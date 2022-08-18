ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 WOUR

Someone Tried Owning A Pet Alligator In New York State… And Failed

Some people will do everything they can to have the craziest pets imaginable, this case is no different. There have been pet raccoons, ducks, geese, deer and so many more. You can own several of these animals legally in New York with a permit, others not so much. Thiis one has to top the list of craziest pets to own.
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Weather#Northern Lights#New Jersey#Earth#Columbia#Patch
WIBX 950

Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State

Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nasty Weather Ahead For Much Of New York

It looks like the weekend will wrap up much differently than it started. After a nice day on Saturday with most of us enjoying sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, we will see a different outlook for our Sunday. A massive storm front is moving in from the West and...
ENVIRONMENT
WIBX 950

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
CNBC

The 7 worst states to retire—and none of them are New York

It turns out the "Last Frontier" state may be the last place you'd want to retire: Alaska was rated the worst state for retirement, according to a new Bankrate ranking. To determine the best and worst states for retirement, Bankrate weighed five categories: Affordability (40%), wellness (20%), culture (15%), weather (15%) and crime (10%). The combined overall score was used to determine each state's ranking.
96.1 The Eagle

12 Historic, Amazing, and Stunning Upstate New York Cemeteries

Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
KISS 104.1

New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
FOX8 News

When will it feel like fall in North Carolina?

(WGHP) – The recent drop in temperatures in the Piedmont Triad may have you hoping we’re done with the hot, summer days and feeling excited about the cooler weather to come.  However, while the Piedmont Triad has been in a cooler pattern, we’re likely not done with the heat yet.  When do we see the […]
94.3 Lite FM

FOUND! Wreckage from World War 2 Cargo Plane in the Adirondacks

Their goal was to find a plane that crashed back in 1944 at the height of World War 2. It took this group of adventurers two years to locate the wreckage, but back in 2021 they pushed through the brush and the hills of Blue Ridge Mountain and finally came upon the site. The remains of the plane are still there.
country1025.com

New England Has 4 Of The 15 Best Islands In The US

We live in New England, we know how lucky we are. Mountains, beaches, woods, and beautiful historic cities are all within a very reasonable distance, no matter where you live. We know we live in the best place on earth, and are always happy to share that opinion. Well, here’s another reason to brag. Travel + Leisure has named 4 slands in New England in their Best of 15 list! Tally it up. 26.6% of the best of the best are in New England.
chautauquatoday.com

New York State Classified as High Fire Risk, DEC Issues Campfire Safety Reminder

All of New York State is now at a high risk for fires, and State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos is urging New Yorkers to practice the utmost safety when building campfires, and consider going without a campfire unless absolutely necessary. The high fire risk means that any outdoor fire can spread quickly, especially if the wind picks up. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small. As of Friday, there were six active fires across the state, burning 47.1 acres of land. The majority of those were started by unattended campfires.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
57K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy