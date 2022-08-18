Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Roy Scheider's Final Film Comes to Theaters With 'Jaws' Re-Release
The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.
Collider
'The Patient': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
In today’s time, thanks to streaming services, the world of entertainment is so much easier to access, and for many, it is an escape from their monotonous lives. The audience gets to immerse themselves in fresh narratives, place themselves in other people's situations, and experience thrilling occurrences that would otherwise be impossible. While there is a multitude of options available in various genres that caters to the need for escapism, one sub-genre that does not fit the requirement is the genre of the psychological thriller. It may not be the most populated genre in terms of the number of works under its banner but is very much sought out despite offering the exact opposite of what people might consume to escape their daily lives.
Collider
5 Things to Know Before Horror Anime ‘Chainsaw Man’ Debuts
The highly anticipated anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man (created by Tatsuki Fujimoto) is coming out this fall. The story follows a boy named Denji who, on the verge of death, fuses with a Chainsaw Devil and is pulled into a new kind of hell as a result. He’s recruited to join a devil hunting agency and his continued work for them is the only thing keeping those devil hunters from coming after him. Though it’s a relatively simple premise, Chainsaw Man goes to more and more surreal places as the story unfolds creating a symphony of violence and greed under the veneer of a shonen anime. But for people coming into Chainsaw Man expecting the next Jujutsu Kaisen or Demon Slayer are in for a rude awakening. Chainsaw Man is its own wild experience and one well worth embarking on if you’re prepared for what’s to come.
Collider
'Stranger Things': What Happened to Eight and Will She Be Back?
The Duffer Brothers sure have set up a bleak scenario for Season 5 of Stranger Things. Set to be the hit sci-fi show’s last hurrah, next season will kick off with the small town of Hawkins taken over by the Upside Down and one of our heroes trapped inside her own mind, if not outright dead. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) seems to be in way over her head and will need more than just a little help from her friends to defeat a villain that is basically her on steroids. As a matter of fact, she could use a hand from some other former captives at the Hawkins Lab. Alas, Peter Ballard (Jamie Campbell Bower) has made sure that no other telekinetic kid is alive to take him down. Or has he?
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Eric Kripke Shares Script Image for 'The Boys' Season 4 Episode 1 as Filming Begins
The stars behind the beloved characters of the satirical superhero series, The Boys are back in Toronto as cameras have begun rolling for the next season. The Season 3 finale served up an enthralling ending that left fans begging for more, and while it was confirmed midway through season 3 that the show had been picked up for a fourth season, details about the upcoming season have largely been kept under wraps, until now. The show's creator, Eric Kripke, as well as actor Antony Starr who plays the villainous Homelander, have each taken turns teasing that filming has begun on the fourth season, but if you needed any more confirmation about the show's future, Kripke has now shared a photo of the upcoming season's script.
Actress Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been revealed
In February of this year Lindsey Pearlman, the actress was reported missing by her husband. She was later found dead inside a car near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park, a popular hiking trail in Hollywood, California. The family asked for privacy and no case of death was given at the time. Now, according to People, a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner indicates they have completed Pearlman’s autopsy.
Collider
Why 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin's Mention of [SPOILER] Undermines Its Message
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the season finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a spin-off of Freeform’s hit show Pretty Little Liars, took us to another small town in Pennsylvania — Millwood — as we follow five new girls who start to be stalked by someone using the infamous moniker of “A” to torture them and force them to reveal the truth. As the girls dig into and learn more about the mysterious suicide of Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo) at the Y2K rave 22 years prior, and her hidden connection to their mothers, the girls are also facing their own struggles. Faran (Zaria) must deal with her tumultuous relationship with her mother, while continuing to struggle with chronic back pain that is a result of the unrecommended scoliosis surgery her mother forced her to do as a child, so she could continue ballet. Noa (Maia Reficco) is suffering the judicial consequences of taking the fall for her mother’s drug addiction. Mouse (Malia Pyles) must face the trauma of her childhood that left her mother Elodie (Lea Salonga) anxious and overprotective.
Collider
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey Notes the Film's Relevance in Today's Post-Roe V. Wade World
With both news of a Dirty Dancing sequel beginning production nearly four decades after its release, and in the dawn of a post-Roe v. Wade era, star Jennifer Grey sat down to discuss the film's frightening relevance to today's world. In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress who played the film's starry-eyed good girl, Frances "Baby" Houseman, touched on the impact of the film's message, the many social justice elements woven into the storyline, and how, at the time, the cast never could have imagined those horrific scenarios could one day become a reality again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Funko Unveils New 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Figures
In celebration of Marvel Studios’ new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Funko has released new Pops! for Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, her best friend Nikki Ramos and Hulk, also known as her cousin Bruce Banner. The bobblehead figurines are show accurate and feature Walters dressed in her power...
