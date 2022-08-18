Read full article on original website
Related
The Ringer
NFL Panini Select Comparison, PED Price Check, and Mailbag
Mike and Jesse begin the show by comparing the prices of previous NFL Panini Select products ahead of the 2021 release (4:00). Then, they take a look at MLB players who have tested positive for PEDs or were suspected of using in the past to see how it has affected their pricing (21:00). Finally, they share some release-week news (35:00) and close the show with a mailbag (50:00).
Angels attempt to slow Rays’ Randy Arozarena
The Tampa Bay Rays have won their past three series, and the play of Randy Arozarena has them hunting down
Comments / 0