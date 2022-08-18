Read full article on original website
Someone Tried Owning A Pet Alligator In New York State… And Failed
Some people will do everything they can to have the craziest pets imaginable, this case is no different. There have been pet raccoons, ducks, geese, deer and so many more. You can own several of these animals legally in New York with a permit, others not so much. Thiis one has to top the list of craziest pets to own.
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
Is It Legal or Illegal to Flash Your Headlights In New York State?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State
Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
Nasty Weather Ahead For Much Of New York
It looks like the weekend will wrap up much differently than it started. After a nice day on Saturday with most of us enjoying sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, we will see a different outlook for our Sunday. A massive storm front is moving in from the West and...
Best and worst states to retire in the U.S.: Florida named best, but where does New York rank?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Retirement means the end of a career and an introduction into a slower pace of life — but it also raises new questions about where and how to spend your days, and the best states to do so. Consumer financial services company Bankrate sought...
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in upstate New York identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
Uber Charter launches in NYC; High-occupancy buses, vans now bookable through app
Planning a company outing? Celebrating a wedding? Setting up a massive tailgate?. Well now New Yorkers can conveniently charter vehicles big enough to transport their entire groups with just a few quick taps. On Thursday, Uber launched its new group transportation feature, Uber Charter, in the New York and New...
Peak inside a Magical Little Hobbit House – Coming Soon to June Farms in Upstate NY!
It's no wonder why June Farms in West Sand Lake has become one of Upstate NY's best-kept secrets. Over the last few years, Matt Baumgartner - the owner of the farm - has worked tirelessly to create a unique experience for guests and he never stops adding new and exciting things.
Largest Mcintosh Apple Orchard In The World Is Here In New York State- Delicious
New York State often gets referred to as the Big Apple. We honestly deserve that title. Did you know that New York State is home to the largest Mcintosh apple orchard in the world?. Mcintosh apples are considered to be the best tasting apples in the world. Their history has...
The 7 worst states to retire—and none of them are New York
It turns out the "Last Frontier" state may be the last place you'd want to retire: Alaska was rated the worst state for retirement, according to a new Bankrate ranking. To determine the best and worst states for retirement, Bankrate weighed five categories: Affordability (40%), wellness (20%), culture (15%), weather (15%) and crime (10%). The combined overall score was used to determine each state's ranking.
12 Historic, Amazing, and Stunning Upstate New York Cemeteries
Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris
On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
When will it feel like fall in North Carolina?
(WGHP) – The recent drop in temperatures in the Piedmont Triad may have you hoping we’re done with the hot, summer days and feeling excited about the cooler weather to come. However, while the Piedmont Triad has been in a cooler pattern, we’re likely not done with the heat yet. When do we see the […]
What Are The Covid Restrictions At The 2022 New York State Fair?
What are some, if any, COVID restrictions at the 2022 Great New York State Fair?. In the 2022 Rules of Conduct for the Great New York State Fair, there are no COVID restrictions in place. This is a change from last years fair, or no fair at all in 2020.
FOUND! Wreckage from World War 2 Cargo Plane in the Adirondacks
Their goal was to find a plane that crashed back in 1944 at the height of World War 2. It took this group of adventurers two years to locate the wreckage, but back in 2021 they pushed through the brush and the hills of Blue Ridge Mountain and finally came upon the site. The remains of the plane are still there.
New England Has 4 Of The 15 Best Islands In The US
We live in New England, we know how lucky we are. Mountains, beaches, woods, and beautiful historic cities are all within a very reasonable distance, no matter where you live. We know we live in the best place on earth, and are always happy to share that opinion. Well, here’s another reason to brag. Travel + Leisure has named 4 slands in New England in their Best of 15 list! Tally it up. 26.6% of the best of the best are in New England.
New York State Classified as High Fire Risk, DEC Issues Campfire Safety Reminder
All of New York State is now at a high risk for fires, and State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos is urging New Yorkers to practice the utmost safety when building campfires, and consider going without a campfire unless absolutely necessary. The high fire risk means that any outdoor fire can spread quickly, especially if the wind picks up. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small. As of Friday, there were six active fires across the state, burning 47.1 acres of land. The majority of those were started by unattended campfires.
