WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Duval, northwestern. Nueces, northwestern San Patricio, southeastern Webb, southeastern. McMullen, northern Jim Wells, southern Live Oak and southwestern Bee. Counties through 930 PM CDT... At 848 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking...

5 HOURS AGO