The Ringer

NFL Panini Select Comparison, PED Price Check, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse begin the show by comparing the prices of previous NFL Panini Select products ahead of the 2021 release (4:00). Then, they take a look at MLB players who have tested positive for PEDs or were suspected of using in the past to see how it has affected their pricing (21:00). Finally, they share some release-week news (35:00) and close the show with a mailbag (50:00).

