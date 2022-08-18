ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Beshear cites progress in FEMA response to Kentucky flooding

By BRUCE SCHREINER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zd418_0hMXqunf00
1 of 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear pointed to signs of progress Thursday as federal emergency personnel respond to requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, but stressed it’s “still not enough” as people work to recover from the disaster that swept away homes and inundated communities.

A week ago, the Democratic governor berated the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s response, just days after President Joe Biden visited the stricken Appalachian region and declared the federal government would provide support until residents were back on their feet. The catastrophic flooding caused at least 39 deaths. Two women in the region are still missing.

Beshear was more upbeat Thursday in his updated assessment of FEMA’s response, while stressing that the state is closely monitoring the agency’s handling of relief requests.

Since flash flooding engulfed parts of eastern Kentucky late last month, FEMA has approved more than $40 million in grants for 5,267 households under its Individuals and Households Program, the governor said. About half the total requests for the assistance have been approved so far, up from the “30-something percent” figure he saw initially, he said.

“Still not enough, but it is progress,” Beshear said at a news conference. “And when our federal partners, even if we’re frustrated sometimes, are making real progress, we want to say thank you, while also continuing to push FEMA to help out our families.”

That money distributed by FEMA includes more than $32 million in housing assistance grants to help people restore their homes to “sanitary and habitable conditions,” Beshear said. Another $8 million has gone to help people meet other immediate needs, such as medical and dental expenses, moving and storage costs and child care, he said.

Of more than 10,000 applications for the assistance, 1,502 are deemed ineligible at this point, FEMA said Thursday. It said the reasons can include when FEMA aid would duplicate benefits from other sources, including insurance. Other reasons can include issues with verifying the applicant’s identity or homeowner status or other missing documents.

A denial of assistance isn’t “necessarily the end of the road” in seeking relief, FEMA has said. Agency personnel are reaching out to people being denied to review their applications.

Beshear on Thursday urged people in those situations to “keep pushing” and to meet with FEMA officials “eye to eye” to do a thorough review. The agency also is texting people who haven’t responded to calls as another means to reach out, the governor said.

He praised those efforts, saying: “It’s got to happen, because our people are depending on it.”

The governor said there are a lot of “moving pieces” regarding the government relief effort.

“We’re going to try to further drill down on the different buckets,” the governor said. “How many are pending, how many have been denied, how many have been denied and then later approved, what are the reasons. But we are getting more transparency and more numbers. It will help us to be good advocates. ... And it will help families to know the additional work they need to do.”

Kentucky leaders, meanwhile, are crafting a state relief package for the flood-stricken region. Beshear said he’s “getting closer” to calling a special legislative session to take up the legislation.

“We’ve got to have agreement up front on all the pieces to it,” the governor said. “That is going well. I hope in the next day or so we can get a firm date on it.”

Meanwhile, more than 450 people left homeless by the flood are being housed in state parks, churches, schools and community centers, Beshear said. Of that total, 319 are staying at state parks.

In response to the mental stress caused by the disaster, crisis counseling teams are working in flood affected-areas, he said. The teams are working through the local Community Mental Health Centers.

In urging people to reach out if they need the support, the governor said: “It is OK to not be OK. I don’t know how anybody can be OK if they’ve lost everything and/or lost a loved one.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Court to hear case on Mississippi grants to private schools

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit that says the state is violating its own constitution by directing $10 million in pandemic relief money to private schools. In April, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed two bills. One created a grant program to help private schools pay for water, broadband and other infrastructure projects. The other allocated the $10 million of federal money for the program, starting July 1. The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi, the Mississippi Center for Justice and Democracy Forward filed the lawsuit June 15 in Hinds County Chancery Court on behalf of Parents for Public Schools, an advocacy group founded more than 30 years ago. The lawsuit asks a judge to block the program, which allows grants of up to $100,000 to any in-state school that is a member of the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools and that is accredited by a state, regional or national organization. The parameters of the program exclude public schools from applying for the infrastructure grants.
The Associated Press

