3 in the Cardinals’ 1-0 victory over the Cubs in the opener of a five-game series at Wrigley Field. “That’s a business trip,” Molina said. “I had to be there for the team and for the city. ... It was a great experience.”

4 HOURS AGO