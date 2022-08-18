Read full article on original website
TX WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Duval,. southeastern McMullen, northwestern Jim Wells and southwestern Live. Oak Counties through 1100 PM CDT... At 1018 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 8...
Texas House With a Huge Underground Cave Is This Week's Most Popular Home
Calling all stalactite and stalagmite lovers! An unassuming home in San Antonio, TX, gives new meaning to the term "man cave." Housing gawkers this week truly dug this place, which comes complete with its own underground cavern. We didn't need a headlamp to see that this property racked up tens of thousands of clicks, making it the most popular home on Realtor.com®.
