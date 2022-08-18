Humphreys County sheriff recalls devastating flooding in his hometown of Waverly 1 year later

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunday is the anniversary of that terrible day last year when Waverly and Humphreys County, as well as many surrounding counties, were inundated by floodwaters.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis drove our crew through the streets of Waverly Thursday and explained the good and the bad one year later.

“You’re starting to see re-building and things, but you still see houses that are setting empty that people just still don’t know what to do,” Sheriff Davis said. “They’ve either left or don’t know what to do with it.”

As we drove by the empty school buildings, Sheriff Davis recalled that they were also a gathering place for a lot of memories.

“This was the elementary school, and this was the junior high, and now, you’re looking at coming through here,” Sheriff Davis pointed out. “This, to me, was one of the big things about the parades. That’s a little difference, but it’s a big difference because all the kids would come out here and be involved and be excited about seeing the parades.”

He couldn’t help but get emotional when driving through his old neighborhood.

“This is my grandmother’s home. This is where I grew up,” Sheriff Davis reminisced. “I remember coming through here with the governor that day. And we lost a couple of people right over here, and right here. Imagine being the people that live here that lost family members coming out of the front door, or coming out in their yard, and still seeing the destruction.”

And as we drove through the abandoned government housing, Sheriff Davis explained the importance of the people who used to live here.

“These are people that worked in our businesses, worked in our shopping centers, worked here on Main Street in the smaller business, and tried to do the best for their families and we also often forget about this as the totality, as well,” he said.

