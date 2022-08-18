ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
WVNews

Nelson Jay Fogg

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — Nelson Jay Fogg, 75, went Home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2022, surrounded by family and under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation. Nelson was born in Clarksburg on July 1, 1947, a son of the late...
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Marion Co., West Virginia, Schools welcomes students back for 2022-23 school year

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County students returned to school Monday, and local administrators are optimistic about teaching and engaging with the area’s youth throughout the 2022-23 school year. Across the county, students received syllabi, class schedules, seating charts and more, all preparing them for another year...
WVNews

Kenneth Paul 'K.P.' Goodnight

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Kenneth Paul “K.P.” Goodnight, of Smithville, departed this life August 21, 2022, at Dover, OH. He was born Sept. 18, 1934, at Macfarlan, the son of the late Harry Clayton and Helen Marie Lemon Goodnight.
WVNews

Glenville State University Student Government Association leaders ready for new year

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Breanna Morgan and Macy Rush were elected as president and vice president, respectively, of the Glenville State University Student Government Association for the 2022-2023 academic year. The results were announced following elections that took place at the end of the spring 2022 semester.
WVNews

DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to learn the identity of his general election opponent on Tuesday as Democrats choose between a man who spent a lifetime in politics — much of it as a Republican — and a woman casting herself as “something new” as she seeks the energy of her party's resurgent base.
WVNews

Emma Romano

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Bridgeport High School graduate Emma Romano, a freshman at the Universit…
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 8/22/22

West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown didn't name a starting quarterback on Monday, but did detail several other decisions that will bear on playing time and starting roles in WVU's opener. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
WVNews

Predicting West Virginia's 2022 football season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — I really hate making season predictions. Heck, I dislike picking games that are a day away, much less forecasting contests that are a quarter of the year in the future. However, there’s also the fact that just about every person that sees me asks some form...
WVNews

Two tree-related projects coming to Morgantown

A project to remove invasive species of plants from along the Caperton Trail will start this winter. Marchetta Maupin, urban landscape director, announced the city funded the project for three years at $39,500 during the regular Morgantown Tree Board meeting on Monday evening.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Ravenswood runners open season in St. Marys

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) – Off to the races. Ravenswood opened its 2022 cross country season on Saturday by taking part in the annual Autumn Classic in St. Marys.
WVNews

Heredia-Beltran Assists Score WVU Weekly Honors

After recording a pair of assists in the Mountaineers 5-1 win over Saint Joseph’s on Aug. 21, sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Heredia-Beltran helped West Virginia (1-0-1) earn...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Abrams aims to win back Dems who voted in Ga.'s GOP primary

CLAYTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is a conservative by any measure. As the Republicans seeks a second term in November, he can trumpet multiple tax cuts. He helped enact a ban on abortions after six weeks, before many women know they're pregnant. He presided over an election law overhaul that could make it harder for some Georgians to vote.
WVNews

Call, Point Pleasant girls earn victory at East Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In an early-season matchup of two defending section champions in Class AA/A girls soccer, Point Pleasant downed East Fairmont 2-1 on Monday at East-West Stadium. The visiting Black Knights (2-0) got a goal in each half from Madelyn Call, responding to the Bees’ early...
WVNews

Preston boys' soccer tops Lincoln, falls to Frankfort

KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights opened their boys’ soccer season this past weekend and split with the Lincoln Cougars on the road and the Frankfort Falcons at home. After playing two games within about 18 hours, the Knights currently stand at 1-1 after defeating Lincoln on Friday and falling to Frankfort on Saturday.

