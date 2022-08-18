Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Governor Ivey awarded grant money to Alabama Law Enforcement
ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is seeing to it that State Troopers have an extra level of protection. Governor Ivey awarded over $20,000 in grant money to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to provide new bulletproof vests for State Troopers and ALEA Agents. The money comes from...
wcbi.com
Alabama’s unemployment rate increased over the summer
ALABAMA, Miss. (WCBI) – It wasn’t by much but Alabama has seen increase of people with jobs over the summer, according to the Associated Press. The unemployment rate was at 2.6% in July. Just under 60 thousand people in the state are unemployed but that leaves over 2...
wcbi.com
Rainy Start to the Week Ahead
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Increased rain and storm chances remain in the forecast through most of next week as the approaching front draws closer and stalls north of our area. Temperatures will peak below average in the upper 70s to mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures will stay between 69-72 degrees.
Comments / 0