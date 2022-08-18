Read full article on original website
Governor DeSantis spoke in Sarasota as part of his education agenda tour
Governor DeSantis spoke in Sarasota Sunday as part of his education agenda tour. Tensions were high at a protest outside the Sahib Shrine Event Center, leading up to his arrival. People were shouting at each other and peace keepers were struggling to calm down both sides. Mid interview you can...
Big turn out at second food truck fundraiser
The Suncoast food truck community held a second fundraiser today for the Mendoza family at Big Top Brewery in Sarasota. A portion of sales from each truck was donated to the family. Both parents tragically lost their lives in a car accident Tuesday in Sarasota. A tire malfunction caused the...
New Publix opens in busy Manatee corridor
BRADENTON - A new Publix opens in Manatee County on State Road 64. This is a growing Manatee County corridor. The store is more than 48,000 square feet. It features an olive bar and has an upstairs seating area accessible by elevator or stairs. A Publix spokeswoman tells the Herald-Tribune that this store prototype -- with a deli island and upstairs seating -- is going to open in many areas.
Agriculture Commissioner speaks on Listeria investigation
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - For the first time, Florida's Agriculture Commissioner is reacting to the Big Olaf Creamery investigation. The patient toll continues to rise in the Listeria outbreak traced to the Sarasota business. There are now 25 confirmed patients in the outbreak, all but one were hospitalized. One woman...
Crave offers jumbo hot dogs, self-serve beer in Venice
VENICE - Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is now open in Venice's Jacaranda Plaza. It's the first Crave in Sarasota-Manatee. The Herald-Tribune reports the owners of Crave also own Venice bars Green Diamond Pub and TD's Corner Bar. Customers can choose a jumbo hot dog, bratwurst, or mild or hot...
Bus Shoulder Lane Added to Ringling Causeway
The city of Sarasota adds a new way for buses to get around traffic on the John Ringling Bridge. Buses can now co-exist with bicyclists and e-scooters in the shoulder lane. When traffic is slower than 15 mph, buses will be capable of using this shoulder, unless bicycles, or E-scooters are already in it.
Suncoast HCA hospitals to hold hiring events
SUNCOAST (SNN TV) - Hiring events to be held at Suncoast HCA Florida Hospitals this week. Tuesday, August 23rd, those interested can walk in from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all four hospitals to meet with the local human resources teams at HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Sarasota Orchestra honors late director this season
SARASOTA - A music director's death leads to changes in the Sarasota Orchestra's season. Director Bramwell Tovey died suddenly July 12th after a recurrence of a rare form of sarcoma. He was 69. He already mapped out a season that would feature him prominently in multiple series, including playing piano...
Suncoast areas in Top 10 for housing price gains year-over-year
SUNCOAST - If the price of your home has jumped in the past year, you have quite a bit of company here with you. Manatee, Sarasota, and Charlotte counties were among the top 10 metro areas with the largest year-over-year price gains in the second quarter of 2022. This is according to the National Association of Realtors.
Mobile homes left damaged after intense thunderstorm in Ellenton
ELLENTON - More than a dozen mobile homes in an Ellenton neighborhood were left damaged in Sunday's strong storms. “Thank god it’s not us, and thank god nobody that I know of got injured," said Colony Cove resident, Joe Kotowicz. An intense thunderstorm that rolled through the 55+ community,...
Preparing for Election Day on the Suncoast
SARASOTA- It’s Election Day on the Suncoast tomorrow, and even though it’s a midterm-primary there is something for everyone to vote on. Voter Turnout already high ahead of Tuesday’s midterm-primary election. “We’ve had approximately 7,300 people already early vote,” Assistant Supervisor of Elections for Manatee County Scott...
Dictionary donations frozen in unintended consequence of DeSantis' education law
SARASOTA COUNTY - Dictionaries are being denied by Sarasota County schools. According to the Herald-Tribune, the Sarasota County School District stopped all donations of books for the 2022-2023 school year. The district is waiting for more guidance from the Florida Department of Education on how to the state's new education laws. The book freeze lasts until at least January.
New restaurant honors 46-year pizzeria it replaced
BRADENTON - A new Bradenton pizzeria wants to honor the history of the nearly 5 decade restaurant it replaced. According to the Herald-Tribune, Godson's Pizza House recently opened in the former Demetrios' Pizza House that had been there for 46 years. The new owner Philip Chaltis started in the restaurant business at Demetrios' when he was 16.
Venice mayor won't run for reelection
VENICE - Mayor Ron Feinsod will not run for reelection. Feinsod announced Friday he won't run for a second term on the Venice City Council. Feinsod told the Herald-Tribune, “I’ve addressed every issue I originally ran on and at this point I can accomplish more from the outside than I can from the inside.”
