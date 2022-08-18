Sun Prairie Police to participate in 10th annual Cop on a Rooftop event on August 19

Local law enforcement including the Sun Prairie Police Department will take to the roofs at more than 40 Dunkin’ locations across Wisconsin — including the Sun Prairie location at 750 Windsor St. — from 5-11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 for the 10th annual Cop on a Rooftop.

Dunkin’ and the Law Enforcement Torch Run are continuing the tradition of raising funds and spreading awareness to support Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Each Dunkin’ guest who makes a donation to support Special Olympics Wisconsin between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, will receive a coupon for a free donut. Guests donating $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.

Funds raised go directly back to the athletes, providing opportunities to participate in a variety of sports programming, to foster a healthy lifestyle, to develop social and leadership skills, and to create a sense of belonging and inclusion for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

During the past nine years of the event, Cop on a Rooftop has raised more than $430,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Since 1986, compassion, joy and hope has ignited a movement among law enforcement in Wisconsin to spread awareness of individuals with intellectual disabilities. LETR volunteers educate the community about the gifts, talents and abilities of people with intellectual disabilities and create opportunities to bring the community together. As the single largest year-round fundraising vehicle benefiting Special Olympics Wisconsin, LETR has raised more than $32 million for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes.

Gift cards for guns collection results in 577 weapons turned in

On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the City of Madison Police, held their first Gift Cards for Guns event at the Alliant Energy Center. During the four-hour event, a total of 577 weapons were surrendered in exchange for $43,380 in gift cards for gas and groceries.

“We’re very pleased with the results from this effort to interrupt the access to guns in our community. It’s important to remember that we will never know if we have prevented an injury or death. We can’t measure something that did not happen,” said Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. “But by providing this opportunity for people to safely dispose of their unwanted firearms, we can undoubtedly say that these guns will never be used in a crime, a suicide, a domestic violence incident or an accident.”

Specifically, 266 cars went through the line with 577 total weapons surrendered, including:

• 333 long guns, including rifles, shotguns and 11 assault-style rifles

• 95 handguns, including revolvers and semi-automatic pistols

• 93 pellet/BB/paintball guns

• 1 Cross Bow pistol

• 55 homemade weapons (3D, Slam guns; and

• A total of 380 lbs. of miscellaneous ammunition.

Community organizations and businesses including: Madison Gas and Electric, Tellurian, Robinia Courtyard, Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and the NAACP Dane County Branch 36AB, along with several private citizens donated a total of $8,525 in gift cards toward the program, giving us over $45,500 in available funds.

If not for a last minute donation from the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, all of the funds would have been depleted. In some cases, participants turned in their gun without wanting or receiving a gift card. This resulted in $1,400 of gift cards available for others. All of the serial numbers available have been checked for stolen status and none have been reported as stolen.

“We’ve seen all too often that when guns end up in the wrong hands, there can be devastating consequences,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Thanks to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office for coordinating this event and providing an opportunity for those in our community to safely turn in their unwanted firearms.”

Police investigating intoxicate male’s injury

Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox said the department is actively investigating the head injury of a man found laying on the sidewalk unconscious Aug. 16 behind Eddie’s Alehouse. 238 E. Main, a 1:35 a.m.

Cox said police are checking video surveillance cameras in the area to determine whether or not the man fell or was assaulted. Cox said the investigating officers indicated nothing was missing from the man knocked unconscious, but the man could not give a statement the first night he was being hospitalized.

Sun Prairie woman jailed

Sun Prairie Police, responding to a disturbance reported by the Dane County 911 Center, on Aug. 16 arrested a 20-year-old Sun Prairie woman wanted in connection with a previous case.

At 11:33 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of North Bristol to investigate a neighbor dispute involving two females. Cox said upon completion of the investigation, Jocelyn Joe, 20, of Sun Prairie was taken into custody for three counts of domestic disorderly conduct and three counts of disorderly conduct while armed in connection with an Aug. 2 incident.

During that incident, Joe allegedly caused a disturbance with family members at a neighboring residence, where she grabbed a knife and was waving it around at people in the residence.

Police transported Joe to the Dane County Public Safety Building in connection with the charges, but was released the next day, according to Cox.

No incidents during Corn Fest parade or after concert

Cox reported no incidents during the annual Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival Parade on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Police Chief Mike Steffes gave away rubber balls to child spectators and sticker badges before the parade, and Sgt. Chris Pederson’s squad car siren malfunctioned, but no other incidents occurred.

Two officers were in Cannery Square after The Dirty Birds concert, which was held after the parade concluded from 8-9 p.m. along with Sun Prairie Lions Club members selling beer from Wisconsin Distributors in Cannery Square until about 9 p.m., and Cox said no incidents were reported there.

Police will be maintaining a law enforcement presence on the grounds of the annual Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival at Angell Park for the remainder of the festival through Aug. 21. Sun Prairie EMS and Fire departments also traditionally maintain a presence during the festival, but SPPD officers will be patrolling the grounds.

—Compiled by Chris Mertes