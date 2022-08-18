ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRN News 2

Humphreys County sheriff recalls devastating flooding in his hometown of Waverly 1 year later

By Davis Nolan
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZC4O_0hMXrtx900

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunday is the anniversary of that terrible day last year when Waverly and Humphreys County, as well as many surrounding counties, were inundated by floodwaters.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis drove our crew through the streets of Waverly Thursday and explained the good and the bad one year later.

The 20 victims of the 2021 Waverly flood

“You’re starting to see re-building and things, but you still see houses that are setting empty that people just still don’t know what to do,” Sheriff Davis said. “They’ve either left or don’t know what to do with it.”

As we drove by the empty school buildings, Sheriff Davis recalled that they were also a gathering place for a lot of memories.

“This was the elementary school, and this was the junior high, and now, you’re looking at coming through here,” Sheriff Davis pointed out. “This, to me, was one of the big things about the parades.  That’s a little difference, but it’s a big difference because all the kids would come out here and be involved and be excited about seeing the parades.”

Events held to remember Humphreys County flooding

He couldn’t help but get emotional when driving through his old neighborhood.

“This is my grandmother’s home.  This is where I grew up,” Sheriff Davis reminisced. “I remember coming through here with the governor that day. And we lost a couple of people right over here, and right here. Imagine being the people that live here that lost family members coming out of the front door, or coming out in their yard, and still seeing the destruction.”

And as we drove through the abandoned government housing, Sheriff Davis explained the importance of the people who used to live here.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

“These are people that worked in our businesses, worked in our shopping centers, worked here on Main Street in the smaller business, and tried to do the best for their families and we also often forget about this as the totality, as well,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waverly#Parades#Government Housing#Weather#Wkrn#Humphreys County Sheriff
WSMV

Firefighters battle fire at furniture store in Lawrence County

LEOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lawrenceburg Firefighters battled a fire at Story & Lee Furniture Sunday night. At 9:05 p.m., the Lawrenceburg Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm showing water flow at 2409 Highway 43 South, according to a media release. The first arriving units found light smoke in...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg Shooting Leaves One Injured

A MONDAY MORNING SHOOTING HAS LEFT ONE MAN INJURED. SOURCES INDICATE THAT TWO MEN HAD A CONFRONTATION AROUND 10:30 THIS MORNING IN THE PARKING LOT OF WALGREENS ON EAST GAINES STREET IN LAWRENCEBURG. AUTHORITIES BELIEVE THE INCIDENT WAS OVER A CELL PHONE. THE SUSPECT IN THE MATTER DREW A FIREARM AND SHOT THE VICTIM IN THE LEG. THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO SOUTHERN TENNESSEE REGIONAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT OF HIS INJURIES. THE SUSPECT INITIALLY FLED THE SCENE HOWEVER TURNED HIMSELF IN AT LAWRENCEBURG POLICE HEADQUARTERS A SHORT TIME LATER WHERE HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. AREA SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKDOWN FOR A SHORT TIME DUE TO THE INCIDENT. INVESTIGATION INTO THE MATTER IS ON GOING.
wkdzradio.com

Details Released In Interstate 24 Crash

Deputies have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Lack of Fort Campbell struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker 53-year-old John Bright of Benton in the back of the truck.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 19

This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 19, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: THE JOURNEY TO CHEATHAM Getting closer to passing the torch. Cheatham will be in good hands with Sheriff-Elect Tim Binkley taking the helm. Our safety continues because of your support for Tim along with the men and […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 19 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WSMV

Loretta Lynn Ranch remembers deadly flood one year later

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The deadly flood in Humphreys County one year ago almost took one of Tennessee’s top tourist attractions. The Loretta Lynn Ranch suffered more than $1 million in property damage, but the biggest loss was their longtime foreman Wayne Spears. “My little boys, they’re 10...
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy