State Superintendent encourages Virginia families to submit applications for free meals
Virginia is expanding eligibility for free meals during the 2022-2023 school year through funding provided by the General Assembly in the state budget.
Inspection: Military officials tour Wise free clinic
WISE — An admiral and general visited the Wise County Fairgrounds on Friday to encourage soldiers, sailors and airmen helping run a free clinic for area residents. Army Maj. Gen. Joe Robinson and Rear Adm. Mary Riggs visited the Innovative Readiness Training Clinic, a partnership between U.S. military medical units and Wise-based The Health Wagon to provide free medical, dental and vision care for residents of Southwest Virginia and the surrounding area.
Power restored for hundreds after severe weather rolls through Central, Southwest Virginia
Power has been restored for nearly 2,000 AEP customers after severe weather left many in the dark Monday morning. More than 2,000 AEP customers are in the dark following thunderstorms and showers throughout Central and Southwest Virginia. Those power outages are concentrated in Pulaski County, which has 1,253 in total...
Sullivan County Schools partners with Eastman Chemical for work-based learning program
SULLIVAN Co. Tenn. (WCYB) — West Ridge High school held a signing for students to enter a work-based learning program at Eastman Chemical. Four students will work part-time while in school, gaining experience in a manufacturing plant. It's really a big deal for them and often times we see...
Henrico nonprofit that helps people experiencing homelessness expanding
Housing Families First, a nonprofit organization that offers people permanent housing, is expanding its facilities to give more people a place to stay. The non-profit is expanding as the region sees its highest number of people without shelter.
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia today?
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Aug. 22.
'Opioid Crisis:' Montgomery Co. begins to receive 2022 settlement dollars
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Montgomery County has begun receiving settlement distributions from nationwide settlements with three pharmaceutical distributors and an opioid manufacturer that helped to fuel the opioid epidemic. In all, Virginia and its localities will receive approximately $530 million over a period of 16 years in the...
Virginia sees 1,561 new coronavirus cases Monday, 17,250 new cases in the last week
As of Monday, Virginia is reporting 2,017,131 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,464 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,589 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Upcoming road projects to impact drivers in Central Virginia
(WSET) — There are 3 upcoming road projects that will impact drivers in Central Virginia. In Lynchburg, a portion of Reusens Road will be restricted to one lane, and there will be flag personnel to help the public. This project began on Friday and is expected to continue through...
HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol
KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
Virginia State Police release name of pedestrian killed in Scott County crash
WEBER CITY, Va. — The Virginia State Police released details on the crash that killed a pedestrian at the intersection of U.S. 23 and the Wadlow Gap Highway on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The pedestrian, Christopher I. LaForce, 40, of Weber City was struck by a 2013 Mack tractor-trailer traveling...
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped $0.10 in the past week. According to AAA, it is now $3.90. It says this is mainly due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual filling up. The average price in Virginia as of...
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 17,183 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 59,176 PCR tests processed over the past week.
VDH: Plant malfunction deposits 438,000 gallons of sewage into Powell River in Big Stone Gap
A plant malfunction in Big Stone Gap caused more than 438,000 gallons of sewage to spill into the South Fork of the Powell River. The Virginia Department of Health issued a water recreation advisory for that waterway Friday afternoon following the incident. The agency says there has been no impact on drinking water.
'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
With job growth stalling, Virginia Republicans debate tax cuts vs. rainy day fund
The office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin tried to put a positive spin on jobs numbers this week, touting a 100,000 more people working since January milestone, but inside the numbers, job growth appears to have stalled. Bureau of Labor Statistics household survey data released Friday by the Virginia Employment Commission...
Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
How teaching profession is changing in Virginia
As Virginia continues facing a critical teacher shortage, the requirements for becoming an educator in the Commonwealth are changing.
Hemorrhagic disease impacting Virginia’s deer population
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There are concerns about hemorrhagic disease (HD) spreading through Virginia’s whitetail deer population. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has taken what it calls several “reliable” reports of deer dying from the disease. Most of those deaths have been reported in the Piedmont region. Deer that were infected with the […]
VDH: Avoid swimming in Powell River in parts of Wise County following sewage release
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — More than 400,000 gallons of sewage has been released into the South Fork to the Powell River and a recreational water advisory has been issued, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The advisory issued Friday is for the South Fork of the Powell...
