Mike and Jesse begin the show by comparing the prices of previous NFL Panini Select products ahead of the 2021 release (4:00). Then, they take a look at MLB players who have tested positive for PEDs or were suspected of using in the past to see how it has affected their pricing (21:00). Finally, they share some release-week news (35:00) and close the show with a mailbag (50:00).

7 HOURS AGO