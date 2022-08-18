ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Stabbed to Death While Tubing on Wis. River Was Soon-to-Be High School Senior With 'Infectiously Positive Aura'

The teen stabbed to death while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday has been identified as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, according to his loved ones. In a statement obtained by KARE-TV, Isaac's family described the teen as an honor roll student and an incoming senior at Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Minn. With his sights set on college, he was planning to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.
Former conjoined twins celebrate 21st birthday after being separated in risky operation 20 years ago

Josie Hull and Teresa Cajas, who were conjoined at the head before being separated, turned 21 this year. The twins were born in July 2001 and were separated a year later in 2002 in a risky 23-hour operation. July 2022 marks 20 years since the twins were separated and it was a milestone that many didn't think they would make. Hull and Cajas come from a small village in Guatemala and they made the trip to Los Angeles to undergo the high-risk operation. The separation surgery was conducted at UCLA in 2002, reported KABC. The conjoined twins were joined at the head, a condition that only affects one in every 2.5 million babies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
American Airlines accidentally sends 12-year-old unaccompanied minor to the wrong state

American Airlines mistakenly sent a 12-year-old boy flying alone to the wrong state after a trip to visit his mother.Daniel Patton says that his son was flown by the airline from Dallas to Columbus, Ohio, rather than back home to the namesake city of Columbus in Georgia.Mr Patton says he realised the airline’s major mistake when he arrived at the airport and found his son was nowhere to be seen.“At first we didn’t know where he was. It was an absolute nightmare,” he told Insider.“I found out he was in Ohio and called the airline to ask why he...
Idaho sees another drowning: Utah man gets sucked into main chute at Pillar Falls

A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police said. Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.
‘Miracle’ as scans of injured Little League player ‘normal’ after second fall

Injured Little League player Easton Oliverson received “normal” results from CAT scans after he fell and hit his head for a second time, according to a report.The youngster, whose nickname is Tank, was initially hospitalised after injuring himself falling out of a bunk bed at the Little League World Series dorms in Pennsylvania.Now an Instagram account providing updates on the condition of the 12-year-old says that he apparently fell and hit his head again while going to the toilet unaccompanied, says CNN.He is being treated at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania.“Easton had a CT scan today...
