Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Twins' Gio Urshela batting seventh on Sunday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh on Sunday versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Byron Buxton returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urshela for 10.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Twins' Byron Buxton sitting on Sunday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Buxton will move to the bench on Sunday with Gio Urshela starting at third base. Urshela will bat seventh versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Urshela for 10.7...
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh sitting for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh will move to the bench on Sunday with Curt Casali catching for right-hander Luis Castillo. Casali will bat eighth versus left-hander JP Sears and Oakland. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.6...
numberfire.com
James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Sunday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Michael Perez versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. In 125 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .175 batting average with a .495 OPS, 2 home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina placed on Cardinals' restricted list
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been placed on the restricted list. Molina is headed back to Puerto Rico for what he told the team are "business reasons." As a result, he will not play Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knizner versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner.
numberfire.com
Tim Beckham at DH Monday for Twins
Minnesota Twins infielder Tim Beckham is in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Beckham will start at designated hitter and bat eighth. Luis Arraez will move to second base in place of an idle Jorge Polanco. Beckham is numberFire's lowest-projected batter...
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan sitting for Cardinals Monday night
The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Brendan Donovan in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Donovan will take a seat Monday while Nolan Arenado takes over at third base, Paul Goldschmidt starts at designated hitter, and Albert Pujols rejoins the lineup at first base. Pujols will bat fifth against the Cubs.
numberfire.com
Darin Ruf hitting fifth in New York's Saturday Game 2 matchup
New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is starting in Saturday's Game 2 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ruf will take over designated hitting duties after Dan Vogelbach was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against left-hander Bailey Falter, Ruf's FanDuel salary stands at $2,400.
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by William Contreras versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. In 308 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .259 batting average with a .759 OPS, 12 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner sitting for St. Louis Monday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Andrew Knizner in their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Knizner will take the night off while Yadier Molina catches against the Cubs and bats eighth. Our models project Knizner to make 70 more plate appearances this season, with 1 home...
numberfire.com
Cardinals start Yadier Molina at catcher Monday
The St. Louis Cardinals will start Yadier Molina at catcher for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Molina will hit eighth and handle catching duties Monday while Andrew Knizner takes a seat. Molina has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.1 fantasy points against the Cubs.
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor starting Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infeilder Chris Taylor is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. Our models project Taylor for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
numberfire.com
Nick Pratto in Royals' Saturday lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Nick Pratto is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Pratto is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Pratto for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Yu Chang in Rays' lineup on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Chang is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Chang for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Skye Bolt in Athletics' lineup Monday night
Oakland Athletics outfielder Skye Bolt is starting Monday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Bolt is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Our models project Bolt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Kyle Isbel starting Saturday for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Isbel is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. In 201 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .218 batting average...
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez starting Saturday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Narvaez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. Our models project Narvaez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Max Muncy hitting sixth in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting in Saturday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Muncy will operate second base after Gavin Lux was left on the bench against Marlins' lefty Braxton Garrett. numberFire's models project Muncy to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
numberfire.com
Reds' Aristides Aquino batting eighth on Sunday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Aquino will start in right field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Thomspon and the Pirates. Kyle Farmer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Aquino for 10.1 FanDuel points on...
Comments / 0