Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
Late teacher's miniature art is on display in N.C. museum
Margaret Ann Anderson loved little houses and cabins. She was a Sullivan County, Tennessee school teacher – known as “Miss A” – at Valley Pike Elementary School and Holston Valley Middle School. Yet she kept busy making little houses and cabins – miniatures – with exotic...
heraldcourier.com
Six weeks in, Virginia's first casino has exceeded expectations
BRISTOL, Va. – Citizens of Alaska, where are you?. The Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, celebrated six weeks of operation Friday and during that time has documented guests from 49 states. Alaska is the lone holdout. Virginia’s first casino has attracted thousands of visitors to the former Bristol Mall and operators admit the response has far exceeded their expectations.
heraldcourier.com
Your View | Naming the new school on the hill
When naming a school now days it seems that it is easy to offend people without intending to. Maybe the Bristol Virginia School Board should follow the example set by their counterparts in Bristol, Tennessee and not use a person’s name for a school building — thus Bristol Tennessee Middle School.
heraldcourier.com
Biscuit complaints bring Warner to Ridgeview Middle School
CLINTWOOD, Va. - It was complaints about bad biscuits that brought Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) to Ridgeview Middle School Monday. Last school year, Ridgeview seventh-grade teachers April Hay and Portia Fletcher noticed their teenage students were not eating breakfast. “Especially boys, when they are not eating, something is wrong. I...
heraldcourier.com
E&H prepares for first game in SAC
EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry Wasps head football coach Curt Newsome recently received a prime motivational tool. As E&H enters its first year in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference, the Wasps were picked to finish next-to-last in a poll of the league’s 12 head coaches.
heraldcourier.com
PREP ROUNDUP: Marion, John Battle, Twin Springs win openers; Abingdon victorious in golf tournament
Moss ruled in the season opener for Marion. Ella Moss recorded 16 service points, 11 kills and three blocks to lead the Marion to a 25-20, 25-22, 26-24 non-conference volleyball win over Grayson County on Monday night. Aubree Whitt added 14 assists and seven kills, while Brooke Langston contributed 15...
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU adds Lees-McRae transfer
East Tennessee State has added 6-foot-5 guard Jamarius Hairston to its roster for the upcoming season. Hairston scored 12.9 points per game last season and 14.2 during the 2020-21 campaign while playing just 20 total games due to COVID and injury issues. Hairston, who has graduated from Lees-McRae, has also...
heraldcourier.com
Funds from opioid lawsuit begin flowing to area localities
Area municipalities have begun receiving payments from a 2018 lawsuit that won damages from opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmaceutical companies to help compensate for the devastating effects the pain killers caused individuals, families and society throughout Southwest Virginia. Washington County, Virginia, has received more than $40,000 as part of a...
heraldcourier.com
Meadowview man charged with arson, vandalism after high-speed chase
ABINGDON, Va. – A man from Meadowview, Virginia, is behind bars Sunday following a high-speed chase from Abingdon, Virginia, to Johnson County, Tennessee. Saturday at 12:27 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male subject attempting to enter a female’s residence near the 25000 block of Watauga Road in Abingdon.
heraldcourier.com
Tiller time: Honaker begins a new era with Tiller replacing Hubbard as leader of the Tigers
HONAKER, Va. – Todd Tiller is a big man undertaking a big task. As the successor to Doug Hubbard as Honaker High School’s head football coach, Tiller takes over for a fellow former offensive lineman who was large in both size and stature. “I joked with him and...
heraldcourier.com
Teacher shortages not a concern for local school districts
Local school districts aren’t scrambling to hire teachers, despite reports of a national teacher shortage. In Bristol, Tennessee, the city school system has filled all its teaching positions to begin the school year, according to Rebecca House, public relations coordinator for Bristol Tennessee City Schools. The district does have a few openings for part-time positions like educational assistants, substitutes and nutrition staff, as well as full-time custodial positions.
heraldcourier.com
Local grads Wishon, Ivester working to get on field for Bucs
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – It was a memorable season for the East Tennessee State football team. ETSU redshirt freshmen Nolan Wishon and Clayton Ivester had a close-up view. They just didn’t get to play in any games. Changing that narrative is the goal for both heading into the...
heraldcourier.com
Watch Now - Mother's journey with dementia leads former professor to write heartwarming book
MEADOWVIEW, Va. --- Watching her mother’s journey with dementia motivated a local author to create a collection of poems she hopes will change the way people think about the disease. Felicia Mitchell, an emeritus professor of English at Emory & Henry College, is the author of “A Mother Speaks,...
