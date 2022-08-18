ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

heraldcourier.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Late teacher's miniature art is on display in N.C. museum

Margaret Ann Anderson loved little houses and cabins. She was a Sullivan County, Tennessee school teacher – known as “Miss A” – at Valley Pike Elementary School and Holston Valley Middle School. Yet she kept busy making little houses and cabins – miniatures – with exotic...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
heraldcourier.com

Six weeks in, Virginia's first casino has exceeded expectations

BRISTOL, Va. – Citizens of Alaska, where are you?. The Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, celebrated six weeks of operation Friday and during that time has documented guests from 49 states. Alaska is the lone holdout. Virginia’s first casino has attracted thousands of visitors to the former Bristol Mall and operators admit the response has far exceeded their expectations.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Your View | Naming the new school on the hill

When naming a school now days it seems that it is easy to offend people without intending to. Maybe the Bristol Virginia School Board should follow the example set by their counterparts in Bristol, Tennessee and not use a person’s name for a school building — thus Bristol Tennessee Middle School.
BRISTOL, VA
City
Bristol, TN
heraldcourier.com

Biscuit complaints bring Warner to Ridgeview Middle School

CLINTWOOD, Va. - It was complaints about bad biscuits that brought Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) to Ridgeview Middle School Monday. Last school year, Ridgeview seventh-grade teachers April Hay and Portia Fletcher noticed their teenage students were not eating breakfast. “Especially boys, when they are not eating, something is wrong. I...
CLINTWOOD, VA
heraldcourier.com

E&H prepares for first game in SAC

EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry Wasps head football coach Curt Newsome recently received a prime motivational tool. As E&H enters its first year in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference, the Wasps were picked to finish next-to-last in a poll of the league’s 12 head coaches.
EMORY, VA
heraldcourier.com

LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU adds Lees-McRae transfer

East Tennessee State has added 6-foot-5 guard Jamarius Hairston to its roster for the upcoming season. Hairston scored 12.9 points per game last season and 14.2 during the 2020-21 campaign while playing just 20 total games due to COVID and injury issues. Hairston, who has graduated from Lees-McRae, has also...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
heraldcourier.com

Funds from opioid lawsuit begin flowing to area localities

Area municipalities have begun receiving payments from a 2018 lawsuit that won damages from opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmaceutical companies to help compensate for the devastating effects the pain killers caused individuals, families and society throughout Southwest Virginia. Washington County, Virginia, has received more than $40,000 as part of a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Meadowview man charged with arson, vandalism after high-speed chase

ABINGDON, Va. – A man from Meadowview, Virginia, is behind bars Sunday following a high-speed chase from Abingdon, Virginia, to Johnson County, Tennessee. Saturday at 12:27 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male subject attempting to enter a female’s residence near the 25000 block of Watauga Road in Abingdon.
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Teacher shortages not a concern for local school districts

Local school districts aren’t scrambling to hire teachers, despite reports of a national teacher shortage. In Bristol, Tennessee, the city school system has filled all its teaching positions to begin the school year, according to Rebecca House, public relations coordinator for Bristol Tennessee City Schools. The district does have a few openings for part-time positions like educational assistants, substitutes and nutrition staff, as well as full-time custodial positions.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Local grads Wishon, Ivester working to get on field for Bucs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – It was a memorable season for the East Tennessee State football team. ETSU redshirt freshmen Nolan Wishon and Clayton Ivester had a close-up view. They just didn’t get to play in any games. Changing that narrative is the goal for both heading into the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

