live5news.com

Police investigating shooting that damaged church van

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a church van. Police met with employees of Eastside Baptist Church at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The employees told police while they were driving on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the North Bridge, a car pulled up next to the van, waved something at them, and then the van’s window was struck by gunfire.
live5news.com

Woman arrested in N. Charleston hit and run

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges in connection with a hit and run crash that left a man injured back in June. Katrina Sumpter is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery by mob with bodily injury, according to jail records. The charges stem...
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD released report after large fight at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At least two people were arrested Saturday following a brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in North Charleston. Dozens of officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the children’s restaurant off Rivers Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance between numerous adults. While […]
live5news.com

Report: Large crowd tried to fight each other at N. Charleston Chuck E. Cheese

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a large crowd arguing and attempting to fight inside a North Charleston restaurant led to several people being detained Saturday. Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the Chuck E. Cheese on Rivers Avenue in reference to a large fight...
live5news.com

Deputies investigating fatal James Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating an early-morning shooting on James Island that left one person dead. Deputies responded around 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired on Grimball Road near Riverland Drive. On arrival, they discovered a man...
live5news.com

Summerville Police mourn former officer who lost cancer fight

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is remembering one of its long-serving former officers who died Sunday. Eddie Fleming died with his family at his side, the agency said on its Facebook page. “His vibrant smile would light up a room, and he knew no strangers,” the post...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coroner: SC Woman’s body found, now ex-boyfriend turns up dead

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The body of a woman previously reported as missing was found this week in a South Carolina marsh, and her ex-boyfriend at the crux of the investigation was found dead hours later of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo...
wtoc.com

1 person dead following crash in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after an early morning crash in Liberty County. A woman standing outside her car on North Coastal Highway in Midway was struck and killed around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff. Laff says the 32-year-old woman...
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after car veers into pond near Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pond near Summerville early Sunday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling north on Wallace Ackerman Drive. The driver veered off the right side of the road and into a pond.   The crash happened on […]
WCBD Count on 2

Crews responding to reported fire at North Charleston apartment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a fire at a North Charleston apartment complex.  Officials with North Charleston Fire Department were dispatched to Abberly Crossing Apartments on Patriot Blvd at 1:00 p.m.   The department responded to reports of a fire at the apartment complex.  Limited details are available at this time. Count on […]
WRDW-TV

4 charged in suspicious Screven County fire death

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people have been charged in the death of a man found after a suspicious home fire in Sylvania last year. On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, Screven County Sheriff Mike Kile asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with a suspicious fire at 1430 Old Poor Robin Road, in Sylvania,
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. moving forward on project to improve lives of boaters

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort county is moving forward on a decade-long project they’re hoping to get underway soon. Beaufort County is 38% water with 26 boat landings just like this one here at the Broad River. They say they really want to get the future of these boat landings right and to do that they’re looking for as much public feedback as they can get.
WJCL

Beaufort fishermen reel in nearly 500 pound swordfish

BEAUFORT, S.C. — Some Beaufort fishermen are celebrating the catch of a lifetime. Bailey Scarboro, Nations Finley, McNeal Finley, and Owen Savage shared with WJCL News photos of a 490-pound swordfish they reeled in on Sunday. The fisherman say it took an electric reel and three and a half...
WTGS

Family of Saudi Lee wants body cam footage released after shooting death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The family of 31-year-old Saudi Lee said they're still grieving as the investigation into his death continues. “Not a moment where I don’t wake up that I don’t think about him and miss him. Walk to the door and look for him. No Saudi, he’s not coming back,” said Jerome Blige, Saudi Lee’s Father.
WCBD Count on 2

Body recovered in marsh near James Island, police say

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Police confirmed to News 2 they recovered a body from the water near James Island on Friday. Details about that body – including its identity – were not provided. According to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department, the body was recovered near Lighthouse Point. Both Charleston PD and […]
sc103radio.com

Lowcountry News Mon 8.22.22

ALEX MURDAUGH IS IN MORE TROUBLE WITH THE LAW AS GRAND JURIES LEARN MORE ABOUT HIS FINANCIAL ENTANGLEMENTS. HE’S NOW BEEN INDICTED ON CHARGES THAT HE STOLE 175-THOUSAND DOLLARS FROM HIS OLD LAW FIRM AND THAT HE CASHED A CHECK FOR OVER 120-GRAND THAT SHOULD HAVE GONE TO ONE OF HIS BROTHERS. IF YOU’RE KEEPING SCORE, THAT’S NOW 18 DIFFERENT INDICTMENTS AND 90 SEPARATE CHARGES WORTH OVER 8.7-MILLION DOLLARS. ALSO, TWO OTHER ALLEGED ACCOMPLICES OF MURDAUGH, SPENCER ROBERTS AND JERRY RIVERS, HAVE BEEN INDICTED ON VARIOUS CHARGES THAT NAME ROBERTS AS ONE WHO HELPED FEED MURDAUGH’S DRUG HABIT. RIVERS FACES A COUNT OF OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE AND IS BELIEVED TO BE ONE OF THE PEOPLE WHO RECEIVED DRUG MONEY CHECKS FROM MURDAUGH.
WCBD Count on 2

Beaufort Co. to hold electronics recycling event Saturday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host an electronics recycling event Saturday.  According to Beaufort County officials, an electronics waste collection event will be held at two Beaufort County locations to recycle old electronics on Saturday. The following electronics will be accepted:  Personal computers  Laptops  CRT monitors  […]

