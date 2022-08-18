UFC bantamweight Julia Avila reveals she had to take a second job just to make ends meet: “It’s a dog and pony show. I’m just as replaceable as anyone else on the roster”

Read full article on original website
Waywatcher
3d ago
There we go. She was pregnant and had to take time off. That is why their is no wage gap. Just time in grade.
MMAmania.com
Leon Edwards crushes Kamaru Usman with miraculous head kick knockout, wins Welterweight title | UFC 278
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title is on the line at UFC 278 tonight (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) when pound-for-pound kingpin, Kamaru Usman, defends his 170-pound crown for the sixth time against British striking sensation, Leon Edwards, inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Usman and Edwards first...
MMAmania.com
UFC 278 highlights: Leon Edwards scores late head kick KO to stun Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards scored one of the most memorable head kick knockouts of all time last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, when “Rocky” stunned UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman with a fifth-round finish to walk away with the 170-pound crown.
MMAmania.com
Here’s everything that happened at UFC 278 last night
Last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah for UFC 278. In the main event, a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards would decide the future of 170-pound gold. Before those men threw down, the title pictures at Middleweight and Bantamweight were affected by the pivotal bookings of Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa and Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili. Excellent match ups, recognizable names, and divisional implications — what more is there to ask for?
Fans all saying the same thing as Joshua seen chewing mystery green object before Usyk fight…and it could be a bad omen
ANTHONY JOSHUA looked nervous as he chewed a mystery green object ahead of his showdown with Oleksandr Usyk, according to fight fans. AJ, 32, chewed on what appeared to be his gumshield inside the King Abdullah Sports City. The Brit was caught by the cameras as he walked to his...
MMAmania.com
‘Head kick, Leon!’ - Coach called for cross-head kick moments before Leon Edwards flatlined Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards pulled off one of the all-time great comeback wins at UFC 278, landing a head kick knockout on Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their fight. Usman was winning three rounds to one on all judges’ scorecards, but that didn’t stop “Rocky” from turning his lights out and taking the welterweight title (watch the finish here).
MMAmania.com
UFC 278 results, live stream play-by-play updates | Usman vs. Edwards 2
UFC 278 live stream results, play-by-play updates: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards rematch takes center stage TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, a five-round welterweight title fight that will see “The Nigerian Nightmare” defend his 170-pound strap against longtime nemesis Leon Edwards. Before that clash of styles gets underway in “The Beehive State,” former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold looks to turn back the clock against Brazilian bruiser and one-time title challenger Paulo Costa. In addition, ex-featherweight champion Jose Aldo takes on bantamweight wrestling powerhouse Merab Dvalishvili, a 15-minute contest with serious title implications for the 135-pound division. Veteran bangers Wu Yanan, Lucie Pudilova, Tyson Pedro and Harry Hunsucker round out the ESPN+ main card PPV action.
Video | Colby Covington reacts to Leon Edwards’ nasty knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Colby Covington was just as stunned by Leon Edwards‘ win over Kamaru Usman as you’d imagine. Edwards walked into Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as the underdog for his UFC Welterweight Championship fight against Usman. In the opening frame of the UFC 278 main event, it appeared as if “Rocky” was ready to prove his doubters wrong.
Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”
Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”
Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 full fight video preview for UFC 278 PPV main event
No. 2-ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards will finally get his long-awaited rematch against reigning 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman when they hook ‘em up in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. LIVE! Watch UFC 278...
Anthony Joshua's body language showed that he was in a state of 'aggressive arousal' and was suffering from 'cognitive confusion' prior to his bizarre post-fight speech following defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday
Anthony Joshua suffered the third defeat of his professional career on Saturday once again finding himself on the wrong side of a judges' decision against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Looking to recapture his heavyweight gold, AJ produced a much-improved performance compared to the one seen in Tottenham back...
Joe Rogan dubs Leon Edwards head kick KO of Kamaru Usman as the greatest in the history of the sport: “Nothing compares”
Joe Rogan has dubbed Leon Edwards’ knockout over Kamaru Usman one of the best head kick KOs in mixed martial arts history. It’s been said many times already but it deserves to be said again – on Saturday night in Utah, Leon Edwards pulled off one of the craziest comebacks in UFC history.
Tyson Fury reacts after Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua in rematch and confirms that he’s NOT retiring
Tyson Fury has announced that he will NOT be retiring after watching Oleksandr Usyk defeat Anthony Joshua this evening in Saudi Arabia. Usyk (20-0) and Joshua (24-3) collided for a second time this evening at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The pair had originally met under the...
Dana White slams USADA for harassing Paulo Costa at UFC 278: “That’ll never happen again to any fighter”
USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) is the the official, independent anti-doping agency for the UFC. UFC President, Dana White was not pleased to hear that the agency made an early am visit to Paulo Costa prior to his weigh-ins this past Friday. USADA showed up at Costa’s hotel room to take a blood sample from the Brazilian.
Dana White reacts to Paulo Costa defeating Luke Rockhold in Saturday’s UFC 278 co-main event
UFC President Dana White has reacted to the three-round war between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold. Costa vs. Rockhold served as the co-main event of UFC 278 inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was quite clear that Rockhold had difficulty fighting at high altitude but his toughness carried him through all three rounds.
MMAmania.com
Watch ‘Joshua vs. Usyk 2’ full fight video highlights
Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KO) defended his heavyweight crown for the first time earlier today (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, when the Ukrainian fighter outlasted Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO) via split decision to retain his WBA, WBO and IBF world titles.
Bleacher Report
Paulo Costa: Luke Rockhold Rubbing His Blood on My Face 'Very Disgusting' and 'Weird'
It's safe to say Paulo Costa wasn't a fan of Luke Rockhold smearing blood on his face near the end of their UFC 278 fight Saturday. "I didn't see it in the moment of the fight," Costa told reporters. "I just felt something on my face, but I was so worried about blocking his arms to not get elbowed in the face and punched. But I felt something. ... Now, when I saw, it's a very disgusting scene. It's a very weird moment."
Carl Froch warns Conor McGregor and vows to ‘drag UFC star outside’
Carl Froch has vowed to “drag Conor McGregor outside” in response to an insult from the UFC superstar. The Notorious appeared upset after the former super-middleweight world champion criticised his punching power in a recent interview. Seemingly watching Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2, where Froch is serving as an analyst, the Irishman hit out at Froch. He said: “That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. “Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.”Who is this mouthy...
