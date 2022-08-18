Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Police investigating shooting that damaged church van
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a church van. Police met with employees of Eastside Baptist Church at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The employees told police while they were driving on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the North Bridge, a car pulled up next to the van, waved something at them, and then the van’s window was struck by gunfire.
live5news.com
Woman arrested in N. Charleston hit and run
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges in connection with a hit and run crash that left a man injured back in June. Katrina Sumpter is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery by mob with bodily injury, according to jail records. The charges stem...
NCPD released report after large fight at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At least two people were arrested Saturday following a brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in North Charleston. Dozens of officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the children’s restaurant off Rivers Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance between numerous adults. While […]
Charleston PD: Body of missing woman found in river, ex committed suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
live5news.com
Report: Large crowd tried to fight each other at N. Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a large crowd arguing and attempting to fight inside a North Charleston restaurant led to several people being detained Saturday. Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the Chuck E. Cheese on Rivers Avenue in reference to a large fight...
live5news.com
Deputies investigating fatal James Island shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating an early-morning shooting on James Island that left one person dead. Deputies responded around 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired on Grimball Road near Riverland Drive. On arrival, they discovered a man...
live5news.com
Summerville Police mourn former officer who lost cancer fight
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is remembering one of its long-serving former officers who died Sunday. Eddie Fleming died with his family at his side, the agency said on its Facebook page. “His vibrant smile would light up a room, and he knew no strangers,” the post...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coroner: SC Woman’s body found, now ex-boyfriend turns up dead
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The body of a woman previously reported as missing was found this week in a South Carolina marsh, and her ex-boyfriend at the crux of the investigation was found dead hours later of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo...
live5news.com
Coroner confirms body pulled from marsh is missing Charleston woman, suspect dead from apparent suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the body pulled from waters near Lighthouse Point off James Island Friday morning is a Charleston woman that was last seen more than a week ago. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, was last seen on Aug. 12...
wtoc.com
1 person dead following crash in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after an early morning crash in Liberty County. A woman standing outside her car on North Coastal Highway in Midway was struck and killed around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff. Laff says the 32-year-old woman...
1 dead after car veers into pond near Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pond near Summerville early Sunday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling north on Wallace Ackerman Drive. The driver veered off the right side of the road and into a pond. The crash happened on […]
Crews responding to reported fire at North Charleston apartment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a fire at a North Charleston apartment complex. Officials with North Charleston Fire Department were dispatched to Abberly Crossing Apartments on Patriot Blvd at 1:00 p.m. The department responded to reports of a fire at the apartment complex. Limited details are available at this time. Count on […]
WRDW-TV
4 charged in suspicious Screven County fire death
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people have been charged in the death of a man found after a suspicious home fire in Sylvania last year. On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, Screven County Sheriff Mike Kile asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with a suspicious fire at 1430 Old Poor Robin Road, in Sylvania,
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. moving forward on project to improve lives of boaters
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort county is moving forward on a decade-long project they’re hoping to get underway soon. Beaufort County is 38% water with 26 boat landings just like this one here at the Broad River. They say they really want to get the future of these boat landings right and to do that they’re looking for as much public feedback as they can get.
WJCL
Beaufort fishermen reel in nearly 500 pound swordfish
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Some Beaufort fishermen are celebrating the catch of a lifetime. Bailey Scarboro, Nations Finley, McNeal Finley, and Owen Savage shared with WJCL News photos of a 490-pound swordfish they reeled in on Sunday. The fisherman say it took an electric reel and three and a half...
WTGS
Family of Saudi Lee wants body cam footage released after shooting death
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The family of 31-year-old Saudi Lee said they're still grieving as the investigation into his death continues. “Not a moment where I don’t wake up that I don’t think about him and miss him. Walk to the door and look for him. No Saudi, he’s not coming back,” said Jerome Blige, Saudi Lee’s Father.
Body recovered in marsh near James Island, police say
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Police confirmed to News 2 they recovered a body from the water near James Island on Friday. Details about that body – including its identity – were not provided. According to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department, the body was recovered near Lighthouse Point. Both Charleston PD and […]
sc103radio.com
Lowcountry News Mon 8.22.22
ALEX MURDAUGH IS IN MORE TROUBLE WITH THE LAW AS GRAND JURIES LEARN MORE ABOUT HIS FINANCIAL ENTANGLEMENTS. HE’S NOW BEEN INDICTED ON CHARGES THAT HE STOLE 175-THOUSAND DOLLARS FROM HIS OLD LAW FIRM AND THAT HE CASHED A CHECK FOR OVER 120-GRAND THAT SHOULD HAVE GONE TO ONE OF HIS BROTHERS. IF YOU’RE KEEPING SCORE, THAT’S NOW 18 DIFFERENT INDICTMENTS AND 90 SEPARATE CHARGES WORTH OVER 8.7-MILLION DOLLARS. ALSO, TWO OTHER ALLEGED ACCOMPLICES OF MURDAUGH, SPENCER ROBERTS AND JERRY RIVERS, HAVE BEEN INDICTED ON VARIOUS CHARGES THAT NAME ROBERTS AS ONE WHO HELPED FEED MURDAUGH’S DRUG HABIT. RIVERS FACES A COUNT OF OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE AND IS BELIEVED TO BE ONE OF THE PEOPLE WHO RECEIVED DRUG MONEY CHECKS FROM MURDAUGH.
Beaufort Co. to hold electronics recycling event Saturday
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host an electronics recycling event Saturday. According to Beaufort County officials, an electronics waste collection event will be held at two Beaufort County locations to recycle old electronics on Saturday. The following electronics will be accepted: Personal computers Laptops CRT monitors […]
1 Person Injured In A Car Crash On Bay Street (Savannah, GA)
A car crash on Saturday involved a Georgia State Trooper. According to the police, around 10:35 p.m., a trooper was traveling east on Bay Street, approaching Fell Street. A car stopped at the Fell Street stop sign and entered the Bay Street [..]
