One of Louisiana’s most powerful, colorful and sometimes controversial politicians, the late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee, was born 90 years ago this week. The son of Chinese immigrants, Lee was born in the back room of his family’s Carondelet Street laundry on Aug. 27, 1932. He and his seven siblings worked in the family business. Lee graduated from LSU and served in the U.S. Air Force in Texas, where he met his wife, Lai. He returned to Louisiana and helped run his family’s Chinese restaurant, House of Lee in Metairie.

1 DAY AGO