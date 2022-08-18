ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triple-digit heat expected to linger into Saturday

By Megan Camponovo
 4 days ago

(KTXL) — Temperatures in the Sacramento region are expected to stay in the triple digits through Saturday, according to the FOX40 Weather Center .

While the temperature on Wednesday was expected to reach triple digits, due to the cloud coverage it only reached 93 degrees, according to FOX40 News’s Adam Epstein.

The National Weather Service issued a dangerous heat warning through 7 p.m., August 20 for the Central Valley up to Northern California.

Rain and isolated thunderstorms expected across Northern California during heat wave

On Thursday without the cloud coverage, the temperature is expected to reach 101 degrees and those triple-digit temperatures will continue through Saturday.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, on Friday the temperature will reach approximately 102 degrees and Saturday it will reach approximately 101 degrees

FOX40

Real life examples of Minecraft minerals displayed at California museum

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KTXL) — The California State Mining and Mineral Museum is giving fans of the popular video game Minecraft a chance to see the games ores and minerals in their real life forms. The exhibit displays valuable minerals like gold, Lapis Lazuli and obsidian in their in-game block form as well as their real […]
