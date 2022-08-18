Read full article on original website
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
A bride and her dad who went viral with their dance share a special bond
A bride and her father have danced their way into the internet’s heart after a video of their routine at her wedding went viral. The video, which has garnered more than 40 million views on TikTok, shows Brittany Revell and her father, Kelly, decked out in sneakers and formal wear, dancing to the song “Teach Me How to Dougie” by Cali Swag District.
Billy Corgan: Zicky Dice And NWA Issues Got Dumb And Personal, But We Moved Past It
Billy Corgan talks about Zicky Dice's fallout with the NWA. When Zicky Dice left the NWA in 2020, the news came pouring in from both sides about his departure. In Fightful's exclusive interview with Dice later that fall, the 'Outlandish One' spoke heavily about Billy Corgan, Nick Aldis, and his time with the company.
Billy Corgan Talks About Pope, Says That He Assured Him That He Would Be Valued In The NWA
Billy Corgan gets candid about Pope. Throughout his near 20 year career in the business, Pope, a.k.a Elijah Burke, has spent time with WWE, TNA, and the National Wrestling Alliance. Currently, Pope still performs under the NWA brand. In a recent interview with Fightful, Corgan talked about bringing Pope into...
RELATED PEOPLE
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Victoria Says Recently Gave Bayley Permission To Use One Of Her Moves, Would Like To Wrestle Her
Lisa Marie Varon, formerly Victoria in WWE, names what present-day WWE Superstars she would like to wrestle against. Victoria returned to WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match. Today’s Superstars were honored to share the ring with her that night but, Victoria has a specific role model in mind if she ever wanted to get back in the ring for one more match.
More News Behind CM Punk's AEW Return
CM Punk has returned after a two month absence. If you couldn't tell, the working plan is for a title unification match at AEW All Out between interim champion Jon Moxley and AEW Champ CM Punk. Though it was hopeful from the start, Fightful had noted early on that the internal hope from those we heard from is that CM Punk would be back and ready to go for the AEW All Out show.
New CM Punk Shirt Released, Lady Frost Shares Touching Story About Wardlow | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, August 22, 2022. - CM Punk has a new shirt in AEW, and it might look familiar:. - Lady Frost has shared a touching story regarding AEW's Wardlow:. - Edge and Trish Stratus set for huge homecoming on Raw: WWE Now, August...
Bully Ray: Matt Cardona Has Never Faced A True 'Extreme Guy', Cardona Says He's An ECW Original
Bully Ray said Matt Cardona has never stepped foot in a ring with a truly "extreme" wrestler, but The Deathmatch King reminded him that he's an ECW original. In an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Ray, a WWE Hall of Famer who first rose to fame with ECW, commented on Cardona's torn bicep, which forced him to pull out of the NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view in June. He shared his belief that Cardona isn't really hardcore, despite his claims that he's the kind of the deathmatch. Ray called GCW the worst ECW knockoff he's ever seen.
