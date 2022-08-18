ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

thesungazette.com

Tipton receives millions to combat contaminated water

TIPTON – Millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act was put towards water access improvements in the community of Tipton. The Tulare County Board of Supervisors allocated $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) on Aug. 16 to improve water quality and access for the unincorporated community of Tipton. Residents can expect three different projects that will aid in cleaner water to be completed by the end of December 2023.
TIPTON, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BHS closes campus in unpopular decision designed to allay safety concerns

Bakersfield High School has always held a special place in the growing pantheon of high schools in Kern County. And students lucky enough to be Drillers have long enjoyed traditional benefits and privileges not necessarily available to students on other campuses. One of those privileges has been the open-campus policy...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Porterville, CA
Porterville, CA
California State
Porterville, CA
KGET

EQ 52: Just when Bakersfield thought the worst was over, the aftershocks hit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 1924, a German immigrant by the name of George Haberfelde took his daughter on a tour of some of the great capitals of Europe and Asia. When he returned – inspired by the imposing dignity of German, Moorish and Roman architecture, as well as the work of French-trained American Louis Sullivan […]
KGET

Truxtun Lake shows effects of state’s damaging drought

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local lake rendered so dry by the ongoing drought you can see dead wildlife. Concerned locals upset about the wildlife being harmed. Truxtun Lake was once a filled to its brim we last noted in 2016. But three years later, in 2019, and the lake already began drying up. Now […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

Kings River Park Is Getting a Fabulous $3 Million Makeover

The popular Choinumni Regional Park in the community of Piedra along the Kings River is getting a major face-lift. State officials announced Monday morning that the Fresno County park will receive $3 million in Proposition 68 funding to renovate the campgrounds and build a multi-use trail. In addition, the funding...
Devon Mathis
thesungazette.com

Tulare high school district hire reading teacher for non-english teachers

TULARE –After seeing a huge decline in reading, writing and comprehension skills, Tulare’s high school district has taken the first steps to repair the damage done by distance learning during the pandemic by hiring a professional to work with teachers to bring students back up to par. Throughout...
TULARE, CA
KMJ

Selma Police Provide Update on Missing Selma Woman

SELMA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference Monday at 3:00 p.m. providing an update on the missing Jolissa Fuentes case. 22-year-old Jolissa went missing on Thursday, August 7th when she drove to the AM/PM to buy some snacks around 4 a.m. Fuentes drives...
Bakersfield Californian

Valley fever cases up, deaths decline in 2021

The Kern County Public Health Services Department and the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical released this week valley fever case and death statistics for 2021, which indicate that the number of cases rose over the last year but the number of deaths declined. “Valley fever is endemic in Kern...
Porterville Recorder

DISMISSED! Murder charges dismissed in Porterville library teens trial

VISALIA — Murder charges were dismissed for the two youth who had been charged with starting the fire that burned the former Porterville Library and resulted in the deaths of Porterville Fire Department Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones. That's what Tulare County Superior Court Judge Hugo Loza...
Porterville Recorder

'That Is Correct:' Fire Captain testifies library fire human caused

VISALIA – A fire captain in charge of investigating the fire which destroyed the former Porterville Library on February, 18, 2020 took the witness stand for more than an hour on Friday during Day 3 of the Jurisdictional Hearing (trial) of the two youth who are charged with conspiracy, arson and manslaughter for starting the fire which killed Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

DISMISSED!

All charges, including arson and murder have been dismissed against one of the teens accused of setting the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones. The charge of murder was also dismissed against the other teen but...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KTLA

500 pounds of crystal meth seized in Central Valley traffic stop; K9 credited

A California Highway Patrol canine officer was involved in making one of the largest methamphetamine busts in state history last week, authorities announced on Monday. On the morning of Aug. 16, a CHP officer stopped a 2017 Land Rover on State Route 99 in Bakersfield for a “vehicle code violation,” CHP said in a news […]
KGET

$16K reward offered for information on Bakersfield 3 member’s disappearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county’s Secret Witness program is offering a reward up to $16,000 for information that will solve the disappearance of “Bakersfield 3” member Baylee Despot. Reported missing in April 2018, Despot has not been found despite “exhaustive efforts” by sheriff’s and police investigators, police said in a news release. She’s described […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Porterville Recorder

2 arrested after highway patrol K-9 finds 500 pounds of meth

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Two men were arrested after a K-9 officer located 500 pounds (226 kilos) of methamphetamine in their SUV during a traffic stop in Southern California, authorities said Monday. A California Highway Patrol officer pulled over a 2017 Land Rover for an unspecified violation Aug. 16...
FRESNO, CA