Mullin, Shannon vie for GOP Senate nod in Oklahoma runoff

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two loyalists of former President Donald Trump who both have embraced his false claim that he won the 2020 election face off Tuesday in a contest that likely will decide who will be Oklahoma’s next U.S. senator. U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, a plumbing company owner from Westville, and T.W. Shannon, a former speaker of the Oklahoma House and a bank executive from Oklahoma City, were the top two vote-getters in June’s 13-candidate Republican primary, but neither topped the 50% threshold needed to win the nomination outright. Mullin, who topped the field with nearly 44% of the vote, earned Trump’s endorsement shortly after the primary. Mullin and Shannon are seeking to replace retiring 87-year-old U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, a fixture in Republican politics in Oklahoma since the 1960s who has held the U.S. Senate seat since being elected in 1994. Polls across the state will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The Associated Press

Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights has been affirmed through a partial hand recount, a move forced by two Republican activists. Nine of the state’s 105 counties conducted the recount at the request of Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, in far northwestern Kansas, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, of Wichita, covered most of the costs. He is vowing to sue for a full statewide recount. A larger than expected turnout of voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and given to the Legislature the right to further restrict or ban abortion. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide. After the recount, the side that supported the measure gained six votes and those opposed to it lost 57 votes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fema#Kentucky#Mental Health#Emergency Personnel#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democratic
The Associated Press

DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to learn the identity of his general election opponent on Tuesday as Democrats choose between a man who spent a lifetime in politics — much of it as a Republican — and a woman casting herself as “something new” as she seeks the energy of her party’s resurgent base.
The Associated Press

Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general for investigation.
The Associated Press

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request...
The Associated Press

Redrawn maps shuffle US House primaries in New York, Florida

NEW YORK (AP) — Redrawn maps shuffling U.S. House districts in New York are threatening the political career of a first-term progressive and will ensure the ouster of one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress. The scramble has led to contentious races between Democrats in the second-largest blue...
The Associated Press

Western fires outpace California effort to fill inmate crews

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As wildfires rage across California each year, exhausted firefighters call for reinforcements from wherever they can get them — even as far as Australia. Yet one homegrown resource is rarely used: thousands of experienced firefighters who earned their chops in prison. Two state programs...
The Associated Press

Democratic race for governor highlights Florida primary

MIAMI (AP) — GOVERNOR The Democratic primary pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former governor as a Republican, against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is currently Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat. The winner will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist last served in statewide office from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican governor. He lost a 2010 race for U.S. Senate as an independent and a 2014 run for governor as a Democrat. ATTORNEY GENERAL Former Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala and Dan Uhlfelder are among three Democrats hoping to challenge Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody, who doesn’t have a primary opponent. Ayala received national attention for refusing to seek the death penalty in murder cases. Uhlfelder has been a frequent critic of DeSantis and made headlines by walking Panhandle beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper to protest the governor’s COVID-19 policies.
The Associated Press

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma, authorities said. Arkansas State Police said the agency would investigate the use of force. State police identified the suspect as Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina. However, the attorney for the two deputies says Worcester attacked one of the deputies, giving him a concussion.
The Associated Press

SG Blocks Finalizes Closing for St. Marys Manufacturing Facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company has closed on approximately 29 acres in St. Marys, Georgia, with plans to build the Company’s third manufacturing site. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005128/en/ A preliminary site plan for the future manufacturing facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Two top House Democrats reluctantly battle in NY primary

NEW YORK (AP) — He helped lead the fight to impeach Donald Trump. She battled for people sickened by clouds of toxic soot after the Sept. 11 attacks. At least one of New York City’s most veteran members of Congress will be voted out of office Tuesday in a Democratic primary pitting U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler against U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a race both hoped to avoid.
The Associated Press

Colorado GOP senator becomes Democrat, cites vote falsehoods

DENVER (AP) — Citing alarm toward the Republican Party’s widespread embrace of 2020 election conspiracies, a moderate GOP Colorado state senator has switched his affiliation to Democrat, enhancing that party’s prospects to retain its majority in the chamber in the November midterms. Kevin Priola, who represents Adams...
The Associated Press

Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial

There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan’s governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
The Associated Press

Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there’s also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing...
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 3:11 a.m. EDT

DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary. MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to learn the identity of his general election opponent on Tuesday as Democrats choose between a man who spent a lifetime in politics — much of it as a Republican — and a woman casting herself as “something new” as she seeks the energy of her party’s resurgent base. The Democratic establishment has largely lined up behind Charlie Crist, a 66-year-old Democratic congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor more than a decade ago. Running now as a moderate Democrat, Crist is facing 44-year-old Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who hopes to become the state’s first female governor while leaning into the fight for abortion rights.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

LA Lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Monday:. (six, six, five, six, nine) (twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-four, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two) Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
504K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy