Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man who was convicted of triple murder in 2018, but had to be tried again because the verdict was nonunanimous, was re-convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury on Friday. Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie, allegedly killed three family friends while riding in their car...
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A former teacher’s aide has been arrested and accused of raping a 12-year-old student, according to jail records and the victim’s attorney. Sophia Canales, 22, was arrested Saturday morning in Kenner. Canales previously worked at Stella Worley Middle School in Westwego. Education leaders...
Blakeview: Powerful, often controversial Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee was born 90 years ago this week
One of Louisiana’s most powerful, colorful and sometimes controversial politicians, the late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee, was born 90 years ago this week. The son of Chinese immigrants, Lee was born in the back room of his family’s Carondelet Street laundry on Aug. 27, 1932. He and his seven siblings worked in the family business. Lee graduated from LSU and served in the U.S. Air Force in Texas, where he met his wife, Lai. He returned to Louisiana and helped run his family’s Chinese restaurant, House of Lee in Metairie.
LSP looking for applicants who possess courtesy, loyalty, and service to join ‘La.’s finest’
The application deadline for new applicants entering the hiring process will be on October 17.
Central City, French Quarter shootings within minutes, leaves two hospitalized
One shooting happened in Central City and the other in the French Quarter.
'Far too long': NOPD firing range functional for first time since Katrina
The last time the New Orleans Police Department's firing range was up and running, recent recruits to the force were still children. That's finally changing. Amid questions about her efforts to terminate a federal consent decree, Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Thursday cut the ribbon on a newly repaired $3.7 million NOPD Municipal Training Academy (MTA) firing range she said is emblematic of her commitment to investing in equipment, training and facilities for the force's thinning ranks.
Man dead in Uptown New Orleans homicide
Police say the man was found dead on General Taylor Street in Broadmoor, but they did not say how he died. This is the latest in a string of violent crimes the NOPD has worked since Friday night.
Newell Normand says it’s time to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Newell Normand dedicated a good portion of Monday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show evaluating the job performance of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
In Metairie triple murder retrial, defendant, again, found guilty of executing friends
A Metairie defendant whose 2018 triple-murder conviction was overturned due to an unconstitutional split-jury verdict returned to court, last week, where a Jefferson Parish jury unanimously found him guilty following a new trial. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes Friday before voting 12-0 to convict Corey Woods, 37, of three...
Mom-and-pop shops lead the way in New Orleans East: 'There's a lot of good here'
With its massive machines that can ink a logo on everything from a block of slate to a golf ball, Universal Printing has no shortage of customers. The Lake Forest Boulevard print shop – the only one of its kind in New Orleans East – counts dozens of local churches, schools, and the Essence Festival of Culture among its clients.
Jefferson Parish teacher's aide accused of raping 12-year-old
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish teacher's aide has been arrested for first-degree rape following accusations of her having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old student. Officials said someone overheard the student talking about one of the encounters and told the student's parents. The student admitted to the...
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
NOLA weekend starts with four shootings leaving 5 wounded, 1 dead
There were six victims in total but one is being labeled as a homicide, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Victims go to New Orleans court for teen robber's sentencing - and find a surprise visitor
Madison Bergeron walked into Orleans Parish Juvenile Court with her sister on Thursday, for the sentencing of the teenager who pulled a fake gun on her to steal her car, and who stole vehicles from two other people. Just before Bergeron rose to address the court, however, her sister nudged...
Man shot dead in Broadmoor, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead in Broadmoor on Monday afternoon, New Orleans police say. Police responded to the homicide in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street at around 12:30 p.m. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No other information was...
NOPD search for answers in deadly hit-and-run of motorcyclist Saturday night
According to the NOPD, officers were called to the 6800 block of Tara Lane just before 9:00.
3 women arrested, charged with defrauding Louisiana disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
In meetings with New Orleans residents, Mayor Cantrell lays out 2023 plans
Mayor LaToya Cantrell took her plans for New Orleans on a roadshow over the past month, telling residents that she’ll aim to shore up a dwindling New Orleans Police Department, strengthen the code enforcement department and invest across the city's neighborhoods next year. In a series of community meetings...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Call for help following Lake Terrace shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery-turned shooting that left one person injured in the Lake Terrace neighborhood.
NOPD investigates fatal motorcycle hit and run in N.O. east neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Saturday, Aug. 20, before 9 p.m. in the 6800 block of Tara Lane. The NOPD said a man riding his motorcycle was hit by a driver who didn’t stop. “I...
