Paullina, IA

KLEM

Monday News, August 22

Gehlen Catholic Schools open this week. Amy Jungers, Development director at Gehlen, says the first social event of the season is tonight. The open house will be taken outside for more fun. Jungers says there will be several new faces among faculty and staff this year. …and they will bring...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Interim Rock Valley CSD Superintendent Is Former Sheldon CSD Superintendent

Rock Valley, Iowa — Students going back to school in Rock Valley this Tuesday will meet a new superintendent. Well, a new interim superintendent anyway. And his name will be a familiar one to many Sheldon area residents. Former Rock Valley Community School District Superintendent Chad Janzen has resigned...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach

The water at a Spirit Lake beach recently had the highest concentrations of bacteria detected so far this year at any state beach in Iowa and also an unhealthy amount of blue-green algae toxins, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Crandall’s Beach water last week had more than 100 times the amount of […] The post Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
K92.3

Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair breaks record for world’s largest cornhole tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa — Call it cornhole, call it bags, but if it’s at the Iowa State Fair call it world record setting. The state fair means a lot to tons of Iowans.  “Just to put us in the literally hallowed halls of the Guinness Book is pretty exciting,” said cornhole tournament organizer Jared Hassman. […]
nwestiowa.com

Principal joins Sioux Center Christian team

SIOUX CENTER—A new leadership team at Sioux Center Christian School is ready to start the school year. Joining head of school Josh Bowar is Brandon Haan as the new principal of the transitional kindergarten through eighth-grade school. Haan and his wife, Jill, moved to Sioux Center in June with...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kicdam.com

Updated Tourism Numbers Released For Iowa Great Lakes Area

Okoboji, IA (KICD)– Okoboji’s Tourism Director says it’s been a strong summer, but not quite as strong as 2021. Rebecca Peters says cell phone records indicate over 98 thousand adult visitors in July, and the hotels were busy. Okoboji Tourism also has access to VRBO information. Peters...
OKOBOJI, IA
kscj.com

SEMI HAULING GRAIN ROLLS OVER ON I-29

THE ROLLOVER OF A SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILER HAULING GRAIN MONDAY AFTERNOON ON INTERSTATE 29 RESULTED IN MINOR INJURIES AND A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR THE DRIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 1 P.M.ON I-29 SOUTHBOUND AT MILE MARKER 139. POLICE SAY THE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL,...
kiwaradio.com

Experts: Swimmers, Pets At Spirit Lake Should Steer Clear Of Algae That’s Really A Bacteria

Spirit Lake, Iowa — Homeowners and pet owners along Big Spirit Lake are advised to use caution in certain areas of the lake, due to blue-green algae. Experts tell us the algae becomes a problem when waters become stagnant and temperatures rise. And blue-green algae is especially toxic for dogs, but goats, horses, cattle, and sheep can also suffer the effects of the algae’s toxins, according to experts from Iowa State University.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers

A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
97X

Must See! Iowa’s Largest House is a Slice of Hollywood

There's a place in northern Iowa that looks like it doesn't belong in northern Iowa. It looks like it should be in California or at least on the coast of South Carolina. And maybe it shouldn't be called a "house" at all. It reminds me of the wide-open floor plan you see when you visit a resort. Where the bar/kitchen area is, could very easily be hosts checking you into your room and asking if you'd like to set up an appointment for a couples massage.
superhits1027.com

Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions

ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
WHO 13

Two Iowa teachers receive stipends to help students in science

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two teachers from Iowa received stipends from the Society for Science to help students in scientific research. Educators in this program help their students who may come from underrepresented groups or low-income households put together STEM projects for science research competitions. Ann Jackson, a Marshalltown Middle School teacher, received a stipend […]
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Dairies propose natural gas line to Sioux Center

ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors heard at its Aug. 9 meeting about a new pipeline project in the works, pending the navigation of legal requirements that come from the public and private sector partnership. Maurice area dairymen Junior Hoogland, Jim Maassen and Brian Roorda are partnering with...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux City museum displays large collection of Beatles memorabilia

Sioux City, Iowa — Beatles fans might want to consider a trip to Sioux City after a local fan donated her extensive collection of vintage items to the museum. Sioux City Public Museum curator, Matt Anderson, says the collection donated by Cathy Wilen-Podwysocki includes things she started collecting when she was 12.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Northwest Iowa Family Looking For Answers After Woman Disapears From Southern U.S. Airport

Milford, IA (KICD)– A Northwest Iowa family is looking for answers two weeks after a Milford woman reportedly disappeared in the Southern United States. Information obtained by KTIV in Sioux City and shared with KICD News says reports Mariam “Star” Lint was last seen at Orlando International Airport with a valid ticket to Louisville, but police in Kentucky she never got off the plane on August 5th.
MILFORD, IA

