kalb.com
Mansura man killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Mansura man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 114 near Hessmer on Saturday, Aug. 20. Louisiana State Police said Bobbie J. Moses, 71, was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 114 in a 1988 Toyota pickup truck, when for reasons still under investigation, Moses’ vehicle traveled off the roadway, down the ditch embankment, before overturning. Moses was ejected from the vehicle.
kalb.com
Solar farm planned by Cleco at closed Louisiana coal power plant site
PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — Cleco and a New York-based renewable energy company said a big solar farm will be built near a coal-fired Louisiana plant that closed last year in DeSoto Parish. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, LLC have a long-term agreement under which Shaw Renewable will...
theleesvilleleader.com
Leesville man accused of timber thefts
A Vernon Parish man has been arrested and charged for multiple timber and timber-related thefts across Vernon and Rapides Parishes, according to authorities. James Travis Johnson, 48, of Leesville and formerly of Pitkin, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on Aug. 9 for one count of timber theft less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
westcentralsbest.com
Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office Opens New Substation
Hineston, La - Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood announces that the new Hineston Sheriffs substation located on Hwy 121 is officially opened. With the assistance of State Representative Lance Harris and a grant from the State of Louisiana, and in partnership with Oakhill Fire Department Fire Chief, Travis Cutts, the substation was able to be built.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed and Another Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 3042, Charges Pending
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed and Another Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 3042, Charges Pending. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 20, 2022, shortly before 2:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3042 near Theophile Road in Evangeline Parish. Lionel Gabe Bangs, 22, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Lack of correctional officers in Evangeline Parish a growing concern
A dwindling number of officers working inside the jail in Evangeline Parish is causing concern.
KPLC TV
Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Robeline man arrested for stealing gas, oil equipment in Sabine Parish
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports two men have been arrested the past two months for stealing equipment from gas/oil well locations in Sabine Parish. On June 15 Chesapeake Energy reported an item missing from a location on Old Pleasant Hill Road. The item was located at the residence of...
Ville Platte man dies in Evangeline Parish crash
Lionel Gabe Bangs, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:30 a.m. accident on La. 3042, troopers say.
theadvocate.com
A new federal lawsuit is trying to stop Louisiana from sending juveniles to Angola
Civil rights attorneys are asking a federal judge to block state officials from moving a group of teens from a deteriorating youth jail to the infamous Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. A complaint filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana comes amid mounting anger...
brproud.com
Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
kalb.com
Nelson Street burglary suspect arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, an 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened around 2 a.m. on Monday morning on Nelson Street. Jacquez Burks, 18, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count each of simple burglary, illegal carrying of...
22-year-old of Ville Platte killed in two-vehicle crash
A 22-year-old was killed in a crash in Evangeline Parish early Saturday morning.
westcentralsbest.com
Beauregard Parish Arrest Report 08/18/2022-08/21/2022
According to Sheriff Mark Herford the following felony arrest were made for the week of 08/15/22 - 08/21/22. On 08/18/22 Morgan Douglas was arrested by BPSO and charged with 2 counts of Obstruction of Justice. Morgan was booked into the BPSO jail with no bond set. On 08/20/22 Jessika Gilley...
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish Back to School Changes
Leesville, La - Vernon Parish Students are heading back to school today, Aug. 22, 2022. With 18 schools in the parish alone, thousands of students from Kindergarten to High School are expected to return this year. And with that new school year comes new rules, especially when it comes to safety.
L'Observateur
Illegal Possession of Firearm Leads to Time in Federal Prison for Carencro Man
LAFAYETTE, La. – Kentrell Laday, 20, of Carencro, Louisiana was sentenced today for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced Laday to 100 months (12 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Two arrested in St. Landry Parish for exploitation of the infirmed
Two people have been arrested after allegedly charging a total of $30,000 on the victim's credit card.
kalb.com
Local communities rally to put an end to gun violence and drug use
COLFAX, La. (KALB) - Across Central Louisiana on Sunday, Aug. 21, communities gathered in an effort to put an end to gun violence and drug overdoses. In the Town of Colfax, the Bloody Streets One Day Revival group spoke to residents of all ages to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs in their own community.
KPLC TV
Brandon Francisco to face one charge in trial beginning Tuesday
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, who is a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, was in court Monday, Aug. 22, for a last-minute set of motions before his Aug. 23 trial where he faces an attempted second-degree murder charge. In addition to...
kalb.com
RADE operation results in drugs, firearms siezed
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Pineville man has been arrested on multiple charges during a traffic stop on Hwy 1 in Alexandria. On August 17, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers, with the assistance of the RPSO Crime Suppression...
