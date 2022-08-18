Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Fire crews battle overnight structure fire outside Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Fire crews were kept busy early Monday morning, after a structure fire erupted east of Hastings. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, when the Hastings Rural Fire Department got a call of an abandoned building showing visible flames in the 700 block of Heartland Ave.
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County deputies cite 28 for speeding during crackdown
KEARNEY — Buffalo County Sheriff's deputies had 256 traffic contacts and issued 28 citations for speeding violations during the July 20-Aug. 14 national speeding prevention high-visibility enforcement campaign. In addition to the speeding tickets, Buffalo County deputies issued 15 citations for other traffic violations. Deputies issued 213 warning/defect cards...
News Channel Nebraska
Four Nebraskans take titles at 31st Annual Oregon Trail Rodeo
HASTINGS, NEB. – Four Nebraskans took home Oregon Trail Rodeo titles after the 31st annual event ended on August 21 in Hastings, Neb. Denton Oestmann, Auburn, won the tie-down roping; Jeff Johnston, Thedford, was the header for the team that won the team roping, and in the ranch bronc riding, Austin Rose, Blue Hill, won the Friday night event and Riggin Heikel, Pleasanton, won the Saturday night event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair
Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
Kearney Hub
Holdrege recognized as Community of the Year
KEARNEY — The Nebraska Diplomats honored Holdrege with a Community of the Year award at its annual banquet Aug. 9 in Kearney. “The award recognizes the benefits that flow to a community when everyone is pulling an oar, together,” PCDC Executive Director Ron Tillery said. “One oarsman just goes around in circles; Holdrege is on a path forward and others are taking notice.”
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
News Channel Nebraska
Former employee arrested for alleged arson at Hastings implement dealer
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A 30-year-old Hastings man is in custody facing charges related to an alleged arson at Landmark Implement. Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency arrested Mitchell Linder following an investigation into the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement on West Highway 6. The fire was determined...
KSNB Local4
Grand parade celebrating Kool-Aid Days
Ohhhh yeahhhh! Kool-Aid Days are here, and the Hastings museum is in on the fun. Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. According to Fonner Park officials a temporary casino could soon be open. Grand Island teen returns home to community support. Updated: Aug. 18,...
Kearney Hub
Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family
KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
Kearney Hub
A cop, a coach: Couple moves to Kearney to inspire athletic Christian ministry
A cop and a coach are now collegiate and youth Christian mentors. Rick and Linda Roh are the first married couple to serve here as area representatives for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a nonprofit, international sports ministry. At first, the Lincoln couple resisted moving to Kearney. With their three...
Kearney Hub
Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer
KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
Kearney Hub
Central Nebraska Woodcarvers to boost skills with buffalo project
The Central Nebraska Woodcarvers is hosting a woodcarving class that will bring 10 woodcarvers from central Nebraska and northern Kansas to Kearney Aug. 26-28. A renowned woodcarver and instructor, Roger Nadrchal (carvedbyroger.com) will be teaching the class project, a Resting Buffalo, at the CNW Kearney clubhouse. Woodcarvers from Kearney, Ponca...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man arrested on pair of warrants after ex-girlfriend calls him in
HASTINGS, NE — Authorities say a wanted man is now is jail after his ex-girlfriend called him in to police. Grand Island Police say officers responded to a call from a woman claiming her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her door shortly after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found 24-year-old Riley Trambly of Hastings on her front porch and arrested him on a pair of Adams County warrants.
Kearney Hub
Two join CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation Board
KEARNEY — Dick Beechner and Angela Nickel are the newest members of the board of directors of the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation. Beechner served as golf coach and athletics director at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He also worked for Trails West Sports Medicine here and was the first executive director of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is retired.
clipperpubco.com
Card shower to honor 40th anniversary
The family of Kurt and Kaye Meints are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary. Kurt and Kaye were married August 21, 1982. Please send cards to 401 9th St., Shelton, NE 68876.
Comments / 0