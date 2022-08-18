Read full article on original website
Teen Left Close to Death After Bison Throws Her 15 Feet Into the Air Severing Her Femoral Artery
A woman who was thrown 15 feet into the air while being attacked by a bison is a living "miracle," she says. Amelia "Mia" Dean, 19, and a friend, along with her friend's dog, were on day two of a month-long cross-country road trip, and at the end of a hike along a Custer State Park trail in South Dakota, when they came face-to-face with a bison.
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Horrifying moment tiny child falls out of car as it turns corner before frantic woman rushes to scoop youngster up off Texas road
This is the horrifying moment a tiny child is sent tumbling out of a turning car before a woman frantically races over to scoop them up. Dramatic footage showed the youngster hurtles from the red SUV as it raced round the turning in Houston, Texas. Seconds later a woman, who...
Florida 22-Year-Old Who Survived Brain-Eating Amoeba Speaks Out 6 Years After Near-Fatal Infection
A 22-year-old Florida camp counselor is a walking miracle after surviving a brain-eating amoeba, becoming one of only four people in the world to ever do so. Sebastian DeLeon was working at the camp in 2016 when he jumped into a pond for a swim. Within days he was at death's door.
Boy, 6, dies after rattlesnake bite in ‘extremely rare’ case with heartbreaking final moments revealed by family
A BOY has died days after being bitten by a rattlesnake in Colorado. Simon Currat, six, was attacked on July 5 and went into a coma before he tragically died five days later. The youngster, who was about to start the first grade, was exploring the Colorado wilderness with his dad Nic and three-year-old sister Renee, Fox29 reports.
Teen Stabbed to Death While Tubing on Wis. River Was Soon-to-Be High School Senior With 'Infectiously Positive Aura'
The teen stabbed to death while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday has been identified as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, according to his loved ones. In a statement obtained by KARE-TV, Isaac's family described the teen as an honor roll student and an incoming senior at Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Minn. With his sights set on college, he was planning to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.
Heartbreaking update in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance two months after teen farmer vanished from farm
A HEARTBREAKING update has been revealed in the case of missing 19-year-old, Dylan Rounds, who vanished more than two months ago from his farm in Utah. Dylan's family celebrated the missing teen's 20th birthday without him on Monday, spreading seeds of hope across Oregon. In honor of Dylan and the...
Former conjoined twins celebrate 21st birthday after being separated in risky operation 20 years ago
Josie Hull and Teresa Cajas, who were conjoined at the head before being separated, turned 21 this year. The twins were born in July 2001 and were separated a year later in 2002 in a risky 23-hour operation. July 2022 marks 20 years since the twins were separated and it was a milestone that many didn't think they would make. Hull and Cajas come from a small village in Guatemala and they made the trip to Los Angeles to undergo the high-risk operation. The separation surgery was conducted at UCLA in 2002, reported KABC. The conjoined twins were joined at the head, a condition that only affects one in every 2.5 million babies.
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
Pregnant woman in Louisiana forced to choose between carrying a fetus that lacks a skull or travel out of state
A woman who learned her fetus lacks a skull and a pregnant teen with no parents find themselves trapped in a maze of state abortion regulations in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this summer.
American Airlines accidentally sends 12-year-old unaccompanied minor to the wrong state
American Airlines mistakenly sent a 12-year-old boy flying alone to the wrong state after a trip to visit his mother.Daniel Patton says that his son was flown by the airline from Dallas to Columbus, Ohio, rather than back home to the namesake city of Columbus in Georgia.Mr Patton says he realised the airline’s major mistake when he arrived at the airport and found his son was nowhere to be seen.“At first we didn’t know where he was. It was an absolute nightmare,” he told Insider.“I found out he was in Ohio and called the airline to ask why he...
"Devastated" Kenny Chesney offers condolences to the family of a woman who died at his Denver show
Country music star Kenny Chesney said he is "devastated" after an unidentified female fan fell and died just after the singer's show at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday night. "There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night...
Idaho sees another drowning: Utah man gets sucked into main chute at Pillar Falls
A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police said. Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.
Florida college student driving with girlfriend in Alabama wilderness is killed by woman posing as stranded motorist, officials say
A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said. Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park...
Black Bear Chases Montana Mountain Biker Down The Side Of A Mountain In Wild Video
You may have seen a post earlier this week with footage of a curious black bear casually following a jogger in Teton National Park. The man’s poise and ability to remain calm and move slow likely prevented the bear’s predatory instincts from being sparked. Had he panicked and ran away, it could have very well caused the bear to chase him down.
Colorado homeowner emptied pistol to kill bear that broke in
DENVER (AP) — Ken Mauldin was jolted awake last weekend with his wife screaming incessantly in their split level home in Colorado’s mountain town of Steamboat Springs where their three children were sleeping one floor below. Then she yelled: “There’s a bear in the house!”. Kelly...
WATCH: Cause of Utah ‘Boom’ Caught on Camera as Massive Meteor Burns Through Atmosphere
Crazy video footage emerged showing what seems to be a meteor burning through the atmosphere over northern Utah. The incident generated an incredibly loud boom heard by thousands in the area. Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, residents from Orem, Utah to southern Idaho heard the blast, according to the Salt...
‘Miracle’ as scans of injured Little League player ‘normal’ after second fall
Injured Little League player Easton Oliverson received “normal” results from CAT scans after he fell and hit his head for a second time, according to a report.The youngster, whose nickname is Tank, was initially hospitalised after injuring himself falling out of a bunk bed at the Little League World Series dorms in Pennsylvania.Now an Instagram account providing updates on the condition of the 12-year-old says that he apparently fell and hit his head again while going to the toilet unaccompanied, says CNN.He is being treated at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania.“Easton had a CT scan today...
CDC confirms Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, an epidemiologist for the state, Dr. Matthew Donahue, told CNN.