Collider
'House of the Dragon': When Does the 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Show Take Place?
Game of Thrones returns this month but this time, the battle is set long before the events of the HBO series. Starting August 21, HBO returns to Westeros with the first Game of Thrones spin-off show, House of the Dragon. While the first George R.R Martin show was based on...
Collider
New 'House of the Dragon' Trailer Promises a Bloody Civil War for the Iron Throne
Back to the Seven Kingdoms and all its intrigues; the series premiere for House of the Dragon has been released on HBO and as expected, the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel was eagerly expected. The expectation of fans could be seen in the streaming platform’s struggles to accommodate all those who wanted to return to the fantasy continent. In the aftermath of the premiere, HBO has released a 'Weeks Ahead' trailer that continues to tease the insatiable taste for power that abounds in Westeros and the bloody contest that will follow to wield it.
Collider
'The Time Traveler's Wife: The Complete Series' DVD Gets Fall Release Date
Time to turn back the clock and return to the story of Henry and Clare as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced today that The Time Traveler’s Wife: The Complete Series will be coming to DVD on October 18, 2022. The DVD set will contain all 6, one-hour episodes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
‘National Treasure: Edge of History’: Cast, Teaser, and Everything We Know So Far
When Will National Treasure: Edge of History Be Released?. Where Will You Be Able To Watch National Treasure: Edge of History?. What Will National Treasure: Edge of History Be About?. The epic story of action, adventure, and history that is National Treasure is back, with a new story and a...
Collider
Celebrate 'The Fantastic Four' #1 With Frank Miller Variant Cover
The Fantastic Four are Marvel's first family and now there's a new run of comics heading our way this November from writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello. It's exciting given all the new Fantastic Four coming our way with a movie from Marvel Studios slated for November 2024. On top of the announcement that we're getting a fun new era to the founding Marvel family, news also broke that legendary comic writer and artist Frank Miller would be creating a cover for the first issue!
Collider
Emily Deschanel Confronts a Cult in 'Devil in Ohio' Trailer
There’s a certain eeriness and unsettling vibe in the trailer for Netflix’s new thriller series that tells us it’s going to be a good one. It could be the engulfing darkness or the performances given by leading ladies Emily Deschanel and Madeleine Arthur that cause the goosebumps to rise from our skin, or maybe it’s the culty background (which is based on a true story) that’s doing the trick. No matter what the case, Devil in Ohio looks like it’s going to pull audiences in and spit them back out when it arrives on the streamer on September 2.
Collider
'House of the Dragon's Bloody Premiere Juxtaposes Gruesome Violence Against the Targaryens' Hollow Grace
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon. As expected, the highly anticipated return to Westeros brought plenty of gruesome violence as we were introduced once more to an array of new characters who will soon be at each other’s throats in yet another struggle for power. House of the Dragon, like Game of Thrones before it, tells a story that is built around the machinations of the monarchy at its core. While the original series delved into detail about the callousness of those in charge, ending its first episode with a child being thrown out a window to cover up an incestuous affair, this prequel series has offered up something that already feels more pointed in its premiere episode.
Collider
One Festival, Two Documentaries: Comparing the Stories of Woodstock '99
Woodstock 1999. What is there to say about the infamous festival that hasn't been said by the smallest YouTube channels to the major news networks? It was an unmitigated disaster from start to end, with every possible element — the music, the production, even the weather — building up and erupting into assault, vandalism, and arson. It all concluded with a massive riot that eventually had to be pulled apart by state troopers. Mass hysteria inflicting an unconscious scorched earth policy on the showgrounds, injured festival goers left and right, and worst of all, Kid Rock was there. How the music festival that was supposed to be a revival of the halcyon days of free love and flower power literally burned to the ground has been a subject of intrigue for many, and within a year of each other, two of the biggest streaming services released their own retellings.
Collider
'The Bear' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the FX Drama Series
If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. Sensible advice, particularly when the kitchen is hostile, so dirty, and so disorganized it gets a C from a health inspector and populated by a resentful kitchen staff resistant to new systems and changes in the menu. That...
Collider
'She-Hulk': New Marvel Legends Figure Features Iconic Supersuit
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has finally smashed its way to Disney+ and has received all sorts of critical acclaim. However, the best part of any new MCU entry is arguably all the new toys. Hasbro once again has Marvel fans covered as She Hulk’s Marvel Legends figure is now up for pre-order.
Collider
'DC League of Super-Pets' Crosses $130 Million at the Global Box Office
DC League of Super-Pets continues to soar high at the box office with the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart-starring animated film pulling in an estimated $6 million this weekend, raising the worldwide cumulative earnings to a strong $130.4 million. The film, now in its fifth weekend since its July 29...
Comments / 0