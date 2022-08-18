ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

WWL

Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man who was convicted of triple murder in 2018, but had to be tried again because the verdict was nonunanimous, was re-convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury on Friday. Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie, allegedly killed three family friends while riding in their car...
NOLA.com

Blakeview: Powerful, often controversial Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee was born 90 years ago this week

One of Louisiana’s most powerful, colorful and sometimes controversial politicians, the late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee, was born 90 years ago this week. The son of Chinese immigrants, Lee was born in the back room of his family’s Carondelet Street laundry on Aug. 27, 1932. He and his seven siblings worked in the family business. Lee graduated from LSU and served in the U.S. Air Force in Texas, where he met his wife, Lai. He returned to Louisiana and helped run his family’s Chinese restaurant, House of Lee in Metairie.
NOLA.com

'Far too long': NOPD firing range functional for first time since Katrina

The last time the New Orleans Police Department's firing range was up and running, recent recruits to the force were still children. That's finally changing. Amid questions about her efforts to terminate a federal consent decree, Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Thursday cut the ribbon on a newly repaired $3.7 million NOPD Municipal Training Academy (MTA) firing range she said is emblematic of her commitment to investing in equipment, training and facilities for the force's thinning ranks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man dead in Uptown New Orleans homicide

Police say the man was found dead on General Taylor Street in Broadmoor, but they did not say how he died. This is the latest in a string of violent crimes the NOPD has worked since Friday night.
NOLA.com

In Metairie triple murder retrial, defendant, again, found guilty of executing friends

A Metairie defendant whose 2018 triple-murder conviction was overturned due to an unconstitutional split-jury verdict returned to court, last week, where a Jefferson Parish jury unanimously found him guilty following a new trial. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes Friday before voting 12-0 to convict Corey Woods, 37, of three...
WWL

Jefferson Parish teacher's aide accused of raping 12-year-old

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish teacher's aide has been arrested for first-degree rape following accusations of her having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old student. Officials said someone overheard the student talking about one of the encounters and told the student's parents. The student admitted to the...
NOLA.com

Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences

HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Broadmoor, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead in Broadmoor on Monday afternoon, New Orleans police say. Police responded to the homicide in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street at around 12:30 p.m. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No other information was...
CBS 42

3 women arrested, charged with defrauding Louisiana disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
NOLA.com

In meetings with New Orleans residents, Mayor Cantrell lays out 2023 plans

Mayor LaToya Cantrell took her plans for New Orleans on a roadshow over the past month, telling residents that she’ll aim to shore up a dwindling New Orleans Police Department, strengthen the code enforcement department and invest across the city's neighborhoods next year. In a series of community meetings...
fox8live.com

NOPD investigates fatal motorcycle hit and run in N.O. east neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Saturday, Aug. 20, before 9 p.m. in the 6800 block of Tara Lane. The NOPD said a man riding his motorcycle was hit by a driver who didn’t stop. “I...
WWL

