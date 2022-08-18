ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kingsport Times-News

Inspection: Military officials tour Wise free clinic

WISE — An admiral and general visited the Wise County Fairgrounds on Friday to encourage soldiers, sailors and airmen helping run a free clinic for area residents. Army Maj. Gen. Joe Robinson and Rear Adm. Mary Riggs visited the Innovative Readiness Training Clinic, a partnership between U.S. military medical units and Wise-based The Health Wagon to provide free medical, dental and vision care for residents of Southwest Virginia and the surrounding area.
WSET

'Opioid Crisis:' Montgomery Co. begins to receive 2022 settlement dollars

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Montgomery County has begun receiving settlement distributions from nationwide settlements with three pharmaceutical distributors and an opioid manufacturer that helped to fuel the opioid epidemic. In all, Virginia and its localities will receive approximately $530 million over a period of 16 years in the...
WSLS

Virginia sees 1,561 new coronavirus cases Monday, 17,250 new cases in the last week

As of Monday, Virginia is reporting 2,017,131 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,464 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,589 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSET

Upcoming road projects to impact drivers in Central Virginia

(WSET) — There are 3 upcoming road projects that will impact drivers in Central Virginia. In Lynchburg, a portion of Reusens Road will be restricted to one lane, and there will be flag personnel to help the public. This project began on Friday and is expected to continue through...
Kingsport Times-News

HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol

KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
Johnson City Press

Virginia State Police release name of pedestrian killed in Scott County crash

WEBER CITY, Va. — The Virginia State Police released details on the crash that killed a pedestrian at the intersection of U.S. 23 and the Wadlow Gap Highway on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The pedestrian, Christopher I. LaForce, 40, of Weber City was struck by a 2013 Mack tractor-trailer traveling...
NBC 29 News

Average price of gas drops in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped $0.10 in the past week. According to AAA, it is now $3.90. It says this is mainly due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual filling up. The average price in Virginia as of...
WSET

'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
Augusta Free Press

With job growth stalling, Virginia Republicans debate tax cuts vs. rainy day fund

The office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin tried to put a positive spin on jobs numbers this week, touting a 100,000 more people working since January milestone, but inside the numbers, job growth appears to have stalled. Bureau of Labor Statistics household survey data released Friday by the Virginia Employment Commission...
WFXR

Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
WFXR

Hemorrhagic disease impacting Virginia’s deer population

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There are concerns about hemorrhagic disease (HD) spreading through Virginia’s whitetail deer population. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has taken what it calls several “reliable” reports of deer dying from the disease. Most of those deaths have been reported in the Piedmont region. Deer that were infected with the […]

